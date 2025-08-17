Beijing hosts world’s first humanoid robot games

The world’s inaugural humanoid robot competition is underway in Beijing, drawing more than 500 robots from 280 teams across 16 countries to compete in a uniquely futuristic sporting spectacle.

The three-day event, held at the National Speed Skating Oval—once the “Ice Ribbon” of the 2022 Winter Olympics—kicked off on August 15 and runs through to Sunday August 17.

The tournament features 26 events spread across athletic, performance, and scenario-based categories.

Athletic challenges include sprinting, soccer, and kickboxing, while performance segments showcase robot dance routines and musical instrument displays.

Real-world scenarios, such as medication sorting, cleaning tasks, and industrial material handling, are also on the agenda to test practical functionality.

Organizers meanwhile emphasize the event’s role in accelerating the integration of humanoid robots into everyday life, from manufacturing and hospitality to healthcare.

One Chinese official summed it up: “Every robot that participates is creating history.”

The competition has yielded both triumphant strides and technical stumbling blocks.

In running events, the robot H1 from Unitree Robotics claimed top honors in the 1,500-meter race, demonstrating promising agility.

Yet, many robots struggled with balance, coordination, and task execution, including some collapsing mid-sprint or requiring human help to stand—underscoring the still-developing nature of embodied artificial intelligence.