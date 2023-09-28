Latest News
Haqqani says intellectual differences can be resolved
Abdul Mateen Qani, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, on Thursday wrote on social media that Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister, said in a meeting with a number of experts and political activists that difficult intellectual differences can be resolved through consultation and unity.
He said this was important as available opportunities should not go to waste. Haqqani also stated that most problems can be solved with mutual tolerance and the spirit of pessimism and hypocrisy can be eliminated.
He also reportedly pointed out that national and Islamic spirit is the foundation of stability of the nation and it requires attention in order to create a positive mindset.
The minister also said that no one can carry weapons without a permit.
Haqqani also stated that the Islamic Emirate has no problem with any country and commitments made in Doha have been fulfilled by them.
Mujahid claims some ‘circles’ are deliberately spreading false intelligence on Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid once again denied the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and says that some countries are spreading false intelligence information about Afghanistan in order to cast doubt over the progress being made in the country.
Speaking at an event in Kandahar, Mujahid said Afghanistan has experienced the “bitter taste” of war for four decades and that he does not want the country to suffer another civil war.
“Why are there discussions in meetings that Afghanistan is a threat? And that Afghanistan causes problems for countries? There are problems in Afghanistan, why is this fear created?” Mujahid asked.
“I believe that some intelligence circles who do not want progress in Afghanistan, who do not want Afghanistan to be peaceful, are not tolerant of the current situation in Afghanistan; those intelligence circles indirectly create fear among some countries,” he said.
He also responded to widespread criticism of restrictions against women and girls and said that women currently work in several Afghan government institutions, such as the ministry of interior, national statistics and information authority, airports, and the ministry of industry and commerce.
He stated that in other sectors, jobs for women have been suspended but only until suitable environments can be provided.
Food and Drug Authority officials leave for G5 meeting in Iran
The head of Afghanistan’s Food and Drug Authority and his accompanying delegation left Kabul on Thursday for Iran where they will attend the G5 meeting.
Dr. Abdul Bari Omar, the head of the authority, is leading the delegation and will attend the Group of Five (G5) meeting that is being convened under the title “Health Diplomacy and Medicine and Medical Equipment System”.
The G5 meeting with delegations from the food and drug administrations of member countries get together with the World Health Organization with the aim of promoting and developing the health sector in their respective countries.
FM Muttaqi meets with Russia’s Grand Mufti Council
Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with members of the Grand Mufti Council of Russia and the Imam of Moscow’s Central Mosque, Ravil Ainuddin.
According to the foreign ministry, Ainuddin gave details about Muslims and religious centers in Russia and also discussed Moscow’s policy of respect for Islam, its sacred places and non-discriminatory stance towards Muslims.
He also discussed the historical ties between Tatarstan and Afghanistan, and said Tatarstan a link between Russia and the Islamic world.
Meanwhile FM Muttaqi expressed his satisfaction with appropriate situation of Muslims in Russia and calling the imam a good leader for the Muslims of Russia, and explained the existing stability of Afghanistan, adding that ”I hope that you will play an important effective and efficient role in strengthening all-round relations between Afghanistan and Russia.”
In the end, Mufti Rawil Ainuddin said that Afghans have a special place and respect in our hearts, and we ask Allah for the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan, and we will also assist to improve the relations between Afghanistan and the Russian Federation.
ODI World Cup 2023: Warm-Up Match 2, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Karabakh Armenians dissolve breakaway govt in capitulation to Azerbaijan
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
Tahawol: Criticism of IEA at UNSC discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions discussed
Exclusive interview with Ataullah Omari, acting agriculture minister
Tahawol: Calls for betterment of Kabul & Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Unknown fate of Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
