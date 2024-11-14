France pledges €3 million to boost nutritional aid for Afghanistan

France has allocated 3 million euros ($3.3 million) from its Food Assistance Program (FAP), to support the World Food Programme's (WFP) school feeding and nutrition programs in Afghanistan, the UN agency said Thursday.

Over 15,000 Afghan primary school girls and boys will receive a healthy daily school snack, and more than 35,000 will get monthly take-home rations of vegetable oil to improve the nutrition of an entire family.

Additionally, nearly 60,000 young children and more than 10,000 pregnant or breastfeeding mothers will receive specialized nutritious food.

"More than three-quarters of all families in Afghanistan cannot afford a nutritious diet that would keep them from falling into malnutrition," said Salina Grenet-Catalano, director of global affairs at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs .

"France prioritizes the fight against malnutrition as it prepares to host the next Nutrition for Growth summit in Paris in March 2025. We remain committed to standing by the people of Afghanistan, offering support where needed most,” she said.

Due to a funding crisis this year, WFP could not provide two million women and children with food to prevent malnutrition.

Last year, funding shortages forced WFP to withdraw 10 million people from food assistance, leading to increased malnutrition rates and placing entire provinces at risk of falling back into emergency levels of malnutrition.

"This contribution comes at a critical moment for Afghan mothers and children who are hardest hit by the hunger crisis," said Harald Mannhardt, WFP Deputy Country Director in Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan is a global hunger hotspot with more than a quarter of the population going hungry and nine out of ten women-headed families cannot afford enough food."

This latest contribution of 3 million euros (US$3.3 million) from France brings their contribution to 6 million euros (US$6.5 million) in 2024.

Building on the last two years' contributions of almost US$16 million, France remains among the top ten contributors to WFP in Afghanistan.