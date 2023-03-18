IEA commits to supporting journalists: officials

(Last Updated On: March 18, 2023)

The Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) says the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting journalists and that efforts have already begun to remove challenges the obstacles towards journalists in the country.

On the occasion of the 27th of Hoot (17 March) which is “National Day of Journalists in Afghanistan” Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi, deputy minister of publications of the Ministry of Information and Culture said that regulations on access to information have been drawn up and sent to the office of the leader of the Islamic Emirate for approval and ratification.

However, a number of journalists criticize the lack of timely access to information by government spokesmen and the imposition of restrictions, and they also demand the follow-up of cases of violence against journalists.

“Our request to the Islamic Emirate is to deal legally with the perpetrators of violence against journalists,” said Mohebullah Barakzai, a journalist.

“Journalists still face serious challenges, the lack of access to information and the inappropriate treatment of security forces towards journalists,” said another journalist.

“Although the spokesmen of some ministries cooperate with reporters, some others still do not provide information to reporters in a timely manner.”

Meanwhile, dozens of journalists are currently unemployed and facing financial problems due to so many media outlets having to close down due to the economic crisis.