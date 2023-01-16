Business
First phase of Afghan-Uzbek free trade zone completed
Officials from Uzbekistan said the first phase of the free trade zone complex on the border between Afghanistan and its northern neighbor has been completed and shops are now being distributed to traders from both countries.
According to the officials, the final phase of the complex will be finished by next year.
“This plan was created to expand business relations and create jobs for Afghans and the people of Uzbekistan. In this market, along with Uzbek traders, Afghan traders and entrepreneurs can also start their work and activities. We are committed to completing the remaining parts of this market soon,” said the deputy head of the Afghan-Uzbek trade zone.
He said once complete, the complex will have 4,000 shops, health centers, guesthouses and restaurants where citizens of both countries can shop for ten days without a visa.
“More than four thousand shops, health centers, restaurants and guesthouses will be built in this market. Afghan citizens can shop in this market for ten days without needing a visa.”
Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment officials and traders say that the establishment of this market can provide a platform to showcase the country’s domestic products and expand the economic activities of traders.
“As a country on the verge of economic growth, the demand of Afghans is to create facilities and charge less rent so that they can get better benefits at first,” said Asadullah Asadi, head of Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
“If the common market is activated and our traders and businessmen open shops there and our handicrafts and national products go there, it will be a very good market for us,” said Haji Qalandar, an Afghan trader.
In August last year, Balkh provincial officials said plans were underway to establish the trade zone – which would be situated along the border area of Balkh province and Surkhandarya province of Uzbekistan.
Officials said 120 acres of land would be utilized and the cost would be $75 million.
150 foreign investors received licenses since IEA takeover: officials
A total of 150 foreign investors received licenses to invest in Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate took over in August 2021, officials said on Saturday.
The investors who received investment licenses are from the United States, China, Britain, Canada, Qatar, Poland, Netherlands, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Arab countries, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said.
“Some have already started practical work,” said Abdul Salam Akhundzada, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment welcomes foreign investment in Afghanistan, saying it will help the country.
“There is Mes Aynak project. There is a project to generate electricity from coal. It would be great if it can turn into a major project and prevent millions of dollars going out for electricity,” said Khanjan Aolokozay, member of Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
IEA officials recently signed a contract with China’s CAPEIC (Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co) Company for the extraction of oil in the Amu River basin, which covers a large area across parts of three northern provinces.
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
Mullah Abdul Ghani Bardar Akhund, deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for economic affairs, on Thursday told security officials in north of the country to pay close attention to the security of domestic and foreign contractors.
Bardar said this while visiting Balkh province where he met also with officials of Samangan, Sar-i-Pul and Jowzjan.
Baradar emphasized on the efficient extraction and transfer of mines and the transparent implementation of contracts, according to a statement released by his office.
He noted that mines are the main source of the country’s national budget and revenues, and asked officials to do their best to conserve this national wealth and ensure transparency in its extraction.
Baradar also recommended that security officials pay close attention to the security of domestic and foreign contractors in the provinces and not allow anyone to disrupt efforts for development of the country.
Economic experts meanwhile say security is essential for investors to invest in major projects in north Afghanistan.
“Now when high level officials talk of safety of lives and property of investors, it will undoubtedly help increase investment in the country. Moreover, legalizing mineral extraction would also increase investment in the country,” said Abdul Naseer Reshteya, an expert on economic affairs.
Baradar’s visit to north comes a week after IEA officials signed a contract with China’s CAPEIC (Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co) Company for the extraction of oil in the Amu River basin, which covers a large area across parts of three northern provinces.
Kabul, Islamabad agree to boost bilateral trade and transit
The Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Kabul and Islamabad have agreed to reduce tariffs on commodities in bilateral trade and transit affairs between the two countries.
Pakistani media reported that based on the “Preferential Trade Agreement,” Afghanistan will reduce taxes by 60 percent on exports of coal to Pakistan.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said the reduction of taxes on five items of fruits and vegetables being imported from Pakistan, has also been agreed to.
Investors said that Pakistan plays an important role in Afghanistan’s trade.
Figures by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) show that over $1 billion worth of commodities has been exported abroad over the last year.
According to the MoIC, $744 million worth of goods has been exported to Pakistan alone during this period.
