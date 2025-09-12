Science & Technology
NASA rover finds potential sign of ancient life in Martian rocks
A sample obtained by NASA’s Perseverance rover of reddish rock formed billions of years ago from sediment on the bottom of a lake contains potential signs of ancient microbial life on Mars, according to scientists, though the minerals spotted in the sample also can form through nonbiological processes.
The discovery by the six-wheeled rover in Jezero Crater represents one of the best pieces of evidence to date about the possibility that Earth’s planetary neighbor once harbored life, Reuters reported.
Perseverance scientist Joel Hurowitz of Stony Brook University, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature, said a “potential biosignature” was detected in rock that formed at a time when Jezero Crater was believed to have been a watery environment, between 3.2 and 3.8 billion years ago.
Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy told a news conference that the U.S. space agency’s scientists examined the data for a year and concluded that “we can’t find another explanation, so this very well could be the clearest sign of life that we’ve ever found on Mars – which is incredibly exciting.”
NASA released an image of the rock – a very fine-grained, rusty-red mudstone – bearing ring-shaped features resembling leopard spots and dark marks resembling poppy seeds. Those features may have been produced when the rock was forming by chemical reactions involving microbes, according to the researchers.
A potential biosignature is defined as a substance or structure that may have a biological origin but needs more data or further study before a conclusion can be made about the absence or presence of life.
Nicky Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, noted that the scientists were not announcing the discovery of a living organism.
“It’s not life itself,” Fox told the news conference.
The rover since 2021 has been exploring Jezero Crater, an area in the planet’s northern hemisphere that once was flooded with water and home to an ancient lake basin. Scientists believe river channels spilled over the crater wall and created a lake.
Perseverance has been analyzing rocks and loose material called regolith with its onboard instruments and then collecting samples and sealing them in tubes stored inside the rover.
It collected the sample named Sapphire Canyon in July 2024 from a rock called Cheyava Falls in a locale known as Bright Angel rock formation. The sample came from a set of rocky outcrops on the edges of Neretva Vallis, an ancient river valley about a quarter of a mile (400 meters) wide carved by water rushing into the crater.
TELLTALE MINERALS
Two minerals were detected that appear to have formed as a result of chemical reactions between the mud of the Bright Angel formation and organic matter present in that mud, Hurowitz said. They are: vivianite, a mineral bearing iron and phosphorus, and greigite, a mineral bearing iron and sulfur.
“These reactions appear to have taken place shortly after the mud was deposited on the lake bottom. On Earth, reactions like these, which combine organic matter and chemical compounds in mud to form new minerals like vivianite and greigite, are often driven by the activity of microbes,” Hurowitz told Reuters.
“The microbes are consuming the organic matter in these settings and producing these new minerals as a byproduct of their metabolism,” Hurowitz said.
The rover’s instruments found that the rock was rich in organic carbon, sulfur, phosphorus and iron in its oxidized form, rust. This combination of chemical compounds could have offered a rich source of energy for microbial metabolisms, Hurowitz said.
But Hurowitz offered some words of caution.
“The reason, however, that we cannot claim this is more than a potential biosignature is that there are chemical processes that can cause similar reactions in the absence of biology, and we cannot rule those processes out completely on the basis of rover data alone,” Hurowitz said.
Mars has not always been the inhospitable place it is today, with liquid water on its surface in the distant past.
The sample collected and analyzed by Perseverance provides a new example of a type of potential biosignature that the research community can explore to try to understand whether or not these features were formed by life, Hurowitz said, “or alternatively, whether nature has conspired to present features that mimic the activity of life.”
“We can make a lot of progress on this question with laboratory experiments and fieldwork here on Earth to try to understand the various pathways that might create features like the ones we observe in the Bright Angel formation. But the ultimate tests can only be performed on the Sapphire Canyon core sample if and when it is brought back to Earth for study,” Hurowitz added.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s current budget proposal would cancel NASA’s existing Mars Sample Return mission. Duffy said NASA is examining various ways for potential sample retrieval or even sending equipment to Mars to do further analysis there.
“We’re going to look at our budgets and we’re going to look at our timing, and how we spend money better and what technology do we have to get samples back more quickly,” Duffy said.
Science & Technology
Apple launches slim iPhone 17 Air, new AirPods and Watch in holiday refresh
The iPhone 17 comes in five colors and features a larger 6.3-inch screen. The device brings the ProMotion display with a 120-hertz refresh rate to a non-Pro iPhone for the first time.
Apple unveiled a new generation of the iPhone, including a sleek model dubbed iPhone 17 Air, and several other devices on Tuesday, as it looks to drive upgrades and spur sales ahead of the holiday shopping season, Reuters reported.
The Cupertino, California-based company largely kept device prices unchanged from last year, but dropped the 128 GB storage option from its iPhone lineup.
Here’s all you need to know about the latest Apple devices:
IPHONE AIR
The iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s thinnest model yet at 5.6 millimeters, starts at $999 and will be available from September 19. Positioned between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models, the Air introduces a new premium tier to the company’s product lineup.
The device runs on the same A19 Pro processor as the iPhone 17 Pro, paired with Apple’s N1 networking chip and C1X modem. The model, which supports only eSIM, will be available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue colors.
Apple executives described the iPhone Air as offering “MacBook Pro levels of compute in an iPhone”.
IPHONE 17
The iPhone 17 comes in five colors and features a larger 6.3-inch screen. The device brings the ProMotion display with a 120-hertz refresh rate to a non-Pro iPhone for the first time.
Powered by the latest A19 processor built on 3-nanometer technology, the iPhone 17 is designed to handle more on-device AI tasks. The device now offers 256 GB of storage as the base configuration, read the report.
It also includes a new 48-megapixel rear camera and an upgraded front camera with a wider field of view. The “Center Stage” feature uses AI to automatically adjust photo orientation.
IPHONE 17 PRO
Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro, starting at $1,099, with the Pro Max version offering up to 2 terabytes of storage for the first time.
The device features a new aluminum unibody, along with a plateau design on the back housing its camera system.
It is powered by the A19 Pro chip and uses a vapor chamber with de-ionized water, making it the first liquid-cooled iPhone to sustain performance under heavy workloads.
The Pro also adds a ceramic shield back, longer battery life and an upgraded camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor on all three rear lenses and an AI-powered “Center Stage” front camera.
AIRPODS PRO 3
The new model features stronger active noise cancellation than previous generations and introduces Apple Intelligence–powered live translation, which can be triggered with a gesture.
The earbuds have a smaller design and come with new foam eartips for improved fit and isolation. They also add heart-rate sensing during workouts via Apple’s smallest heart-rate sensor, giving users fitness data without extra accessories.
Battery life is rated at up to eight hours on a single charge with noise cancellation enabled.
Apple priced its latest wireless earbuds at $249, with sales beginning on September 19.
APPLE WATCH
Apple unveiled its new lineup of smartwatches, including the Series 11 priced at $399, the lower-cost SE 3 at $249, and the high-end Ultra 3 at $799.
The company showcased new health and safety features, including a hypertension alert on the Series 11 and satellite connectivity on the Ultra 3, Reuters reported.
Apple said the hypertension detection feature has not yet received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Science & Technology
Google services temporarily down in Turkey and parts of Europe
Some Google services, including YouTube, experienced temporary outages on Thursday in Turkey and parts of Europe, including Greece and Germany, according to a Turkish deputy minister, internet monitoring organizations, and users in the affected regions.
The Freedom of Expression Association, which monitors local censorship on the internet, said the outage on Alphabet’s Google, opens new tab began around 10:00 a.m. in Turkey.
Tracking website Downdetector said services were mostly restored before 0900 GMT, with the number of reports of service disruptions decreasing from 0751 GMT onward.
Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the matter.
Turkey’s cyber security watchdog has requested a technical report from Google, deputy transport and infrastructure minister Omer Fatih Sayan said on X.
A map posted by Sayan showed Turkey, large parts of southeast Europe, and some locations in Ukraine, Russia and western Europe as affected.
There were sporadic outages in Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania, including problems accessing websites, YouTube and some phone contacts linked to Gmail, users there said.
In Germany, outage tracking website allestoerungen.de, a division of U.S.-based Ookla, reported an uptick in Google disruptions from around 09:00 a.m.
Science & Technology
Beijing hosts world’s first humanoid robot games
The tournament features 26 events spread across athletic, performance, and scenario-based categories.
The world’s inaugural humanoid robot competition is underway in Beijing, drawing more than 500 robots from 280 teams across 16 countries to compete in a uniquely futuristic sporting spectacle.
The three-day event, held at the National Speed Skating Oval—once the “Ice Ribbon” of the 2022 Winter Olympics—kicked off on August 15 and runs through to Sunday August 17.
The tournament features 26 events spread across athletic, performance, and scenario-based categories.
Athletic challenges include sprinting, soccer, and kickboxing, while performance segments showcase robot dance routines and musical instrument displays.
Real-world scenarios, such as medication sorting, cleaning tasks, and industrial material handling, are also on the agenda to test practical functionality.
Organizers meanwhile emphasize the event’s role in accelerating the integration of humanoid robots into everyday life, from manufacturing and hospitality to healthcare.
One Chinese official summed it up: “Every robot that participates is creating history.”
The competition has yielded both triumphant strides and technical stumbling blocks.
In running events, the robot H1 from Unitree Robotics claimed top honors in the 1,500-meter race, demonstrating promising agility.
Yet, many robots struggled with balance, coordination, and task execution, including some collapsing mid-sprint or requiring human help to stand—underscoring the still-developing nature of embodied artificial intelligence.
NASA rover finds potential sign of ancient life in Martian rocks
Afghan deputy PM calls for end to sanctions during visit to quake-hit Kunar
Poland says Russian drone attack was ‘no mistake’ after Trump comments
FM Muttaqi urges return of Afghan helicopters for humanitarian operations
UN Security Council, with US support, condemns strikes on Qatar
Afghanistan Premier League set for comeback with new commercial deal
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles after India conflict
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
Tahawol: Eviction of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries discussed
Saar: UN’s role in world peace: symbolic or substantive
Tahawol: Israel’s strikes against Hamas leaders in Doha discussed
Saar: UN’s appeal for $140M aid for Afghan quake victims discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over Kunar quake victims’ condition
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
-
World4 days ago
After issuing ‘last warning’ to Hamas, Trump eyes Gaza deal ‘soon’
-
Sport3 days ago
Asia Cup 2025 kicks off today with Afghanistan vs Hong Kong curtain-raiser
-
Latest News5 days ago
AWCC, Bayat Foundation provide thousands of tents for Kunar quake victims
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA supports stronger ties as India explores visit by Afghan foreign minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan surpasses Afghanistan as leading opium producer, triggering security concerns
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan-Pakistani border Jirga at Kharlachi stresses cooperation and goodwill
-
Latest News4 days ago
US charge d’affaires for Afghanistan warns against using Americans as bargaining chips