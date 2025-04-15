Latest News
Health services to be expanded urgently for return refugees at Torkham border
Since 1 April at least 44,900 people have returned, with around 58% of them children, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
Afghanistan’s health ministry said Tuesday it is expanding health services at Torkham in Nangarhar to cope with the growing number of returning refugees from Pakistan.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, a coordination meeting was recently held to discuss the expansion of health services.
The meeting was chaired by Mawlawi Aminullah Sharif, Director of Public Health in Nangarhar Province, and attended by representatives from various organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and other partners.
The meeting focused on improving emergency preparedness and response, enhancing healthcare support for returnees, and addressing current operational challenges, the statement read.
Officials emphasized the urgent need to strengthen health service delivery in response to the growing number of returning citizens.
As a key outcome, participants agreed to increase the number of health facilities and medical staff at the border. This decision aims to ensure timely access to medical care for all returnees and to better manage the health-related pressures caused by the ongoing influx.
Tens of thousands of Afghans are facing dire conditions in makeshift camps after crossing the border from Pakistan, an Islamic Relief assessment team reported on Monday.
“Many are arriving in Afghanistan without any shelter, food, cash or water, and families told us they had to leave all their possessions – including animals and household utensils – behind as they cannot afford to bring them,” Islamic Relief said in the report.
Ramin Sadat from Islamic Relief was part of an assessment team at the Torkham border crossing in eastern Afghanistan. He said this new wave of returning refugees “is unlike anything I’ve seen before. People arrive in droves, covered in dust, crammed onto trucks, and facing a barren border with no basic services in sight. The first thing that greets them is a harsh, windy storm swirling with dust.”
Tens of thousands of families are expected to arrive in the coming days and months, in the wake of the Pakistan government’s announcement that all undocumented individuals and holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) must leave the country by 31 March 2025 or face deportation.
Since 1 April at least 44,900 people have returned, with around 58% of them children, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
Latest News
Improved relations with Afghanistan expected, says Pakistan’s special envoy
In a separate meeting on Monday, in Islamabad, the UAE’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Saif Mohammed Al Ketbi, met with Sadiq to discuss security concerns and Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq informed Pakistan’s Standing committee on Foreign Affairs on Monday that relations with Afghanistan were expected to improve as high-level discussions to ease tensions were being planned.
Sadiq, who visited Kabul last month, had been invited to brief committee members on the situation with Afghanistan.
The upper house session, chaired by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, was held behind closed doors.
“Just briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in an in-camera session on the situation in Afghanistan and the challenges facing our bilateral relations.
A candid and constructive discussion on regional developments and the path ahead for Pakistan-Afghanistan relations was a great learning experience,” Sadiq said in a statement posted on X after the meeting.
This comes after Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani in Kabul on Monday where he expressed regret over the “forced deportation of Afghan refugees and the inappropriate treatment by certain quarters”.
He described the current mistreatment as provocative and harmful to the relations between the two countries, and called for an end to such actions.
Irfan meanwhile said after the committee hearing that Afghan-Pakistan talks would be appropriate. He added that Sadiq had also shared with the committee that the issue of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was being taken up forcefully with the Afghan authorities.
Pakistan began deporting undocumented Afghans in October 2023 but following a directive in December, authorities have ramped up the deportations since April 1. In the first two weeks of this month over 45,000 Afghans returned.
In a separate meeting on Monday, in Islamabad, the UAE’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Saif Mohammed Al Ketbi, met with Sadiq to discuss security concerns and Afghanistan.
Al Ketbi confirmed the meeting in a post on X but did not provide further details.
Sadiq however said the two diplomats also discussed regional challenges and emphasized the commitment to jointly confront them.
Al Ketbi meanwhile first visited Kabul for talks with IEA officials before traveling to Pakistan.
In a meeting with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Al Ketbi discussed a number of issues including bilateral relations, and trade and transit matters.
Latest News
17 babies born at Torkham refugee centers in past two weeks
The organization stressed the importance of providing maternity services at the borders and noted that all of these newborns were delivered in good health.
Seventeen women have given birth at emergency healthcare centers at border points while crossing into Afghanistan from Pakistan since April 1.
According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Afghanistan, the birth of these babies, to mothers being forcibly expelled from Pakistan, highlights the urgent need for medical and maternity healthcare services at the borders.
UNFPA said in a statement that over the past two weeks, 12 returning women gave birth at a primary health center located at the zero point, and five others delivered their babies at an emergency maternity clinic inside a refugee reception center.
The organization stressed the importance of providing maternity services at the borders and noted that all of these newborns were delivered in good health.
Tens of thousands of families are expected to arrive in the coming days and months, in the wake of the Pakistan government’s announcement that all undocumented individuals and holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) must leave the country by 31 March 2025 or face deportation.
So far, since April 1, about 45,000 people have returned, with around 58% of them children, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
According to reports from Pakistani media, on Sunday, April 12, alone, nearly 3,000 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan — both forcibly and voluntarily.
Latest News
Return of Afghans from Pakistan could worsen already dire humanitarian situation: IFRC
Return of Afghans from Pakistan could worsen already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned on Monday.
After decades of seeking refuge in Pakistan, up to a million Afghans could return to Afghanistan following a directive by the government of Pakistan which would require all Afghans without valid visas to leave the country by 31 March 2025.
IFRC said in a statement that the humanitarian needs of people returning to Afghanistan are high. Many have abandoned their livelihoods and personal belongings in Pakistan. Children, many of whom are already malnourished, need specialized care. Many families have been separated during the journey and need support to restore family links. Longer term support will also be needed to help people to re-establish their lives in Afghanistan.
Shahabuddin Delawar, the Acting President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), emphasized the urgent need for action.
“People returning are facing numerous challenges that they cannot navigate alone. Women and children represent a significant portion of those returning, and ensuring their safety and well-being must be our top priority. As a local organisation with a presence across the country, our aim is to provide immediate relief and long-term support to help people rebuild their lives safely and with dignity.”
Ahmed Suliman, the interim Head of Delegation for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Afghanistan, expressed concern about the potential scale of the crisis.
“This dynamic situation will impact millions of people. Addressing immediate needs – such as food, healthcare, and shelter – is our top priority, while also planning to support people in the longer-term. The IFRC and National Societies are working alongside ARCS to tackle these challenges and provide tailored support people most in need,” he said.
IFRC said that currently, conditions in Afghanistan are not conducive for sustainable return and reintegration of large numbers of people, amid high levels of malnutrition and a struggling economy. There are also millions of internally displaced people in the country. Existing humanitarian support is insufficient to meet current needs and will only come under more pressure as higher numbers of people return.
It emphasized that all returns must be voluntary, safe and dignified. IFRC also called on the international community to provide adequate support to meet the growing humanitarian needs of people returning to Afghanistan.
Improved relations with Afghanistan expected, says Pakistan’s special envoy
17 babies born at Torkham refugee centers in past two weeks
Health services to be expanded urgently for return refugees at Torkham border
Iranian foreign minister to visit Moscow ahead of second Iran-US meeting
Trump says Iran must give up dream of nuclear weapon or face harsh response
Afghanistan records trade volume of $292 million via air corridors in 1403 solar year
IPL 2025 celebrates 18 years of immense success
Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes in Ukraine
Trump and Putin expected to speak this week as US pushes for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
AFC Beach Soccer: UAE thrash Afghanistan 7-1 in opener
Saar: Islamabad’s terrorism allegations against Kabul discussed
Tahawol: End of EU special envoy’s tenure in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan stepping up deportations
Saar: Outcome of 1st round of US-Iran talks discussed
Tahawol: Aftermath of Afghan refugee expulsion from Pakistan reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
No American military presence in Bagram: US defense official
-
Latest News4 days ago
No new deadline will be given for Afghan refugees: Pakistani official
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan warns it may expel thousands of Afghans hoping for resettlement in the West
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian economic delegation visits western Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria
-
World4 days ago
Tourist helicopter crashes into New York’s Hudson River, killing all six aboard
-
World3 days ago
White House says ‘all hell to pay’ should Iran develop nuclear weapon
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump ends protected status for thousands of Afghans, Cameroonians