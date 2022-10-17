COVID-19
China locks down almost 1 million people near iPhone factory
The iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou locked down one of its most-populated districts to tame a COVID-19 flareup, with creeping restrictions throughout China underscoring the constant threat of disruption companies face while the country sticks to it COVID Zero policy.
Almost one million residents of Zhongyuan district were ordered to stay at home starting Monday, except for when they need to undergo COVID testing, and non-essential businesses have been shut, according to a government notice.
The wider restrictions follow the lockdown of some neighborhoods last week, catching many people by surprise after officials had said there wouldn’t be a citywide lockdown, Bloomberg reported.
IPhone maker Foxconn Technology Group’s plants aren’t located in the district that’s been locked down. Representatives for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.
The city reported 6 new local cases for Sunday, down from a recent peak of 40 on Oct 9. Nationwide, cases declined to 697, the lowest in two weeks, as outbreaks in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang came under control. Beijing posted 13 new cases, and Shanghai had 32.
While China’s most important cities have so far avoided large-scale lockdowns, officials have instead being quietly halting a growing list of activities, Bloomberg reported.
Several schools in Shanghai have suspended in-person classes as the fear of infection spread grows, according to parents and social media posts. The port city of Tianjin last week announced a lockdown of one district and the southern megacity of Guangzhou shut schools in one area.
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
Germany’s health minister on Friday urged the country’s 16 states to consider stepping up their measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, in medical facilities and care homes, AP reported.
“The direction we’re going in isn’t a good one,” Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin.
He added that it would be better for states to impose limited restrictions now than stricter ones later. “The sooner we step on the brake the better it will be,” he said.
German authorities registered over 114,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 165 COVID-related deaths. The number of newly confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a seven-day period stood at 760, compared with 695 a week earlier.
Lauterbach said the actual number of cases could be three-to-four times higher, as many positive results with rapid tests are never reported to authorities, AP reported.
A rise in cases in Bavaria has been linked to the recent Oktoberfest, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.
Lauterbach said more could have been done to limit the spread of the virus at the festival in Munich, such as offering or mandating on-site testing for visitors.
The Health Ministry launched a new nearly 33 million-euro ($32 million) advertising campaign Friday, using 84 case studies of real people affected by COVID-19 to encourage vaccinations.
Lauterbach said getting the shot remains an important way of protecting recipients and others. The risk of death for people over 60 drops by 90% if they get a fourth shot, he said.
US extends COVID-19 public health emergency declaration
The United States on Thursday extended the COVID-19 pandemic’s status as a public health emergency for another 90 days, thereby preserving measures like high payments to hospitals and expanded Medicaid, Reuters reported.
The extension was announced by U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra on Thursday. Last month, President Joe Biden said in an interview that “the pandemic is over,” which prompted criticism from health experts.
The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished significantly since early in Biden’s term when more than 3,000 Americans per day were dying, as enhanced care, medications and vaccinations have become more widely available, read the report.
But hundreds of people a day continue to die from the coronavirus in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Biden has asked Congress for $22.4 billion more in funding to prepare for a potential case surge.
Former President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency in 2020 to free up $50 billion in federal aid.
Europe facing new COVID-19 wave, US is probably next
Europe is already entering a new wave of COVID-19, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday from the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Control.
“We are unfortunately seeing indicators rising again in Europe, suggesting that another wave of infections has begun,” Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and Dr. Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC, wrote.
Weekly reported cases in Europe started to rise in September, according to the WHO, with Europe recording 1.14 million new cases during the week ending on October 2.
Exerts warn however, Europe’s fresh wave of COVID may foreshadow what’s to come in the U.S.
“We’ve seen with other waves or bumps that they often start in Europe and then come to the U.S.,” said Lighter, adding that this usually happens within two to three weeks.
