Haqqani says intellectual differences can be resolved

Abdul Mateen Qani, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, on Thursday wrote on social media that Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister, said in a meeting with a number of experts and political activists that difficult intellectual differences can be resolved through consultation and unity.

He said this was important as available opportunities should not go to waste. Haqqani also stated that most problems can be solved with mutual tolerance and the spirit of pessimism and hypocrisy can be eliminated.

He also reportedly pointed out that national and Islamic spirit is the foundation of stability of the nation and it requires attention in order to create a positive mindset.

The minister also said that no one can carry weapons without a permit.

Haqqani also stated that the Islamic Emirate has no problem with any country and commitments made in Doha have been fulfilled by them.