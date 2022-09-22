Climate Change
Guterres calls for more action and leadership to deal with climate crisis
During a private meeting of Heads of State and Government, on Wednesday at UN Headquarters in New York, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for more action and leadership to tackle the climate crisis, warning that efforts to keep the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels is “on life support”.
Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the UN chief said that he had talked to leaders about the climate emergency, and the “triple global crisis” of food, energy, and finance.
Guterres told the assembled leaders that the devastation he witnessed this month in Pakistan, where flooding covered around a third of the country at its height, occurred with global warming of 1.2 degrees; the world is currently on track for an overall increase of more than three degrees.
The meeting was billed in advance as a “frank and informal exchange” of views between leaders, co-chaired by Mr. Guterres and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, and an opportunity to address key issues ahead of the COP27 UN Climate Change conference, due to be held in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh in November.
Since last year’s conference in Glasgow, Scotland, climate impacts have worsened, and carbon emissions have risen to record levels, hitting vulnerable communities the hardest.
Four burning issues were addressed during the informal talks: emissions mitigation, climate finance, adaptation, and loss and damage.
On mitigation, Guterres told the leaders that although emissions must be cut almost in half before 2030, they are on track to rise by 14 percent. He called on the representatives of the world’s leading economies – the G20 nations – to phase out coal, ramp up investment in renewables, and end their “fossil fuel addiction”.
“The fossil fuel industry is killing us”, he said, “and leaders are out of step with their people, who are crying out for urgent climate action.”
Under the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, developing countries were promised $100 billion per year to finance initiatives to help them cope with the effects of global warming.
To date, that target has not been achieved. The UN chief declared that financial commitments to the developing world must be delivered immediately, and in full.
“I emphasized the need to double adaptation support to $40 billion dollars a year by 2025” continued Mr. Guterres. “Climate destruction is happening now. People are suffering now”.
Looking ahead to COP27, the Secretary-General expressed his hope that the event will move these discussions forward, as a matter of climate justice, international solidarity and trust.
A G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place in Bali in November, during the last days of COP27, and Guterres urged leaders to take important decisions to tackle the “triple crisis” of food, energy and finance.
He urged international cooperation and solidarity to bring down prices that have soared since the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, increase support to developing countries, and prevent a larger crisis next year.
International financial institutions must also step up and offer debt relief to developing countries, declared Guterres, and new mechanisms to get resources to countries that need them should be enhanced and expanded.
Floods kill over 300 in Nigeria this year, and could worsen
Floods in Nigeria have killed at least 300 people this year and the situation could worsen due to heavy rainfall and the effects of excess water from a dam in Cameroon that will affect 14 Nigerian states, the disaster management agency said.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) held an emergency meeting on Monday to review the flood situation and plan a response.
More than 100,000 people have been displaced by flooding since the start of the rainy season and are now living in temporary shelter, NEMA director general Mustapha Habib Ahmed said in a statement made available to Reuters on Tuesday.
Ahmed said Cameroon opened flood gates at Lagdo dam last week and the spillover effects combined with heavy rainfall would lead to flooding in 14 states, including those in the oil-producing Niger Delta.
“I want to advise all the governments of the frontline states to move away communities at risk of inundation, identify safe higher grounds for evacuation of persons, and pre-position adequate stockpiles of food and non-food items, potable water, hygiene, safety and security,” Ahmed said.
Several parts of Nigeria are susceptible to seasonal flooding with coastal states like Lagos at a higher risk.
Authorities in northeastern Yobe state said on Tuesday that heavy rains experienced since the weekend had submerged roads and swept a major bridge linking the state capital and some local government areas in the worst flooding seen in years.
Other states like Adamawa and Borno, which has battled an Islamist insurgency for more than a decade, have experienced flooding due to higher-than usual-rains, which has swept farms and added to the risk of food insecurity.
Climate leaders sound alarm as Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona has battered Puerto Rico, shutting off power to the entire island and sending floods into towns and cities while on the other side of the world, Typhoon Nanmadol hit Japan, forcing evacuations.
Britain’s the Independent reported that according to climate scientist Michael Mann, these kinds of disasters are indicative of the climate crisis-altered world we’re already living in.
“We are witnessing the devastating consequences of climate change now. This isn’t 10 years into the future, it’s not way off in the Arctic, it’s where we live now,” Mann, a climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, said.
“It really drives home the importance of taking action now,” he added.
Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico as a Category 1 storm on Sunday, dumping more than 500 mm of water in some places. As a result, the entire island lost power, hundreds of thousands have gone without running water and floods have crippled infrastructure like homes and bridges.
Hurricanes in the Atlantic aren’t new — but as the climate gets warmer, these storms could get a lot stronger on average.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, more than eight million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan battles one of the deadliest typhoons ever recorded in its history.
The super typhoon Nanmadol left two people dead, more than 100 injured and thousands without power as it made its way across Japan this weekend.
Some areas of Kyushu were reported to have received more than 500mm of rainfall throughout the weekend, which is a figure not seen in the area for decades according to officials.
Tens of thousands of people spent Sunday night in emergency shelters, and almost 350,000 homes are without power. Kyushu’s entire bullet-train service was suspended, and hundreds of domestic flights were canceled.
Most injuries were said to be minor, caused by people who fell down in the rainstorm or got hit by shards of broken windows or flying objects.
Thousands in shelters as Japan braces for deadly typhoon
Thousands of people were in shelters in southwestern Japan on Sunday as powerful Typhoon Nanmadol churned towards the region, prompting authorities to urge nearly three million residents to evacuate.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a rare “special warning” for the Kagoshima region in southern Kyushu prefecture — an alert that is issued only when it forecasts conditions seen once in several decades.
By Sunday morning, 25,680 households in Kagoshima and neighboring Miyazaki were already without power, while regional train services, flights and ferry runs were canceled until the passage of the storm, local utilities and transport services said, AFP reported.
The JMA has warned the region could face “unprecedented” danger from high winds, storm surges and torrential rain.
“Maximum caution is required,” Ryuta Kurora, head of the JMA’s forecast unit said on Saturday.
“It’s a very dangerous typhoon.”
“The wind will be so fierce that some houses might collapse,” Kurora told reporters, also warning of flooding and landslides.
So far, 2.9 million residents in Kyushu have been issued with evacuation warnings, according to the government’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, and Kagoshima officials said over 8,500 people were already in local shelters by Sunday morning.
The evacuation warnings call on people to move to shelter or alternative accommodation that can withstand extreme weather.
But they are not mandatory, and during past extreme weather events authorities have struggled to convince residents to take shelter quickly enough.
Kurora urged people to evacuate before the worst of the storm arrived and warned that even in sturdy buildings residents would need to take precautions.
The typhoon is expected to make landfall in Kyushu on Sunday evening, before turning northeast and sweeping up across Japan’s main island through early Wednesday.
Japan is currently in typhoon season and faces around 20 such storms a year, routinely seeing heavy rains that cause landslides or flash floods.
Scientists say climate change is increasing the severity of storms and causing extreme weather such as heat waves, droughts and flash floods to become more frequent and intense.

