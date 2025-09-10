Science & Technology
Apple launches slim iPhone 17 Air, new AirPods and Watch in holiday refresh
Apple unveiled a new generation of the iPhone, including a sleek model dubbed iPhone 17 Air, and several other devices on Tuesday, as it looks to drive upgrades and spur sales ahead of the holiday shopping season, Reuters reported.
The Cupertino, California-based company largely kept device prices unchanged from last year, but dropped the 128 GB storage option from its iPhone lineup.
Here’s all you need to know about the latest Apple devices:
IPHONE AIR
The iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s thinnest model yet at 5.6 millimeters, starts at $999 and will be available from September 19. Positioned between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models, the Air introduces a new premium tier to the company’s product lineup.
The device runs on the same A19 Pro processor as the iPhone 17 Pro, paired with Apple’s N1 networking chip and C1X modem. The model, which supports only eSIM, will be available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue colors.
Apple executives described the iPhone Air as offering “MacBook Pro levels of compute in an iPhone”.
IPHONE 17
The iPhone 17 comes in five colors and features a larger 6.3-inch screen. The device brings the ProMotion display with a 120-hertz refresh rate to a non-Pro iPhone for the first time.
Powered by the latest A19 processor built on 3-nanometer technology, the iPhone 17 is designed to handle more on-device AI tasks. The device now offers 256 GB of storage as the base configuration, read the report.
It also includes a new 48-megapixel rear camera and an upgraded front camera with a wider field of view. The “Center Stage” feature uses AI to automatically adjust photo orientation.
IPHONE 17 PRO
Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro, starting at $1,099, with the Pro Max version offering up to 2 terabytes of storage for the first time.
The device features a new aluminum unibody, along with a plateau design on the back housing its camera system.
It is powered by the A19 Pro chip and uses a vapor chamber with de-ionized water, making it the first liquid-cooled iPhone to sustain performance under heavy workloads.
The Pro also adds a ceramic shield back, longer battery life and an upgraded camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor on all three rear lenses and an AI-powered “Center Stage” front camera.
AIRPODS PRO 3
The new model features stronger active noise cancellation than previous generations and introduces Apple Intelligence–powered live translation, which can be triggered with a gesture.
The earbuds have a smaller design and come with new foam eartips for improved fit and isolation. They also add heart-rate sensing during workouts via Apple’s smallest heart-rate sensor, giving users fitness data without extra accessories.
Battery life is rated at up to eight hours on a single charge with noise cancellation enabled.
Apple priced its latest wireless earbuds at $249, with sales beginning on September 19.
APPLE WATCH
Apple unveiled its new lineup of smartwatches, including the Series 11 priced at $399, the lower-cost SE 3 at $249, and the high-end Ultra 3 at $799.
The company showcased new health and safety features, including a hypertension alert on the Series 11 and satellite connectivity on the Ultra 3, Reuters reported.
Apple said the hypertension detection feature has not yet received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Science & Technology
Google services temporarily down in Turkey and parts of Europe
Some Google services, including YouTube, experienced temporary outages on Thursday in Turkey and parts of Europe, including Greece and Germany, according to a Turkish deputy minister, internet monitoring organizations, and users in the affected regions.
The Freedom of Expression Association, which monitors local censorship on the internet, said the outage on Alphabet’s Google, opens new tab began around 10:00 a.m. in Turkey.
Tracking website Downdetector said services were mostly restored before 0900 GMT, with the number of reports of service disruptions decreasing from 0751 GMT onward.
Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the matter.
Turkey’s cyber security watchdog has requested a technical report from Google, deputy transport and infrastructure minister Omer Fatih Sayan said on X.
A map posted by Sayan showed Turkey, large parts of southeast Europe, and some locations in Ukraine, Russia and western Europe as affected.
There were sporadic outages in Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania, including problems accessing websites, YouTube and some phone contacts linked to Gmail, users there said.
In Germany, outage tracking website allestoerungen.de, a division of U.S.-based Ookla, reported an uptick in Google disruptions from around 09:00 a.m.
Science & Technology
Beijing hosts world’s first humanoid robot games
The tournament features 26 events spread across athletic, performance, and scenario-based categories.
The world’s inaugural humanoid robot competition is underway in Beijing, drawing more than 500 robots from 280 teams across 16 countries to compete in a uniquely futuristic sporting spectacle.
The three-day event, held at the National Speed Skating Oval—once the “Ice Ribbon” of the 2022 Winter Olympics—kicked off on August 15 and runs through to Sunday August 17.
The tournament features 26 events spread across athletic, performance, and scenario-based categories.
Athletic challenges include sprinting, soccer, and kickboxing, while performance segments showcase robot dance routines and musical instrument displays.
Real-world scenarios, such as medication sorting, cleaning tasks, and industrial material handling, are also on the agenda to test practical functionality.
Organizers meanwhile emphasize the event’s role in accelerating the integration of humanoid robots into everyday life, from manufacturing and hospitality to healthcare.
One Chinese official summed it up: “Every robot that participates is creating history.”
The competition has yielded both triumphant strides and technical stumbling blocks.
In running events, the robot H1 from Unitree Robotics claimed top honors in the 1,500-meter race, demonstrating promising agility.
Yet, many robots struggled with balance, coordination, and task execution, including some collapsing mid-sprint or requiring human help to stand—underscoring the still-developing nature of embodied artificial intelligence.
Science & Technology
China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon
China conducted its first test on Wednesday of a lunar lander that it hopes will put the first Chinese on the moon before 2030, the country’s manned space program said.
The lander’s ascent and descent systems underwent comprehensive verification at a site in Hebei province that was designed to simulate the moon’s surface. The test surface had special coating to mimic lunar soil reflectivity, as well as being covered with rocks and craters, Reuters reported.
“The test involved multiple operational conditions, a lengthy testing period, and high technical complexity, making it a critical milestone in the development of China’s manned lunar exploration program,” China Manned Space (CMS) said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.
The lunar lander, known as Lanyue, which means “embrace the moon” in Mandarin, will be used to transport astronauts between the lunar orbit and the moon’s surface, as well as serving as a living space, power source, and data center after they land on the moon, CMS added.
China has kept details closely guarded about its programme to achieve a manned landing on the moon, but the disclosure about the test comes at a time when the United States is looking to stave off the rapid advances of China’s space program.
NASA plans for its Artemis programme to send astronauts around the moon and back in April 2026, with a subsequent moon landing mission a year later.
China’s uncrewed missions to the moon in the past five years have allowed the country to become the only nation to retrieve lunar samples from both the near and far side of the moon.
Those missions have drawn interest from the European Space Agency, NASA-funded universities, and national space agencies from Pakistan to Thailand.
A successful manned landing before 2030 would boost China’s plans to build a “basic model” of the International Lunar Research Station by 2035. This manned base, led by China and Russia, would include a nuclear reactor on the moon’s surface as a power source.
