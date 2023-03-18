Latest News
Funding shortage forces UN food agency to cut rations in Afghanistan
The UN food agency in Afghanistan announced on Friday that a lack of funds has forced deep cuts to life-saving assistance in March for at least four million people.
Catastrophic hunger could become widespread across Afghanistan, and unless humanitarian support is sustained, hundreds of thousands more people will need assistance to survive, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned.
Due to funding constraints, at least four million people will receive just half of what they need to get by in March. Food stocks have run out before the next harvest is due in May, this is traditionally the most difficult time of the year for rural families, WFP said.
The cuts come at a time when already vulnerable Afghans are just emerging from yet another freezing winter. Sub-zero temperatures combined with economic distress has pushed millions into despair, the agency added.
WFP urgently needs $93 million to assist 13 million people in April and $800 million for the next six months. Although donors gave record amounts in 2022, since November last year WFP had been warning that funds would run out just as the lean season is reaching its peak in March and April.
IEA says several Daesh members killed in Mazar-e-Sharif operation
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced Saturday special forces carried an operation against Daesh hideouts in Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of Balkh province, late last night, killing several militants.
Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman, said on Twitter that the operation took place in the fifth, sixth and eighth districts of Mazar-e-Sharif city.
He didn’t provide an exact figure of how many Daesh militants were killed.
The official said that one member of the special forces was injured in the operation.
The offensive comes after Daesh claimed responsibility for two attacks in recent weeks in Mazar-e-Sharif. One of the attacks killed Balkh governor.
UN Security Council asks for Guterres’ advice on dealing with IEA
The United Nations Security Council on Thursday asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide an independent assessment on how to deal with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and combat challenges including restrictions on women and girls.
The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution that requires Guterres to submit a report to it in mid-November with “forward-looking recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach among relevant political, humanitarian, and development actors, within and outside of the United Nations,” Reuters reported.
IEA says it respects women’s rights in accordance with Islamic law.
IEA has banned women and girls from attending high school and university and from working in non-governmental organizations (NGOs). IEA officials, however, have repeatedly said that the education ban is not permanent.
“The council is taking a careful and measured response to a difficult crisis with outside expertise and fresh thinking and essentially saying that a business as usual approach is not sufficient to Afghanistan,” Nusseibeh told reporters.
The Security Council expressed concern in the resolution at the lack of progress made by the IEA on its expectations.
It emphasized “the importance of the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, and upholding human rights, including those of women, children, minorities, and persons in vulnerable situations.”
The United Nations has made its single-largest country aid appeal ever, asking for $4.6 billion in 2023 to deliver help in Afghanistan, where it says two-thirds of the population – some 28 million people – need it to survive.
OIC to send team of scholars to Afghanistan
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Thursday it will send a team of scholars to Afghanistan for dialogue on aspects related to Islam’s position on women’s education and work.
“The OIC will continue its efforts and dialogue with the concerned authorities in Afghanistan and, in coordination with the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), will send an expanded team of scholars to Afghanistan for dialogue on aspects related to Islam’s position on women’s education and work,” OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha said while speaking at a meeting of the council of foreign ministers of OIC in Mauritania.
He said that his special envoy during his visit to Afghanistan conveyed the message of the OIC and its Member States regarding their commitment to support Afghanistan on the humanitarian level and the importance of reviewing the recent decisions taken by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regarding girls’ education, women’s work, and the need to make more efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
“The de facto authorities still demand that they be given some time to review the academic curricula and the safe environment for girls’ education. In this regard, we affirm the total commitment of the OIC to support the right of women in Afghanistan to education and work in line with the principles of Islam,” Taha said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the OIC should contribute to drawing up a clear pathway for peace in Afghanistan to encourage the IEA to fulfill the earlier promises; to fully respect human rights, particularly women rights; promote political inclusivity; and eliminate the terrorist threat.
This comes as IEA’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, in a recent meeting with a visiting delegation of scholars from the UAE, has emphasized that the ban on education for girls above sixth grade is not permanent.
