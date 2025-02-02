Hi-tech match ball unveiled for inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Official Supplier of the FIFA Club World Cup, adidas, on Friday unveiled the match ball for the inaugural event.

The ball’s design pays homage to the United States, which is the host nation, and sports deconstructed stars and stripes.

The ball also boasts cutting edge technology and is engineered to provide greater in-game accuracy thanks to PRECISIONSHELL – a 20-piece panel shape with strategically placed debossed grooves on the ball’s outer shell, FIFA said in a statement.

“Another performance benefit is to be found under the surface in the form of CTR-CORE technology, which is designed to enhance accuracy and consistency in flight and helps to retain maximum shape and air retention with a view to supporting fast, precise play,” the statement read.

The ball’s design pays homage to the host nation, the United States, incorporating bold graphics and emblems that celebrate and reflect the country’s heritage. Set against a pearlescent background, the match ball showcases striking jagged-edged block patterns and deconstructed stars and stripes in red, white and blue in a nod to the nation’s flag.

“In addition, the integrated connected ball technology sends inertial measurement unit data to the video-assistant-referee system at a rate of 500 times per second in real time.

“When combined with player position data and the application of artificial intelligence, the technology helps video match officials to make faster offside decisions and can also aid them in identifying each individual touch of the ball, resulting in reduced delays in resolving specific incidents, e.g. possible handball offences,” FIFA stated.

The event gets under way in Miami on Saturday, 14 June and wraps up on 13 July.

In total, 32 clubs will take part.

The tournament will take place from 14 June to 13 July 2025.