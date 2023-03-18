Latest News
IEA commits to supporting journalists: officials
The Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) says the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting journalists and that efforts have already begun to remove challenges the obstacles towards journalists in the country.
On the occasion of the 27th of Hoot (17 March) which is “National Day of Journalists in Afghanistan” Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi, deputy minister of publications of the Ministry of Information and Culture said that regulations on access to information have been drawn up and sent to the office of the leader of the Islamic Emirate for approval and ratification.
However, a number of journalists criticize the lack of timely access to information by government spokesmen and the imposition of restrictions, and they also demand the follow-up of cases of violence against journalists.
“Our request to the Islamic Emirate is to deal legally with the perpetrators of violence against journalists,” said Mohebullah Barakzai, a journalist.
“Journalists still face serious challenges, the lack of access to information and the inappropriate treatment of security forces towards journalists,” said another journalist.
“Although the spokesmen of some ministries cooperate with reporters, some others still do not provide information to reporters in a timely manner.”
Meanwhile, dozens of journalists are currently unemployed and facing financial problems due to so many media outlets having to close down due to the economic crisis.
Funding shortage forces UN food agency to cut rations in Afghanistan
The UN food agency in Afghanistan announced on Friday that a lack of funds has forced deep cuts to life-saving assistance in March for at least four million people.
Catastrophic hunger could become widespread across Afghanistan, and unless humanitarian support is sustained, hundreds of thousands more people will need assistance to survive, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned.
Due to funding constraints, at least four million people will receive just half of what they need to get by in March. Food stocks have run out before the next harvest is due in May, this is traditionally the most difficult time of the year for rural families, WFP said.
The cuts come at a time when already vulnerable Afghans are just emerging from yet another freezing winter. Sub-zero temperatures combined with economic distress has pushed millions into despair, the agency added.
WFP urgently needs $93 million to assist 13 million people in April and $800 million for the next six months. Although donors gave record amounts in 2022, since November last year WFP had been warning that funds would run out just as the lean season is reaching its peak in March and April.
IEA says several Daesh members killed in Mazar-e-Sharif operation
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced Saturday special forces carried an operation against Daesh hideouts in Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of Balkh province, late last night, killing several militants.
Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman, said on Twitter that the operation took place in the fifth, sixth and eighth districts of Mazar-e-Sharif city.
He didn’t provide an exact figure of how many Daesh militants were killed.
The official said that one member of the special forces was injured in the operation.
The offensive comes after Daesh claimed responsibility for two attacks in recent weeks in Mazar-e-Sharif. One of the attacks killed Balkh governor.
UN Security Council asks for Guterres’ advice on dealing with IEA
The United Nations Security Council on Thursday asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide an independent assessment on how to deal with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and combat challenges including restrictions on women and girls.
The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution that requires Guterres to submit a report to it in mid-November with “forward-looking recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach among relevant political, humanitarian, and development actors, within and outside of the United Nations,” Reuters reported.
IEA says it respects women’s rights in accordance with Islamic law.
IEA has banned women and girls from attending high school and university and from working in non-governmental organizations (NGOs). IEA officials, however, have repeatedly said that the education ban is not permanent.
“The council is taking a careful and measured response to a difficult crisis with outside expertise and fresh thinking and essentially saying that a business as usual approach is not sufficient to Afghanistan,” Nusseibeh told reporters.
The Security Council expressed concern in the resolution at the lack of progress made by the IEA on its expectations.
It emphasized “the importance of the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, and upholding human rights, including those of women, children, minorities, and persons in vulnerable situations.”
The United Nations has made its single-largest country aid appeal ever, asking for $4.6 billion in 2023 to deliver help in Afghanistan, where it says two-thirds of the population – some 28 million people – need it to survive.
