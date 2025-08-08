Science & Technology
China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon
China conducted its first test on Wednesday of a lunar lander that it hopes will put the first Chinese on the moon before 2030, the country’s manned space program said.
The lander’s ascent and descent systems underwent comprehensive verification at a site in Hebei province that was designed to simulate the moon’s surface. The test surface had special coating to mimic lunar soil reflectivity, as well as being covered with rocks and craters, Reuters reported.
“The test involved multiple operational conditions, a lengthy testing period, and high technical complexity, making it a critical milestone in the development of China’s manned lunar exploration program,” China Manned Space (CMS) said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.
The lunar lander, known as Lanyue, which means “embrace the moon” in Mandarin, will be used to transport astronauts between the lunar orbit and the moon’s surface, as well as serving as a living space, power source, and data center after they land on the moon, CMS added.
China has kept details closely guarded about its programme to achieve a manned landing on the moon, but the disclosure about the test comes at a time when the United States is looking to stave off the rapid advances of China’s space program.
NASA plans for its Artemis programme to send astronauts around the moon and back in April 2026, with a subsequent moon landing mission a year later.
China’s uncrewed missions to the moon in the past five years have allowed the country to become the only nation to retrieve lunar samples from both the near and far side of the moon.
Those missions have drawn interest from the European Space Agency, NASA-funded universities, and national space agencies from Pakistan to Thailand.
A successful manned landing before 2030 would boost China’s plans to build a “basic model” of the International Lunar Research Station by 2035. This manned base, led by China and Russia, would include a nuclear reactor on the moon’s surface as a power source.
Science & Technology
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology posted on Telegram that there had been no recorded eruptions of Krasheninnikov in modern history until now.
The Krasheninnikov Volcano on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula erupted overnight for the first time in approximately 600 years, and scientists believe the powerful earthquake that struck the region last week may have set it off.
The eruption sent a plume of ash soaring 6,000 meters into the air, prompting authorities to issue an orange aviation alert — a warning of potential hazards for aircraft due to volcanic ash in the atmosphere.
The ash cloud is drifting eastward over the Pacific Ocean and is not currently threatening populated areas, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Sunday.
“This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years,” said Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team. Girina added that the eruption may be linked to the magnitude-8.7 earthquake that struck off the Kamchatka coast on Wednesday.
That quake triggered widespread tsunami alerts, stretching as far as French Polynesia, Chile, and the Japanese archipelago, where waves of up to three meters were forecast.
Located in the seismically volatile “Ring of Fire,” the Kamchatka Peninsula is home to over 300 volcanoes, 29 of which are active. The region is no stranger to tectonic upheaval, but the reawakening of Krasheninnikov—a stratovolcano last known to have erupted around 1463 (± 40 years)—is of particular scientific interest.
The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which monitors volcanic activity in the region, posted on Telegram that there had been no recorded eruptions of Krasheninnikov in modern history until now.
The volcano rises to 1,856 meters and forms part of a larger complex located within the Kronotsky Nature Reserve, a protected UNESCO World Heritage site.
Wednesday’s earthquake also coincided with an eruption of Kamchatka’s most active volcano, Klyuchevskoy, adding weight to theories that large seismic events can act as triggers for volcanic activity. While the connection between earthquakes and eruptions is still under study, geophysicists suggest that stress changes in Earth’s crust can cause dormant volcanic systems to reactivate.
Science & Technology
SpaceX launches joint astronaut crew to ISS in NASA’s Crew-11 mission
An international crew of four astronauts launched toward the International Space Station from Florida on Friday aboard a SpaceX rocket, embarking on a routine NASA mission that could be the first of many to last a couple months longer than usual.
The four-person crew – two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and Japanese astronaut – boarded SpaceX’s Dragon capsule sitting atop its Falcon 9 rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and beat gloomy weather to blast off at 11:43 a.m. ET (1543 GMT). After a roughly 16 hour flight, they will arrive at the ISS at around 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, Reuters reported.
While normal crew rotation missions last roughly six months, the Crew-11 crew may be the first to settle into a new routine time of eight months, intended to better align U.S. mission schedules with Russia’s missions, NASA said.
Over the next few months, NASA officials will monitor the health of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, which remains docked to the ISS, before committing the mission to a full eight months.
Thursday’s mission, called Crew-11, includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui.
A previous attempt to launch on Thursday was scratched at the last minute because of bad weather.
A delegation of senior Russian space officials, including the head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Bakanov, was in Florida for the launch attempt on Thursday, but it was unclear whether they stayed in town for Friday’s launch.
Their visit on Thursday included the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of NASA and Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, since 2018. Roscosmos said Bakanov and acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy discussed continued ISS operations and cooperation on the moon.
The space cooperation is a bright spot in otherwise largely frosty U.S.-Russia relations since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
However, apart from ISS cooperation, Russia’s invasion isolated Moscow’s space program from the West and foiled plans to cooperate on NASA’s Artemis moon program. Russia opted to partner on China’s moon program, which rivals Artemis.
No new commitments on any space programs were made during the brief meeting between Bakanov and Duffy, a person familiar with the discussion said.
Science & Technology
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
A landmark study conducted by researchers in Dubai suggests that camel tears may offer groundbreaking potential in neutralizing snake venom.
The research, led by the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) in Dubai, tested camelid antibodies derived from both tears and blood plasma.
When camels were immunized with venom from snakes such as the saw-scaled viper, the extracted antibodies demonstrated the ability to counteract venom-induced hemorrhage and coagulation disorders in preclinical trials.
These camelid antibodies are also reportedly smaller, more heat-stable, and less likely to trigger allergic reactions than traditional horse-based antivenoms.
Snakebite envenomation remains a critical global health issue. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 5.4 million people are bitten annually, causing up to 138,000 deaths and countless long-term disabilities.
India bears the heaviest burden, with an estimated 58,000 deaths per year.
While the findings are compelling, researchers emphasize the need for peer-reviewed validation and progression to human clinical trials.
Further development is required to confirm efficacy, optimal dosing, and safety in real-world applications.
Camel tears may not literally neutralize snake venom, but the study does highlight the remarkable potential of camelid antibodies in the fight against a global health crisis.
China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon
Pakistan suspends mobile data service in restive province
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
U.S. continues processing SIVs for Afghans, says State Department
IOM warns of broader humanitarian crisis as over 4 million Afghans return home
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Bangladesh’s Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
FIFA Club WC: Chelsea to face PSG in title showdown
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan’s role among regional powers
Tahawol: Efforts to initiate regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Restart of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Resumption of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s stance on recognition of IEA discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
-
Sport5 days ago
Messages of congratulations pour in for Taha Eshaqi after historic win at Wushu Championships
-
Latest News4 days ago
Imran Khan warns against military operations in KP, calls for dialogue with Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain, state media say
-
World4 days ago
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran executes five Afghan nationals in one month, rights group reports
-
Sport4 days ago
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN chief: New regional SDG centre will support Afghanistan’s path to peace and self-sufficiency