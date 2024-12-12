UNSC to hold meeting to review situation in Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said in a statement it will hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and will extend the mandate of the sanctions monitoring committee.

According to a statement, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA Roza Otunbayeva will also speak at the meeting.

This committee is responsible for monitoring sanctions related to individuals and institutions affiliated to the Islamic Emirate.

IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid emphasized that the failure to hand over Afghanistan's seat in the United Nations to the representative of the ruling government in Afghanistan caused the decisions and positions to be taken in the meetings of this organization.

“We want Afghans to have a seat before discussing Afghanistan. The representative of the current system should be there, defend the position, clear the ambiguities. Then, if the decision is made in the light of a clear light, it will be fair,” said Mujahid.

The UNSC meeting comes amid a clear divide between Western countries and nations in the region over interaction with the Islamic Emirate.