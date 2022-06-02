Latest News
Global organizations urge UNHRC to tackle women’s rights ‘crisis’ at upcoming session
Twenty-five civil society organizations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have sent an open letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council calling for urgent debate on the women’s rights situation in Afghanistan.
In a letter sent last week, the organizations called for the debate to be held at the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council which is scheduled to take place in Geneva from 13 June to 8 July.
They also urged the council to “support a resolution responding to this crisis”.
In the letter, the organizations stated that since the take over by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in August last year, “there has been an enormous deterioration in the recognition and protection of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, including with respect to the rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation, health, and sexual and reproductive health.”
“The Taliban (IEA) has also imposed sweeping restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and movement for women and girls. Afghanistan is now the only country in the world to expressly prohibit girls’ education,” the letter read.
The organizations also stated “on 17 May 2022, the Taliban (IEA) dissolved the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, cutting off a crucial source of support for Afghans facing violations of their human rights, including women and girls experiencing gender-based violence.”
“This is the most serious women’s rights crisis in the world today, and the most serious women’s rights crisis since the Taliban (IEA) took over Afghanistan the last time in 1996,” read the letter.
The went on to say that it “is imperative that the Council consider and take action on the women’s rights crisis in Afghanistan in a manner reflecting the gravity and urgency of the situation. At the Council’s forthcoming 50th session the High Commissioner will provide an oral update on the human rights situation in Afghanistan, followed by an interactive dialogue.
“In our view, this interactive dialogue, which will consider the situation in the country in general, should be complemented by an urgent debate providing a dedicated focus on women’s and girls’ rights, gender equality, and the situation for women human rights defenders in the country.”
Kazakhstan president meets head of UNAMA, reiterates his support
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Deborah Lyons on Wednesday in Almaty and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan.
According to the Kazakhstan presidential press service they discussed prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN as part of international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance.
Tokayev said Kazakhstan is committed to continuing comprehensive cooperation with the international community in the fight against terrorism and extremism, the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and the continuation of educational programs for Afghan students.
Lyons in turn spoke about efforts to rebuild Afghanistan as well as the results of the second meeting of EU and Central Asian Special Representatives for Afghanistan on Tuesday in Almaty.
She expressed gratitude to the country’s leadership for its support of UNAMA.
Following the collapse of the former government in August last year, Kazakhstan offered its support to relocate some UN staff to Kazakhstan temporarily to continue their operations.
The UNAMA office continues to be located in Almaty. The presidential press service said a corresponding agreement on the status of this mission in Kazakhstan will be signed in the near future.
IEA drafting a plan for grand assembly
The political commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is drafting a plan to hold a grand assembly, an official said Wednesday.
Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman of IEA, said that the plan would be made public once it is finalized and approved by the government’s leadership.
“The political commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is working on plan to call an Afghan assembly for consultation and exchange of views on certain issues,” Samangani said.
Some political analysts believe that holding a Loya Jirga would help address the existing problems in Afghanistan and would pave the way for recognition of the IEA.
“The upcoming Loya Jirga would put an end to political and economic problems because it would be a real Loya Jirga, not symbolic like some in the past,” said Ajmal Salar, a political analyst.
Some politicians have meanwhile called for intra-Afghan talks to set the agenda for the Loya Jirga.
“If an agenda is to be set for the Loya Jirga, an intra-Afghan conference should be called… it would make the job easy, the Jirga would be held in a better manner and the results would also be positive,” said Moeen Gul Samkanai, head of Rights and Justice political party.
Experts also believe that such gatherings could be effective only when government considers solutions proposed by economic and political experts.
EU says Afghan girls must return to school and women must continue to work
With the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) increasing restrictions on women and the closure of Afghan girls’ secondary and high schools, the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan said Wednesday girls should return to school and women should continue to work.
Tomas Niklasson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the situation in Afghanistan was discussed at a meeting hosted by Kazakhstan.
In addition to the EU Special Representative, officials from Central Asia and Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, also attended the meeting.
“Women and girls must be able to attend school, work and participate fully in public life. We acknowledged initiatives by the international community to address challenges facing the Afghan economy and reiterated the importance of regional stability and of continued dialogue,” Niklasson tweeted.
Although more than nine months have passed since the IEA took over Afghanistan, the gates of high schools are still closed to female students.
Since the IEA took control of Afghanistan, female employees, with the exception of a few departments, have been barred from going to government offices. The IEA has also imposed several new restrictions on women.
Meanwhile, US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West says former politicians do not see the continuation of war and conflict in Afghanistan’s favor and suggest creating a political process to reach a single understanding for a solution to the crisis.
West, who recently met with political figures, women representatives, and civil society in a number of Central Asian countries, Turkey, and India, said the United States supports Afghanistan’s pursuit of lasting peace and stability through understanding and diplomatic means.
“Leaders I heard from this weekend believe violence is not a good path for Afghan people, prefer and are eager to engage in political process. But very frustrated that no such process is underway,” West tweeted.
The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights has also met with a number of Afghans, including women activists in Istanbul, Turkey.
The IEA has meanwhile said that decisions on Afghanistan will be made by the government in agreement with the people and other parties, and that the Islamic Emirate is ready to carry this out.
