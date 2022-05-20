Sport
Hindukush Strikers win Green Afghanistan One Day Cup
Hindukush Strikers were crowned Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup champions after beating Pamir Legends in the final match on Friday.
Batting first after winning the toss at Khost Cricket Stadium, Pamir Legends posted 172-4 in 39 overs before bad weather stopped play.
The revised target for the Strikers was 204 runs in 33 overs (DLS method) and they chased it down by three wickets with four balls to spare.
Ibrahim Zadran (60) and Bahir Shah (55) hit fifties for Hindukush Strikers.
For Pamir Legends, Samiullah Shinwari hit 55 not out, followed by Gulbadin Naib who made 44. Naib also picked up three wickets, the most by a player in the match.
Thousands of cricket fans attended the final. Senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) including Deputy PM Abdul Salam Hanafi also attended.
The domestic one-day tournament started on May 8, with three teams including also Maiwand Defenders participating.
A total of seven games were played across 12 days.
The teams featured all the available national-level players as they prepare for the upcoming international assignments
Sport
Afghanistan to tour Ireland in August for 5 T20Is
Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed Thursday that the dates and venues for the five T20Is for the Ireland tour have been confirmed.
Afghanistan’s Senior Men’s Team will tour Ireland from August 9 to 17 and matches will take place in Stormont, ACB said in a statement.
Afghanistan’s tour was initially scheduled to include a Test match and three ODIs, but the tour was rescheduled to a later date with both sides looking to maximize their T20 cricket exposure in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in October.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: “Afghanistan have ample experience of playing Ireland for over one decade, and it’s turning out to be a nice rivalry between the two teams. The confirmation of the dates for the series is a positive sight, as part of our build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.
“At the same time, we are looking forward to rescheduling our multi-format (a test and three ODIs) tour of Ireland in the near future,” he said.
Afghanistan last played Ireland in a T20I series in March 2021 in Greater Noida, India with Afghanistan winning the three-match series 2-1.
Ireland v Afghanistan men’s T20I series:
9 August: Ireland v Afghanistan, 1st T20I (Stormont)
11 August: Ireland v Afghanistan, 2nd T20I (Stormont)
12 August: Ireland v Afghanistan, 3rd T20I (Stormont)
15 August: Ireland v Afghanistan, 4th T20I (Stormont)
17 August: Ireland v Afghanistan, 5th T20I (Stormont)
Sport
China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights – AFC
China has relinquished its rights to host the 2023 Asian Cup finals due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Saturday.
The event, which is played every four years and features 24 national teams from across the continent, was due to be held in 10 cities from June 16 to July 16 next year.
“Following extensive discussions with the Chinese Football Association (CFA), the Asian Football Confederation has been officially informed by the CFA that it would not be able to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023,” the confederation said in a statement.
“The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by China PR of its hosting rights.”
The AFC said a decision about the hosting of the tournament would be revealed in due course.
The Asian Cup is the latest international sporting event to be affected by China’s attempts to tackle the pandemic.
Earlier this month, Asian Games organisers the Olympic Council of Asia postponed the next edition of the multi-sport event, due to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September, until 2023.
China continues to implement a zero-COVID policy and cities across the country have faced tight restrictions as a result of a recent outbreak of the Omicron variant.
Shanghai has been under lockdown for more than a month while other cities, including the capital Beijing, are facing a wave of additional curbs, frequent testing and targeted lockdowns.
Most international sporting events in China have been postponed or cancelled since the start of the pandemic, with the notable exception of the Winter Olympics, which went ahead in Beijing under strict health controls in February.
The Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix has been not been held since 2019, while WTA events have been suspended due to a standoff over concerns relating to the safety of Chinese player Peng Shuai.
China is scheduled to host four ATP events this year, including the Shanghai Masters and the China Open in October.
The Chinese Super League yet to announce when the new football season will begin.
The Chinese Football Association also gave up the right to host July’s East Asian Championships, with that tournament now taking place in Japan.
China had been due to host the Asian Cup for the first time since 2004, when the national team lost in the final in Beijing’s Workers’ Stadium to Japan.
Sport
Afghanistan to play Vietnam in football friendly ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers
Afghanistan’s national football team will play a friendly match against Vietnam on June 1 as part of their preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers.
Afghanistan Football Federation said in a statement Sunday that the team would travel to Vietnam’s capital Hanoi for a training camp that will start on May 21 and end on June 2.
Afghanistan will play their first match of the qualifiers against Hong Kong on June 8, before facing India on June 11 and Cambodia on June 14.
All the matches will be played in Kolkata in India.
Afghanistan had been scheduled to play Madagascar in a friendly match in Turkey in March. However, the match was cancelled due to COVID infections among Madagascan players.
