German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
Germany’s health minister on Friday urged the country’s 16 states to consider stepping up their measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, in medical facilities and care homes, AP reported.
“The direction we’re going in isn’t a good one,” Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin.
He added that it would be better for states to impose limited restrictions now than stricter ones later. “The sooner we step on the brake the better it will be,” he said.
German authorities registered over 114,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 165 COVID-related deaths. The number of newly confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a seven-day period stood at 760, compared with 695 a week earlier.
Lauterbach said the actual number of cases could be three-to-four times higher, as many positive results with rapid tests are never reported to authorities, AP reported.
A rise in cases in Bavaria has been linked to the recent Oktoberfest, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.
Lauterbach said more could have been done to limit the spread of the virus at the festival in Munich, such as offering or mandating on-site testing for visitors.
The Health Ministry launched a new nearly 33 million-euro ($32 million) advertising campaign Friday, using 84 case studies of real people affected by COVID-19 to encourage vaccinations.
Lauterbach said getting the shot remains an important way of protecting recipients and others. The risk of death for people over 60 drops by 90% if they get a fourth shot, he said.
US extends COVID-19 public health emergency declaration
The United States on Thursday extended the COVID-19 pandemic’s status as a public health emergency for another 90 days, thereby preserving measures like high payments to hospitals and expanded Medicaid, Reuters reported.
The extension was announced by U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra on Thursday. Last month, President Joe Biden said in an interview that “the pandemic is over,” which prompted criticism from health experts.
The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished significantly since early in Biden’s term when more than 3,000 Americans per day were dying, as enhanced care, medications and vaccinations have become more widely available, read the report.
But hundreds of people a day continue to die from the coronavirus in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Biden has asked Congress for $22.4 billion more in funding to prepare for a potential case surge.
Former President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency in 2020 to free up $50 billion in federal aid.
Europe facing new COVID-19 wave, US is probably next
Europe is already entering a new wave of COVID-19, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday from the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Control.
“We are unfortunately seeing indicators rising again in Europe, suggesting that another wave of infections has begun,” Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and Dr. Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC, wrote.
Weekly reported cases in Europe started to rise in September, according to the WHO, with Europe recording 1.14 million new cases during the week ending on October 2.
Exerts warn however, Europe’s fresh wave of COVID may foreshadow what’s to come in the U.S.
“We’ve seen with other waves or bumps that they often start in Europe and then come to the U.S.,” said Lighter, adding that this usually happens within two to three weeks.
Almost 1 in 2 Americans did not tell truth about COVID, study finds
A national survey conducted in the United States suggests public honesty and compliance were lacking in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just over 40 percent of 1,733 adult respondents admitted to breaking quarantine rules or misrepresenting the preventative measures they were taking to reduce viral spread, Science Alert reported.
A quarter of respondents told someone they were with – or intended to be with – that they were taking more precautions to avoid contracting SARS-CoV-2 than they were in reality.
Meanwhile, 22.5 percent confessed to breaking quarantine rules, and 21 percent avoided testing for COVID-19 even when they suspected they might have it.
When entering a doctor’s office, 20 percent of those who completed the survey said they omitted mentioning if they thought they had, or knew they had the virus.
There are multiple reasons respondents gave for their dishonesty and non-compliance, Science Alert reported.
Some wanted their lives to feel ‘normal’. Others wanted to exercise their freedom, or they believed personal information on their state of health was private.
Many said they were following guidance from a public figure they trusted, whether that be a politician, scientist, news presenter, or celebrity.
When vaccine requirements were later instated in numerous states and businesses, many respondents admitted to lying about their vaccination status.
Reasons included: “I didn’t think COVID-19 was real”, “I didn’t think COVID-19 was a big deal”, “I didn’t want someone to judge or think badly of me”, and “I needed to be able to attend college classes”.
“Some individuals may think if they fib about their COVID-19 status once or twice, it’s not a big deal,” says population health scientist Angela Fagerlin from the University of Utah.
“But if, as our study suggests, nearly half of us are doing it, that’s a significant problem that contributes to prolonging the pandemic.”
The findings have researchers calling for more studies on what strategies can best educate the public on the importance of honesty and adherence to public health measures.
