Google approves Trump’s Truth Social for Play Store
Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google has approved former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Google Play Store, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Truth Social, is expected to make the app available in the Play Store shortly, Google said.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use,” TMTG’s Chief Executive Officer Devin Nunes said in a statement.
Truth Social, which launched in the United States in the Apple App Store in February, had not previously been available in the Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson in August. Google had expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.
Without Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.
Google’s Play Store is the main way users of Android phones in the United States download apps. Android users can get apps through competing stores or download them directly from a website, though it often requires extra steps and security permissions. Truth Social has been available through those means even as Google blocked it from the Play Store.
Android phones comprise about 40% of the U.S. smartphone market.
Truth Social restored Trump’s presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Facebook (META.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O)’s YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.
TMTG has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on Truth Social, appealing to a base that feels its views around such hot-button topics such as the outcome of the 2020 presidential election have been scrubbed from mainstream tech platforms.
News of Google’s approval was first reported by Axios.
Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai
A “flying car” built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (9868.HK) made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets, Reuters reported.
The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers – two at each corner of the vehicle.
Monday’s unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an “important base for the next generation of flying cars.”
“We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market,” said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. “First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world.”
Intel and Google Cloud launch new chip to improve data center performance
Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google Cloud on Tuesday said they have launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient, Reuters reported.
The E2000 chip, code named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the main computing. It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, explained Google’s vice president of engineering, Amin Vahdat.
Chips are made up of basic processors called cores. There can be hundreds of cores on a chip and sometimes information can bleed between them. The E2000 creates secure routes to each core to prevent such a scenario.
Companies are running increasingly complex algorithms, using progressively bigger data sets, at a time when the performance improvement of chips like CPUs is slowing down. Cloud companies are therefore looking for ways to make the data center itself more productive.
While the new chip was co-developed with Google, Nick McKeown, who leads Intel’s Network and Edge group, said Intel can sell the E2000 to other customers.
“We do consider ourselves to be the open cloud, and to the extent that others take advantage of the capabilities here, we’re thrilled,” said Vahdat.
Google Cloud is starting to offer the E2000 in a new product called C3 VM which will be powered by Intel’s fourth-generation Xeon processors, said Vahdat. Xeon chips are Intel’s most powerful CPUs and Google Cloud is the first cloud service to deploy the latest generation of those chips, Intel said.
China lashes out at latest US export controls on chips
China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S., AP reported.
“Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
“It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said.
Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.
She was speaking after the U.S. on Friday updated export controls that included adding certain advanced, high-performance computing chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to its list, as well as new license requirements for items that would be used in a supercomputer or for semiconductor development in China, AP reported.
The U.S. said that the export controls were added as part of ongoing efforts to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.
U.S.-China relations have deteriorated in recent years over technology and security issues. The U.S. has implemented a raft of measures and restrictions designed to prevent China from obtaining chip technology, while China has earmarked billions for investment into the production of semiconductors.
The tensions have impacted semiconductor companies in the U.S. and globally which either export chips or manufacture chips in China. Semiconductor companies such as Nvidia and AMD have seen a 40% decline in stock price over the past year.
“We understand the goal of ensuring national security and urge the U.S. government to implement the rules in a targeted way—and in collaboration with international partners—to help level the playing field and mitigate unintended harm to U.S. innovation,” the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents the U.S. semiconductor industry, said in a statement.
