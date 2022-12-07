Sport
Gulbuddin Naib appointed anti-drug addiction ambassador
Gulbuddin Naib, Afghan national cricket team player, was on Wednesday appointed as the ambassador for the prevention of drug addiction and the prevention of drug use among young people.
A ceremony was held by the Ministry of Public Wednesday at the 1000-bed clinic for addicts in Kabul.
The ceremony was held for 250 addicts that were reunited with their families after being treated at the facility, Ministry of Public Health said.
These addicts had been in treatment for 45 days.
This has been the best World Cup group stage ever: FIFA president
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said this week he is thrilled with the opening round of matches in this World Cup which has thrown up some surprising results including some major upsets.
“I have seen all the matches, and this has been the best group stage of a World Cup ever. The matches have been of great quality in beautiful stadiums,” said Infantino.
“There are no more small teams and no more big teams. The level is very equal,” he said adding “this shows that football is really becoming truly global.”
According to him, the knockout stage matches had “over 51,000 on average [spectators]. Record-breaking figures on TV – we already had over two billion viewers.
In addition, he said FIFA expects “to reach the five billion [TV] viewers [mark] around the world,” before the tournament ends and is also hoping that the on-field action will continue to be as riveting as the first 56 games.
Down to the final 8
With the quarter-finals almost upon us, the 2022 World Cup has entered its crunch stage and a host of major nations have been sent packing and only eight teams are left.
Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will meanwhile be pleased to see the two icons are still in it – meaning a showdown between the two greats is still a possibility.
The eight teams that are still in the running for this year’s title are England, France, Netherlands, Argentina, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco and Portugal.
England defeated Senegal to progress and set up a meeting with France, who beat Poland in the last 16. The Netherlands overcame the USA and will play Lionel Messi’s Argentina in their next match.
Croatia will face Brazil in the quarter-final while Morocco, who sprung an upset on Spain, will face Portugal, who coasted past Switzerland.
This next stage will be played on Friday and Saturday.
Croatia will take on Brazil in Friday’s early match, while Netherlands meets Argentina later in the day. On Saturday, it’s Morocco up against Portugal and then later that day England tackles France.
IEA says ‘it will work to address IOC’s concerns’ on women’s sport in Afghansitan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that the IOC will continue to support the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee but that the committee had expressed concern over the issue of women’s sport in the country.
This was in response to the International Olympic Committee’s statement Tuesday that it will stop supporting Afghanistan unless restrictions are repealed on women in sport.
The IOC made the comment after an executive board meeting Tuesday.
The IEA said in its statement that the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee and the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports “will work with the relevant parties to address IOC’s concerns and find a proper solution to the problems in this regard.”
On Tuesday, the IOC said its support for Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) will depend on conditions, including women being allowed to play sports with “safe and inclusive access” and to take part in sports administration.
Afghan teams for international events must include female athletes who live in the country, not just those based abroad, the IOC said.
Cristiano Ronaldo denies reports of joining Saudi club Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo rejected reports claiming that he has agreed to join the Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr after the Saudi Pro League club reportedly offered him £300 ($380 million) million for three years.
“No, that is not true — not true,” said Ronaldo after Portugal registered a 6-1 win in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Switzerland and advanced to the quarterfinals.
The 37-year-old, however, confirmed that Al-Nassr did make an offer to him after his contract with Manchester United was terminated last month.
In the game against Switzerland on Tuesday, Ronaldo was benched as Portugal coach Fernando Santos preferred 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos over him in the starting lineup. The move paid off for the 2016 Euro Cup winner, with the Benfica striker ripping apart the Swiss defense, scoring a hat-trick.
