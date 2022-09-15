Latest News
Haqqani calls on those who left country to return home
The Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani called on Afghans who have left the country to return home and support the current system.
In a voice message published on social media on Wednesday night, Haqqani said Afghans outside the country should see former politicians, including former president Hamid Karzai, as an example and trust their judgment.
“Those who left the country, if they don’t trust us, Dr. Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar are here. You have spent time with these people, so trust your elders, support the government, and return home,” said Haqqani.
Experts however said that the Islamic Emirate should make more effort to create an atmosphere of trust for the return of those who are outside the country, and provide economic and intellectual security to those who are in Afghanistan in order to prevent the continued migration of the Afghan elite.
“It would be good if the conditions are paved for those who are abroad to return home in order to take part in the development of their country,” said Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a political analyst.
IEA opposes establishment of new fund to handle frozen assets
Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), has slammed Washington’s decision to create a new international financing mechanism to distribute $3.5 billion worth of Afghanistan’s frozen assets, claiming the move was “unacceptable”.
On Wednesday, the US State Department announced that Washington, in coordination with international partners including the Government of Switzerland and Afghan economic experts, has established the Afghan Fund, which will see the money transferred to a Swiss bank.
On Thursday, DAB issued a statement asking for the decision to be reconsidered.
“Da Afghanistan Bank has measured any decision regarding the allocation, use or transfer of these reserves to achieve unrelated goals as unacceptable and requested [the US] to be reconsider it,” the statement said.
“Da Afghanistan Bank’s foreign exchange reserves are the property of the Afghan people and have been used for many years in the light of the law to maintain monetary stability, strengthen the financial system and facilitate trade with the world.
In a press briefing on Wednesday night, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “Today, the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury, in coordination with international partners including the Government of Switzerland and Afghan economic experts, announced the establishment of a fund to benefit the people of Afghanistan.”
“This fund will protect and preserve the Afghan central bank reserves, while making targeted disbursements to help stabilize Afghanistan’s economy and, ultimately, support its people and work to alleviate the worst effects of the humanitarian crisis,” he said.
He stated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is “not a part of this financing mechanism and resources disbursed will be for the benefit of the Afghan people, with clear safeguards and auditing in place to protect against diversion or misuse.”
He said however that the Afghan Fund is “explicitly not intended to make humanitarian disbursements. The Afghan Fund itself is to facilitate macroeconomic stability inside Afghanistan.”
“This is not what that fund is for. This fund is to provide macroeconomic stability in Afghanistan that will enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian assistance from the United States and other donors.”
Former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, also disagreed with the decision and said any move to transfer the money to a third country was unacceptable and the assets should remain the “national treasure of the people” of Afghanistan.
Some experts however believe that by transferring the money to a fund of this nature is opening the way for wastage and the Afghan people will ultimately pay the price.
“From my point of view, the decision of the US government is very cruel to the Afghan national bank and Afghans should not be treated this way,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an economic analyst.
Afghanistan’s U-20 football team off to disappointing start in Asia Champs tournament
Afghanistan U-20 national football team lost 3-0 against Thailand on Wednesday in its first match in the preliminary games of the Asia U-20 football championship.
Afghanistan got off to a dismal start in the first half and by half-time were 1 goal down to their opponents.
The national team recovered somewhat in the second half but were unable to score despite having a number of goal opportunities.
Thailand went on to hit the net twice in this half.
The preliminary stage of the Asian Championship U-20, hosted by Oman, started on September 11 and will run through to Sunday.
Afghanistan is in group G against Thailand, Oman and the Philippines.
Afghanistan’s second match will be held on Friday (16th of September) at 5:30 pm Afghanistan time, against the Oman.
US explains purpose of new $3.5 billion Afghan Fund
The US State Department has officially announced the establishment of the international financing mechanism which will see $3.5 billion worth of Afghanistan’s frozen assets being used for the benefit of the people.
In a press briefing on Wednesday night, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “Today, the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury, in coordination with international partners including the Government of Switzerland and Afghan economic experts, announced the establishment of a fund to benefit the people of Afghanistan.”
Price stated the US would like to thank the Swiss Government for its partnership to ensure this effort would be possible.
“This fund will protect and preserve the Afghan central bank reserves, while making targeted disbursements to help stabilize Afghanistan’s economy and, ultimately, support its people and work to alleviate the worst effects of the humanitarian crisis,” he said.
He stated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is “not a part of this financing mechanism and resources disbursed will be for the benefit of the Afghan people, with clear safeguards and auditing in place to protect against diversion or misuse.”
“And the US has made clear to the Taliban (IEA) that the onus is on them to make key reforms which we have outlined repeatedly,” he added.
Elaborating on when the funds will be disbursed, he said it “will take a little bit of time. We’re, of course, working as quickly as we can to do that.”
He stated however that the Afghan Fund is “explicitly not intended to make humanitarian disbursements. The Afghan Fund itself is to facilitate macroeconomic stability inside Afghanistan.”
Price said this meant the US will remain the largest humanitarian donor for the Afghan people.
“This is not what that fund is for. This fund is to provide macroeconomic stability in Afghanistan that will enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian assistance from the United States and other donors.”
On the remaining $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s $7 billion frozen by the US, Price said this money “remains subject to litigation” and did not form part of the new fund.
The new fund does however have a vetted list of sources for disbursement, he said adding that possible scenarios could include using the fund to pay for electricity for example.
Price said “that is something that could – we could envision the fund doing. To pay arrears at international financial institutions, the types of activities that are separate and apart from the day-to-day welfare that our humanitarian assistance and the humanitarian assistance of the international community is designed for.”
