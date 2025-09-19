Regional
Gaza hit by telecoms blackout as Israeli tanks and infantry advance
Israeli tanks advanced along two gateways to the centre of Gaza City on Thursday while internet and phone lines were cut off for several hours, signaling a potential escalation in ground operations in the Palestinian enclave.
Israeli forces control Gaza City’s eastern suburbs and in recent days have been pounding the Sheikh Radwan and Tel Al-Hawa areas, from where they would be positioned to advance on central and western areas where most of the population is sheltering, Reuters reported.
“We are scared, but what can we do?” said Bassam Al-Qanou, a displaced man sheltering with around 30 family members in one of countless ragged improvised tent camps along the city’s beach.
He said the family had no way to get out, and nowhere to go.
At least 85 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes or gunfire across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, most in Gaza City, according to the territory’s health ministry.
The Israeli military said four of its personnel had been killed during combat in southern Gaza.
A total of 48 hostages remain in Gaza since their capture in a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israeli officials say around 20 are still alive.
In separate developments, Israel attacked Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon, while two Israelis were killed at Allenby Crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, in what the Israeli military called a terror attack.
INFANTRY, TANKS, ARTILLERY ADVANCING TOWARDS INNER CITY
Israeli army spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said Israeli forces had been operating in the periphery of Gaza City for several weeks but since the night of Monday to Tuesday large numbers of troops had begun moving towards the inner city.
He told Reuters on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza that a combination of infantry, tanks and artillery was advancing, backed up by the air force, and that it was a gradual process that would increase as time went on.
Families of the Israeli hostages have been imploring Netanyahu to stop the offensive on Gaza and instead negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas to free their loved ones.
The armed wing of Hamas said on Thursday the hostages were distributed throughout the neighbourhoods of Gaza City.
“The start of this criminal operation and its expansion means you will not receive any captive, alive or dead,” it said in a written statement.
But Israel Katz, Israel’s defence minister, said on X: “If Hamas does not release the hostages and disarm, Gaza will be destroyed and turned into a monument to the rapists and murderers of Hamas.”
MANY FLEEING AMID TELECOMS BLACKOUT, MANY MORE STAYING PUT
The Palestinian Telecommunications Company said in a statement that its services had been cut off “due to the ongoing aggression and the targeting of the main network routes”.
By nightfall, it said it had reactivated fixed internet and landline services. Several Palestinians said Internet and phone services began to come back in Gaza City.
“The disconnection of internet and phone services is a bad omen. It has always been a bad signal something very brutal is going to happen,” said Ismail, who only gave one name. He was using an e-SIM to connect his phone, a dangerous method as it requires seeking higher ground to receive a signal.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled Gaza City since Israel announced on August 10 it intended to take control, but a greater number are staying put, either in battered homes among the ruins or in makeshift tent encampments.
Effie Defrin, another Israeli military spokesman, said an estimated 450,000 people from Gaza City had moved southward.
The military has been dropping leaflets urging residents to flee towards a designated “humanitarian zone” in the south of the territory, but aid agencies say conditions there are dire, with insufficient food, medicine, shelter and basic hygiene.
The World Health Organization warned on Thursday that critical shortages of blood in Gaza hospitals could see force services to grind to a halt within days.
Four more Palestinians, including a child, have died of malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, raising deaths from such causes to at least 435 people, including 147 children, since the war started.
Israel says the extent of hunger in Gaza has been exaggerated and blames Hamas for the continuation of the war, saying it could end it now if it surrendered, freed the hostages, disarmed and disbanded. Hamas says it won’t disarm until a Palestinian state is established.
Along the coastal road, an unbroken column of every type of vehicle from carts and beaten-up cars to vans designed to carry goods was moving south, heavily laden with mattresses, gas cylinders and entire families perching on their belongings.
The total Palestinian death toll from the two-year war surpassed 65,000 on Wednesday, according to the Gaza health authorities.
About 1,200 people were killed in the October 2023 Hamas attack and 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Saudi Arabia, nuclear-armed Pakistan sign mutual defence pact
The senior Saudi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the need to balance relations with Pakistan’s rival, India, also a nuclear power.
Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan signed a formal mutual defense pact on Wednesday, in a move that significantly strengthens a decades-long security partnership amid heightened regional tensions, Reuters reported.
The enhanced defense ties come as Gulf Arab states grow increasingly wary about the reliability of the United States as their longstanding security guarantor. Israel’s attack on Qatar last week heightened those concerns.
“This agreement is a culmination of years of discussions. This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalization of longstanding and deep cooperation between our two countries,” a senior Saudi official told Reuters when asked about its timing.
Israel’s attempt to kill the political leaders of Hamas with airstrikes on Doha, while they were discussing a ceasefire proposal that Qatar is helping to mediate, infuriated Arab countries.
The pact could shift the strategic calculus in a complex region. Allies of Washington, Gulf monarchies have sought to stabilise ties with both Iran and Israel to resolve longstanding security concerns, read the report.
But the Gaza war has upended the region and Gulf state Qatar has been subjected to direct hits twice in a year, once by Iran and once by Israel.
The senior Saudi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the need to balance relations with Pakistan’s rival, India, also a nuclear power.
“Our relationship with India is more robust than it has ever been. We will continue to grow this relationship and seek to contribute to regional peace whichever way we can.”
Asked whether Pakistan would be obliged to provide Saudi Arabia with a nuclear umbrella under the pact, the official said: “This is a comprehensive defensive agreement that encompasses all military means.”
Pakistani state television showed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, embracing after signing the agreement. In attendance was Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, regarded as the country’s most powerful person.
“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both,” a statement from the Pakistani prime minister’s office said.
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
Senior leaders, including Energy Minister Kulman Ghising and Home and Law Minister Om Prakash Aryal, attended the ceremony, personally honoring the dead by draping them with the national flag.
Nepal bid farewell on Tuesday to young men and women killed during the Gen Z protests, with a solemn state funeral that underscored both the grief of families and the historic scale of the uprising that shook the nation this month.
The funeral procession began at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where bodies had been kept for postmortem, and moved through the capital to Pashupati Aryaghat.
Along the route, crowds gathered to pay their respects. The bodies, draped in the national flag, were formally recognized as martyrs by the government — a symbolic gesture that places the slain youths alongside past generations of political fighters in Nepal’s turbulent democratic journey.
Inside the hospital compound, families wept as they bid farewell to loved ones — teenagers, university students, and young workers, all between the ages of 13 and 28 — whose lives were cut short in a movement that began on September 8 as a protest against the government’s attempt to restrict social media platforms.
Senior leaders, including Energy Minister Kulman Ghising and Home and Law Minister Om Prakash Aryal, attended the ceremony, personally honoring the dead by draping them with the national flag.
Of the ten martyrs whose bodies were part of the state funeral, four were cremated at Pashupati, while six were flown to their hometowns by Nepal Army helicopters for final rites.
The government has announced a relief package of 1.5 million rupees for each martyr’s family — one million in compensation and 500,000 for funeral and related expenses. Relief funds will be distributed through the Ministry of Home Affairs and district administrations. Authorities have also pledged free medical treatment for the injured and approved plans to construct a memorial park in honor of the martyrs.
According to official figures, the protests have so far claimed 72 lives and left more than 2,300 injured, with 283 people still undergoing treatment in hospitals. The scale of casualties reflects the intensity of clashes between security forces and demonstrators, and underscores how a movement driven largely by Nepal’s digitally connected Generation Z evolved into the most serious political crisis the country has faced in over a decade.
The recognition of the fallen as martyrs ties this youth-led struggle to Nepal’s long tradition of movements against entrenched power — from the fight for democracy in the 1990s to the 2006 people’s movement. But unlike previous uprisings led by established parties, this protest was driven by leaderless, social-media-savvy youths who mobilized rapidly and demanded accountability, jobs, and dignity.
US sanctions target financing of Iran’s military, Treasury says
U.S. sanctions generally prohibit American individuals and companies from engaging in any business transactions with those targeted.
The U.S. has issued a fresh round Iran-related sanctions targeting individuals and entities that Washington says finance Tehran’s military, including some in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday.
Those targeted have helped coordinate funds transfers, including from the sale of Iranian oil, that benefit Iran’s military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC)- Quds Force and its Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), Treasury said.
“Iranian ‘shadow banking’ networks like these—run by trusted illicit financial facilitators—abuse the international financial system, and evade sanctions by laundering money through overseas front companies and cryptocurrency,” it said in a statement.
U.S. sanctions generally prohibit American individuals and companies from engaging in any business transactions with those targeted.
