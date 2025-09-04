Science & Technology
Google services temporarily down in Turkey and parts of Europe
Some Google services, including YouTube, experienced temporary outages on Thursday in Turkey and parts of Europe, including Greece and Germany, according to a Turkish deputy minister, internet monitoring organizations, and users in the affected regions.
The Freedom of Expression Association, which monitors local censorship on the internet, said the outage on Alphabet’s Google, opens new tab began around 10:00 a.m. in Turkey.
Tracking website Downdetector said services were mostly restored before 0900 GMT, with the number of reports of service disruptions decreasing from 0751 GMT onward.
Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the matter.
Turkey’s cyber security watchdog has requested a technical report from Google, deputy transport and infrastructure minister Omer Fatih Sayan said on X.
A map posted by Sayan showed Turkey, large parts of southeast Europe, and some locations in Ukraine, Russia and western Europe as affected.
There were sporadic outages in Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania, including problems accessing websites, YouTube and some phone contacts linked to Gmail, users there said.
In Germany, outage tracking website allestoerungen.de, a division of U.S.-based Ookla, reported an uptick in Google disruptions from around 09:00 a.m.
Science & Technology
Beijing hosts world’s first humanoid robot games
The tournament features 26 events spread across athletic, performance, and scenario-based categories.
The world’s inaugural humanoid robot competition is underway in Beijing, drawing more than 500 robots from 280 teams across 16 countries to compete in a uniquely futuristic sporting spectacle.
The three-day event, held at the National Speed Skating Oval—once the “Ice Ribbon” of the 2022 Winter Olympics—kicked off on August 15 and runs through to Sunday August 17.
The tournament features 26 events spread across athletic, performance, and scenario-based categories.
Athletic challenges include sprinting, soccer, and kickboxing, while performance segments showcase robot dance routines and musical instrument displays.
Real-world scenarios, such as medication sorting, cleaning tasks, and industrial material handling, are also on the agenda to test practical functionality.
Organizers meanwhile emphasize the event’s role in accelerating the integration of humanoid robots into everyday life, from manufacturing and hospitality to healthcare.
One Chinese official summed it up: “Every robot that participates is creating history.”
The competition has yielded both triumphant strides and technical stumbling blocks.
In running events, the robot H1 from Unitree Robotics claimed top honors in the 1,500-meter race, demonstrating promising agility.
Yet, many robots struggled with balance, coordination, and task execution, including some collapsing mid-sprint or requiring human help to stand—underscoring the still-developing nature of embodied artificial intelligence.
Science & Technology
China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon
China conducted its first test on Wednesday of a lunar lander that it hopes will put the first Chinese on the moon before 2030, the country’s manned space program said.
The lander’s ascent and descent systems underwent comprehensive verification at a site in Hebei province that was designed to simulate the moon’s surface. The test surface had special coating to mimic lunar soil reflectivity, as well as being covered with rocks and craters, Reuters reported.
“The test involved multiple operational conditions, a lengthy testing period, and high technical complexity, making it a critical milestone in the development of China’s manned lunar exploration program,” China Manned Space (CMS) said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.
The lunar lander, known as Lanyue, which means “embrace the moon” in Mandarin, will be used to transport astronauts between the lunar orbit and the moon’s surface, as well as serving as a living space, power source, and data center after they land on the moon, CMS added.
China has kept details closely guarded about its programme to achieve a manned landing on the moon, but the disclosure about the test comes at a time when the United States is looking to stave off the rapid advances of China’s space program.
NASA plans for its Artemis programme to send astronauts around the moon and back in April 2026, with a subsequent moon landing mission a year later.
China’s uncrewed missions to the moon in the past five years have allowed the country to become the only nation to retrieve lunar samples from both the near and far side of the moon.
Those missions have drawn interest from the European Space Agency, NASA-funded universities, and national space agencies from Pakistan to Thailand.
A successful manned landing before 2030 would boost China’s plans to build a “basic model” of the International Lunar Research Station by 2035. This manned base, led by China and Russia, would include a nuclear reactor on the moon’s surface as a power source.
Science & Technology
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology posted on Telegram that there had been no recorded eruptions of Krasheninnikov in modern history until now.
The Krasheninnikov Volcano on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula erupted overnight for the first time in approximately 600 years, and scientists believe the powerful earthquake that struck the region last week may have set it off.
The eruption sent a plume of ash soaring 6,000 meters into the air, prompting authorities to issue an orange aviation alert — a warning of potential hazards for aircraft due to volcanic ash in the atmosphere.
The ash cloud is drifting eastward over the Pacific Ocean and is not currently threatening populated areas, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Sunday.
“This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years,” said Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team. Girina added that the eruption may be linked to the magnitude-8.7 earthquake that struck off the Kamchatka coast on Wednesday.
That quake triggered widespread tsunami alerts, stretching as far as French Polynesia, Chile, and the Japanese archipelago, where waves of up to three meters were forecast.
Located in the seismically volatile “Ring of Fire,” the Kamchatka Peninsula is home to over 300 volcanoes, 29 of which are active. The region is no stranger to tectonic upheaval, but the reawakening of Krasheninnikov—a stratovolcano last known to have erupted around 1463 (± 40 years)—is of particular scientific interest.
The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which monitors volcanic activity in the region, posted on Telegram that there had been no recorded eruptions of Krasheninnikov in modern history until now.
The volcano rises to 1,856 meters and forms part of a larger complex located within the Kronotsky Nature Reserve, a protected UNESCO World Heritage site.
Wednesday’s earthquake also coincided with an eruption of Kamchatka’s most active volcano, Klyuchevskoy, adding weight to theories that large seismic events can act as triggers for volcanic activity. While the connection between earthquakes and eruptions is still under study, geophysicists suggest that stress changes in Earth’s crust can cause dormant volcanic systems to reactivate.
Khalilzad: No female doctors today If universities were closed before
Google services temporarily down in Turkey and parts of Europe
Turkmenistan pledges aid for eastern Afghanistan earthquake
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 2,205 with over 3,500 injured
Muttaqi calls for coordinated international aid following Kunar earthquake
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
Hundred 2025: Southern Brave edge Manchester Originals in nail-biting one-wicket win
China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Kunar earthquake relief efforts discussed
Saar: Discussion on escalating death toll from Kunar quake
Tahawol: Earthquake tragedy in eastern Afghanistan
Saar: Devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hundreds of Afghans return from Pakistan via Angoor Adda
-
World4 days ago
Prime minister of Yemen’s Houthi-run government killed in Israeli strike
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets
-
Latest News3 days ago
Over 800 dead, thousands injured as earthquake devastates eastern Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA wants to have ‘strong ties’ with US: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan excluded from 2025 SCO Summit amid regional concerns
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN experts urge Pakistan to halt Afghan refugee deportations
-
Latest News3 days ago
Karzai and Abdullah call for urgent aid for earthquake victims