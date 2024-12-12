Latest News
IEA leader approves budget for construction of general hospitals in 318 Afghan districts
The Ministry of Public Health announced Thursday that more than 6 billion afghanis budget has been approved by the Islamic Emirate leader for the construction of general hospitals in 318 districts of the country.
The ministry said in a statement that procurement has been done for five hospitals in Logar, Ghazni and Farah provinces, adding that construction will begin in the near future.
“This initiative not only demonstrates a firm commitment to enhancing public health infrastructure but also underscores the government's dedication to fostering the well-being of its citizens,” the statement said.
Latest News
UNSC to hold meeting to review situation in Afghanistan
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said in a statement it will hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and will extend the mandate of the sanctions monitoring committee.
According to a statement, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA Roza Otunbayeva will also speak at the meeting.
This committee is responsible for monitoring sanctions related to individuals and institutions affiliated to the Islamic Emirate.
IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid emphasized that the failure to hand over Afghanistan's seat in the United Nations to the representative of the ruling government in Afghanistan caused the decisions and positions to be taken in the meetings of this organization.
“We want Afghans to have a seat before discussing Afghanistan. The representative of the current system should be there, defend the position, clear the ambiguities. Then, if the decision is made in the light of a clear light, it will be fair,” said Mujahid.
The UNSC meeting comes amid a clear divide between Western countries and nations in the region over interaction with the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
EU, UNAMA condemn attack at refugees ministry in Kabul
The European Union on Thursday condemned Wednesday’s attack at the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation in Kabul, which resulted in the martyrdom of Acting Minister of Refugees Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani.
“EU strongly condemns all acts of violence. We condemn the violent attack on acting Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation with several casualties,” EU in Afghanistan said on X.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also condemned the attack.
“UNAMA condemns the attack at Afghanistan’s de facto Ministry of Refugees & Repatriation, in which several persons including the df minister were killed, and others wounded. There can be no place for terrorism in the quest for stability. Our condolences to families affected,” UNAMA said in a statement.
The attack targeting Acting Minister of Refugees Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani has been claimed by Daesh.
Latest News
Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan in House appearance
Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as an ending of the country's longest war that freed resources for other conflicts, in testimony in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
"Our adversaries, including Russia, would have been delighted if we had doubled down and remained stuck in Afghanistan for another 20 years," Blinken told a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, in what is likely his final public testimony to lawmakers before leaving office next month, Reuters reported.
Blinken's appearance came after a long dispute with the Republican-led committee over when he would testify about one of the darkest incidents of Democratic President Joe Biden's presidency.
Republican Representative Michael McCaul, the panel's chairman, blasted the administration for the deaths of 13 Americans in a suicide attack at Kabul's airport in August 2021 and for thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. forces who could not be evacuated as the the Islamic Emirate took over.
"You ignored warnings of collapse from your own personnel," McCaul said.
Blinken said every American who wanted to leave Afghanistan has been given the opportunity to leave and thousands of Afghans have been resettled internationally, although Washington remains committed to helping those who remain.
House Foreign Affairs and the State Department had wrangled over Blinken's appearance for months. Panel Republicans voted in September - weeks before the presidential election - to recommend the top U.S. diplomat be held in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena.
The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war became intensely politicized during the campaign pitting Republican President-elect Donald Trump against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump, who returns to the White House on Jan. 20, has vowed to go after those responsible for the withdrawal. During his campaign, he said he would ask for the resignation of every senior official "who touched the Afghanistan calamity."
Democrats have insisted much of the blame for the war's messy end - less than seven months into Biden's presidency - rests with Trump, who began the withdrawal process by signing a deal with Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate in 2020.
McCaul also announced during the hearing that Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, had agreed to brief the committee on Dec. 17.
McCaul released a report on Sept. 8 on a Republican investigation of the Afghanistan withdrawal, blasting Biden's administration for failures surrounding the evacuation. Panel Democrats also released their own investigation.
