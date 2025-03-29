Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

Global organizations are raising alarms about the impact of aid cuts on Afghanistan’s health sector and the reduction in funding for humanitarian organizations operating in the country.

UN-affiliated bodies have stated that the complete suspension of aid from the United States and the reduction of the 2025 budget could lead to the closure or suspension of nearly 2,000 healthcare centers across Afghanistan.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has further warned that if only 25 percent of the required funding is provided, 7 million out of the 9.3 million people in need of medical services will be left without access to healthcare.

The report highlights that without immediate and sufficient funding, child mortality rates could rise sharply, as malnutrition remains one of the leading causes of death for children under the age of five.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has also warned that Afghanistan is facing a severe malnutrition crisis among children, with the number of malnourished children expected to reach 3.5 million by 2025.

Recent reports from the WFP reveal that 8 out of 10 families in Afghanistan are unable to afford a sufficient diet, and 3 out of 4 families are being forced to borrow money to purchase basic food items.

UN agencies have stressed the urgent need for the international community to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and provide the necessary aid.

This comes after Afghanistan’s Ministry of Economy dismissed reports from some international organizations about the growing poverty in the country, labeling them as exaggerated and far from reality.