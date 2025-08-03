Science & Technology
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
The Krasheninnikov Volcano on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula erupted overnight for the first time in approximately 600 years, and scientists believe the powerful earthquake that struck the region last week may have set it off.
The eruption sent a plume of ash soaring 6,000 meters into the air, prompting authorities to issue an orange aviation alert — a warning of potential hazards for aircraft due to volcanic ash in the atmosphere.
The ash cloud is drifting eastward over the Pacific Ocean and is not currently threatening populated areas, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Sunday.
“This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years,” said Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team. Girina added that the eruption may be linked to the magnitude-8.7 earthquake that struck off the Kamchatka coast on Wednesday.
That quake triggered widespread tsunami alerts, stretching as far as French Polynesia, Chile, and the Japanese archipelago, where waves of up to three meters were forecast.
Located in the seismically volatile “Ring of Fire,” the Kamchatka Peninsula is home to over 300 volcanoes, 29 of which are active. The region is no stranger to tectonic upheaval, but the reawakening of Krasheninnikov—a stratovolcano last known to have erupted around 1463 (± 40 years)—is of particular scientific interest.
The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which monitors volcanic activity in the region, posted on Telegram that there had been no recorded eruptions of Krasheninnikov in modern history until now.
The volcano rises to 1,856 meters and forms part of a larger complex located within the Kronotsky Nature Reserve, a protected UNESCO World Heritage site.
Wednesday’s earthquake also coincided with an eruption of Kamchatka’s most active volcano, Klyuchevskoy, adding weight to theories that large seismic events can act as triggers for volcanic activity. While the connection between earthquakes and eruptions is still under study, geophysicists suggest that stress changes in Earth’s crust can cause dormant volcanic systems to reactivate.
SpaceX launches joint astronaut crew to ISS in NASA’s Crew-11 mission
An international crew of four astronauts launched toward the International Space Station from Florida on Friday aboard a SpaceX rocket, embarking on a routine NASA mission that could be the first of many to last a couple months longer than usual.
The four-person crew – two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and Japanese astronaut – boarded SpaceX’s Dragon capsule sitting atop its Falcon 9 rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and beat gloomy weather to blast off at 11:43 a.m. ET (1543 GMT). After a roughly 16 hour flight, they will arrive at the ISS at around 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, Reuters reported.
While normal crew rotation missions last roughly six months, the Crew-11 crew may be the first to settle into a new routine time of eight months, intended to better align U.S. mission schedules with Russia’s missions, NASA said.
Over the next few months, NASA officials will monitor the health of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, which remains docked to the ISS, before committing the mission to a full eight months.
Thursday’s mission, called Crew-11, includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui.
A previous attempt to launch on Thursday was scratched at the last minute because of bad weather.
A delegation of senior Russian space officials, including the head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Bakanov, was in Florida for the launch attempt on Thursday, but it was unclear whether they stayed in town for Friday’s launch.
Their visit on Thursday included the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of NASA and Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, since 2018. Roscosmos said Bakanov and acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy discussed continued ISS operations and cooperation on the moon.
The space cooperation is a bright spot in otherwise largely frosty U.S.-Russia relations since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
However, apart from ISS cooperation, Russia’s invasion isolated Moscow’s space program from the West and foiled plans to cooperate on NASA’s Artemis moon program. Russia opted to partner on China’s moon program, which rivals Artemis.
No new commitments on any space programs were made during the brief meeting between Bakanov and Duffy, a person familiar with the discussion said.
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
A landmark study conducted by researchers in Dubai suggests that camel tears may offer groundbreaking potential in neutralizing snake venom.
The research, led by the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) in Dubai, tested camelid antibodies derived from both tears and blood plasma.
When camels were immunized with venom from snakes such as the saw-scaled viper, the extracted antibodies demonstrated the ability to counteract venom-induced hemorrhage and coagulation disorders in preclinical trials.
These camelid antibodies are also reportedly smaller, more heat-stable, and less likely to trigger allergic reactions than traditional horse-based antivenoms.
Snakebite envenomation remains a critical global health issue. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 5.4 million people are bitten annually, causing up to 138,000 deaths and countless long-term disabilities.
India bears the heaviest burden, with an estimated 58,000 deaths per year.
While the findings are compelling, researchers emphasize the need for peer-reviewed validation and progression to human clinical trials.
Further development is required to confirm efficacy, optimal dosing, and safety in real-world applications.
Camel tears may not literally neutralize snake venom, but the study does highlight the remarkable potential of camelid antibodies in the fight against a global health crisis.
Pakistan central bank to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor
Pakistan has cut its benchmark rate from a peak of 22% to 11% over the past year, as inflation slumped from 38% in May 2023 to 3.2% in June, averaging 4.5% in the 2025 fiscal year just ended, a nine-year low.
Pakistan’s central bank is preparing to launch a pilot for a digital currency and is finalising legislation to regulate virtual assets, Governor Jameel Ahmad said on Wednesday, as the country ramped up efforts to modernise its financial system, Reuters reported.
Central banks globally are exploring the use of digital currencies as interest in blockchain-based payments grows. Pakistan’s move follows similar steps by regulators in China, India, Nigeria and several Gulf states to test or issue digital currencies through controlled pilot programmes.
At the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore, Ahmad said Pakistan was “building up our capacity on the central bank digital currency” and hoped to roll out a pilot soon.
He was speaking on a panel alongside Sri Lanka’s central bank governor, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, with both discussing monetary policy challenges in South Asia.
Ahmad said a new law would “lay down the foundations for the licensing and regulation” of the virtual assets sector and that the central bank was in touch with some tech partners.
The move builds on efforts by the government-backed Pakistan Crypto Council, set up in March to drive virtual asset adoption. The PCC is exploring bitcoin mining using surplus energy, has appointed Binance founder Changpeng Zhao as a strategic adviser and plans to establish a state-run bitcoin reserve, read the report.
It has also held talks with U.S.-based crypto firms, including the Trump-linked World Liberty Financial.
In May, the State Bank of Pakistan clarified that virtual assets were not illegal. However, it advised financial institutions not to engage with them until a formal licensing framework was in place.
“There are risks associated, and at the same time, there are opportunities in this new emerging field. So we have to evaluate and manage the risk very carefully, and at the same time not allow to let go the opportunity,” he said on the panel.
On Wednesday, Pakistan’s state minister on blockchain and crypto, Bilal bin Saqib, said in a statement that Pakistan’s government had approved the “Virtual Assets Act, 2025” creating an independent regulator to license and oversee the crypto sector.
Ahmad said the central bank would continue to maintain a tight policy stance to stabilise inflation within its 5–7% medium-term target.
Pakistan has cut its benchmark rate from a peak of 22% to 11% over the past year, as inflation slumped from 38% in May 2023 to 3.2% in June, averaging 4.5% in the 2025 fiscal year just ended, a nine-year low.
“We are now seeing the results of this tight monetary policy transfer, both on our inflation as well as on the external account,” he said.
Ahmad said Pakistan was not overly exposed to dollar weakness, noting its foreign debt was mostly dollar-denominated and only 13% comprised Eurobonds or commercial loans.
“We don’t see any major impact,” he said, adding that reserves had risen to $14.5 billion from under $3 billion two years ago.
Ahmad said Pakistan’s three-year $7 billion IMF programme, which runs through September 2027, was on track and had resulted in reforms in fiscal policy, energy pricing and the foreign exchange market, Reuters reported.
“We are confident that after that (IMF programme), maybe we will not require an immediate (follow-up).”
Asked whether Pakistan had financing plans lined up for upcoming military equipment purchases, particularly imports from China, Pakistan’s central bank governor said he was not aware of such plans.
