Science & Technology
Beijing hosts world’s first humanoid robot games
The tournament features 26 events spread across athletic, performance, and scenario-based categories.
The world’s inaugural humanoid robot competition is underway in Beijing, drawing more than 500 robots from 280 teams across 16 countries to compete in a uniquely futuristic sporting spectacle.
The three-day event, held at the National Speed Skating Oval—once the “Ice Ribbon” of the 2022 Winter Olympics—kicked off on August 15 and runs through to Sunday August 17.
Athletic challenges include sprinting, soccer, and kickboxing, while performance segments showcase robot dance routines and musical instrument displays.
Real-world scenarios, such as medication sorting, cleaning tasks, and industrial material handling, are also on the agenda to test practical functionality.
Organizers meanwhile emphasize the event’s role in accelerating the integration of humanoid robots into everyday life, from manufacturing and hospitality to healthcare.
One Chinese official summed it up: “Every robot that participates is creating history.”
The competition has yielded both triumphant strides and technical stumbling blocks.
In running events, the robot H1 from Unitree Robotics claimed top honors in the 1,500-meter race, demonstrating promising agility.
Yet, many robots struggled with balance, coordination, and task execution, including some collapsing mid-sprint or requiring human help to stand—underscoring the still-developing nature of embodied artificial intelligence.
Science & Technology
China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon
China conducted its first test on Wednesday of a lunar lander that it hopes will put the first Chinese on the moon before 2030, the country’s manned space program said.
The lander’s ascent and descent systems underwent comprehensive verification at a site in Hebei province that was designed to simulate the moon’s surface. The test surface had special coating to mimic lunar soil reflectivity, as well as being covered with rocks and craters, Reuters reported.
“The test involved multiple operational conditions, a lengthy testing period, and high technical complexity, making it a critical milestone in the development of China’s manned lunar exploration program,” China Manned Space (CMS) said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.
The lunar lander, known as Lanyue, which means “embrace the moon” in Mandarin, will be used to transport astronauts between the lunar orbit and the moon’s surface, as well as serving as a living space, power source, and data center after they land on the moon, CMS added.
China has kept details closely guarded about its programme to achieve a manned landing on the moon, but the disclosure about the test comes at a time when the United States is looking to stave off the rapid advances of China’s space program.
NASA plans for its Artemis programme to send astronauts around the moon and back in April 2026, with a subsequent moon landing mission a year later.
China’s uncrewed missions to the moon in the past five years have allowed the country to become the only nation to retrieve lunar samples from both the near and far side of the moon.
Those missions have drawn interest from the European Space Agency, NASA-funded universities, and national space agencies from Pakistan to Thailand.
A successful manned landing before 2030 would boost China’s plans to build a “basic model” of the International Lunar Research Station by 2035. This manned base, led by China and Russia, would include a nuclear reactor on the moon’s surface as a power source.
Science & Technology
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology posted on Telegram that there had been no recorded eruptions of Krasheninnikov in modern history until now.
The Krasheninnikov Volcano on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula erupted overnight for the first time in approximately 600 years, and scientists believe the powerful earthquake that struck the region last week may have set it off.
The eruption sent a plume of ash soaring 6,000 meters into the air, prompting authorities to issue an orange aviation alert — a warning of potential hazards for aircraft due to volcanic ash in the atmosphere.
The ash cloud is drifting eastward over the Pacific Ocean and is not currently threatening populated areas, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Sunday.
“This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years,” said Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team. Girina added that the eruption may be linked to the magnitude-8.7 earthquake that struck off the Kamchatka coast on Wednesday.
That quake triggered widespread tsunami alerts, stretching as far as French Polynesia, Chile, and the Japanese archipelago, where waves of up to three meters were forecast.
Located in the seismically volatile “Ring of Fire,” the Kamchatka Peninsula is home to over 300 volcanoes, 29 of which are active. The region is no stranger to tectonic upheaval, but the reawakening of Krasheninnikov—a stratovolcano last known to have erupted around 1463 (± 40 years)—is of particular scientific interest.
The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which monitors volcanic activity in the region, posted on Telegram that there had been no recorded eruptions of Krasheninnikov in modern history until now.
The volcano rises to 1,856 meters and forms part of a larger complex located within the Kronotsky Nature Reserve, a protected UNESCO World Heritage site.
Wednesday’s earthquake also coincided with an eruption of Kamchatka’s most active volcano, Klyuchevskoy, adding weight to theories that large seismic events can act as triggers for volcanic activity. While the connection between earthquakes and eruptions is still under study, geophysicists suggest that stress changes in Earth’s crust can cause dormant volcanic systems to reactivate.
Science & Technology
SpaceX launches joint astronaut crew to ISS in NASA’s Crew-11 mission
An international crew of four astronauts launched toward the International Space Station from Florida on Friday aboard a SpaceX rocket, embarking on a routine NASA mission that could be the first of many to last a couple months longer than usual.
The four-person crew – two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and Japanese astronaut – boarded SpaceX’s Dragon capsule sitting atop its Falcon 9 rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and beat gloomy weather to blast off at 11:43 a.m. ET (1543 GMT). After a roughly 16 hour flight, they will arrive at the ISS at around 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, Reuters reported.
While normal crew rotation missions last roughly six months, the Crew-11 crew may be the first to settle into a new routine time of eight months, intended to better align U.S. mission schedules with Russia’s missions, NASA said.
Over the next few months, NASA officials will monitor the health of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, which remains docked to the ISS, before committing the mission to a full eight months.
Thursday’s mission, called Crew-11, includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui.
A previous attempt to launch on Thursday was scratched at the last minute because of bad weather.
A delegation of senior Russian space officials, including the head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Bakanov, was in Florida for the launch attempt on Thursday, but it was unclear whether they stayed in town for Friday’s launch.
Their visit on Thursday included the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of NASA and Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, since 2018. Roscosmos said Bakanov and acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy discussed continued ISS operations and cooperation on the moon.
The space cooperation is a bright spot in otherwise largely frosty U.S.-Russia relations since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
However, apart from ISS cooperation, Russia’s invasion isolated Moscow’s space program from the West and foiled plans to cooperate on NASA’s Artemis moon program. Russia opted to partner on China’s moon program, which rivals Artemis.
No new commitments on any space programs were made during the brief meeting between Bakanov and Duffy, a person familiar with the discussion said.
