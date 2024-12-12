Latest News
Funeral held in Paktia for martyred Minister of Refugees Khalil Haqqani
Tight security measures were in place on Thursday in Garda Serai district in Paktia province for the funeral of martyred Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani.
Khalil Haqqani was martyred in an explosion on Wednesday inside the ministry in Kabul.
The bombing was claimed by ISIS-K (Daesh).
Khalil Haqqani was the uncle of Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani, and the brother of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the founder of the Haqqani Network.
The funeral took place in Khalil Haqqani’s home province - where he was born in 1966.
Thousands of people from around the country attended the ceremony, including high-ranking officials. Among those in attendance was Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also addressed those present.
He said Khalil Haqqani had no personal enemies and that Allah will avenge his death.
On Thursday, messages of condolences and condemnation of the attack meanwhile poured in from around the world.
The UN Mission in Afghanistan was among those to condemn the ministry attack and said in a post on X: “There can be no place for terrorism in the quest for stability.”
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for those injured in Wednesday's blast, Press TV reported.
The United Arab Emirates also “strongly condemned the attack” at the Ministry of Refugees in Afghanistan.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that “the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
“Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to Afghanistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured,” the statement read.
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai also expressed sadness over the "martyrdom" of Khalil Haqqani and said: "With great sorrow, I learned that Khalil Rahman Haqqani, Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, along with a number of our compatriots, has been martyred in an explosion at this ministry."
Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s former CEO, also condemned the attack and said in a post on X: “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani and note that he was a member of an influential jihadi family in Afghanistan that played an important role in the jihad against the former Soviet invasion.
“We pray for the survivors and relatives of the late Haqqani and other martyrs of this incident,” he said.
UNSC to hold meeting to review situation in Afghanistan
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said in a statement it will hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and will extend the mandate of the sanctions monitoring committee.
According to a statement, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA Roza Otunbayeva will also speak at the meeting.
This committee is responsible for monitoring sanctions related to individuals and institutions affiliated to the Islamic Emirate.
IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid emphasized that the failure to hand over Afghanistan's seat in the United Nations to the representative of the ruling government in Afghanistan caused the decisions and positions to be taken in the meetings of this organization.
“We want Afghans to have a seat before discussing Afghanistan. The representative of the current system should be there, defend the position, clear the ambiguities. Then, if the decision is made in the light of a clear light, it will be fair,” said Mujahid.
The UNSC meeting comes amid a clear divide between Western countries and nations in the region over interaction with the Islamic Emirate.
IEA leader approves budget for construction of general hospitals in 318 Afghan districts
The Ministry of Public Health announced Thursday that more than 6 billion afghanis budget has been approved by the Islamic Emirate leader for the construction of general hospitals in 318 districts of the country.
The ministry said in a statement that procurement has been done for five hospitals in Logar, Ghazni and Farah provinces, adding that construction will begin in the near future.
“This initiative not only demonstrates a firm commitment to enhancing public health infrastructure but also underscores the government's dedication to fostering the well-being of its citizens,” the statement said.
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
The European Union on Thursday condemned Wednesday’s attack at the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation in Kabul, which resulted in the martyrdom of Acting Minister of Refugees Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani.
“EU strongly condemns all acts of violence. We condemn the violent attack on acting Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation with several casualties,” EU in Afghanistan said on X.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also condemned the attack.
“UNAMA condemns the attack at Afghanistan’s de facto Ministry of Refugees & Repatriation, in which several persons including the df minister were killed, and others wounded. There can be no place for terrorism in the quest for stability. Our condolences to families affected,” UNAMA said in a statement.
The attack targeting Acting Minister of Refugees Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani has been claimed by Daesh.
