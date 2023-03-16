Latest News
Human Rights Watch says over 2,000 Afghan evacuees in detention in UAE
Human Rights Watch has accused Emirati authorities of arbitrarily detaining as many as 2,700 Afghan evacuees for more than 15 months in a camp in the UAE.
Many of the Afghans in Emirates Humanitarian City are suffering from depression and other psychological ailments, have no access to legal counsel, and have inadequate educational services for their children, a Human Rights Watch report (HRW) said.
“Living conditions have also deteriorated significantly, with detainees describing overcrowding, decay of infrastructure, and insect infestations,” the report said of the facility in Abu Dhabi.
A UAE official told Reuters the UAE continues to work with the United States and other international partners to resettle remaining evacuees in a timely manner as per the original agreement. The official did not comment on the accusation that the Afghans were being detained.
“We understand that there are frustrations and this has taken longer than intended to complete,” the official said.
The UAE official said the country is committed to ensuring Afghan evacuees live in safety, security and dignity, and said evacuees have received high-quality housing, sanitation, health, counseling, education and food services.
Human Rights Watch said it had received no responses to requests for comment from the UAE ministries of interior and foreign affairs.
The U.S. State Department office that handles the relocation of Afghans told the rights group in a letter that the U.S. commitment to resettling eligible Afghans – including those in Emirates Humanitarian City – is an “enduring one”, the report said.
Latest News
Save the Children calls for schools to reopen for girls
UK-based Save the Children organization has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen schools for girls when the new academic year starts next week.
“Save the Children is calling for the ban to be lifted immediately and for girls to have full access to education when schools return on March 21,” a statement issued by the organization said.
This comes after an 18-month ban on girls above Grade 6 getting an education.
The child rights organization said “a failure by the Taliban to reverse this ban will drive up child marriage, exclude half of future generations from the workforce and entrench families further into poverty, having a profoundly damaging impact on the country’s future.”
Save the Children’s Acting Country Director for Afghanistan, Olivier Franchi, said: “Afghanistan is the only country in the world that has banned girls above sixth grade from education, yet girls here are striving for a better future, and they know the best path to success is through school. When their education is cut short, they face increased risk of early marriage, violence, abuse and other forms of exploitation.
“Every day that girls are out of school is a wasted day – not only for them, but also for communities in desperate need of skilled doctors and teachers, and for the long-term economic development of the entire country.
“It is critical that girls are not left behind when schools reopen. We urge the Taliban to allow girls to go back to school without any further delays.”
Latest News
26 Afghan prisoners return home from Pakistan
The Ministry of Refugees of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says 26 Afghan migrants were released from Pakistani prisons and returned home on Wednesday.
The ministry said the prisoners were transported from Pakistan prisons through Spin Boldak border crossing.
Among those released were women and children, the IEA stated, adding they had been detained in Sindh province for not having residence documents.
According to the ministry, more than 1,000 Afghan migrants return home on Wednesday from Iran. They crossed the border at Islam Qala in Herat province.
The Border Authority of Islam Qala meanwhile said in a statement that 230 people from the group of returnees were referred to to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for assistance, and food and non-food items were provided to them.
Latest News
Kabir meets with Kabul governor, discusses security situation
Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir met with Kabul’s governor Sheikh Mohammad Qasimin on Wednesday and said that establishing a secure environment is the joint responsibility of the government and the people.
Qasimin in turn shared details on the security, social and economic situation of Kabul, and said that the security situation in the province had improved.
He also said the administrative and security officials are working in coordination with each other and the people are satisfied with the officials of the Islamic Emirate.
Kabir did however issue some instructions and recommendations to the governor of Kabul, in order to maintain security.
Save the Children calls for schools to reopen for girls
26 Afghan prisoners return home from Pakistan
Future NASA moonwalkers to sport sleeker spacesuits
Kabir meets with Kabul governor, discusses security situation
McCaul claims State Department is still misleading public over troop withdrawal
Qatar donates 10,000 mobile homes used at World Cup to Turkey and Syria
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey’s rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids
Iran and China envoys discuss ways to enhance stability in Afghanistan
Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster
Tahawol: Calls for intra-Afghan talks discussed
Saar: New report over security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Handing over Afghan consul general in UAE to IEA discussed
Saar: 5th edition of Global Security Forum in Doha discussed
Tahawol: IEA FM’s meeting with Kazakhstan ambassador discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran condemns attack on journalists in Mazar
-
World4 days ago
Italy’s coast guard, navy, bring hundreds of migrants ashore
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increases by 32%
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Attack on journalists in Mazar-e-Sharif widely condemned
-
Business4 days ago
Economy ministry to help strengthen Afghan carpet industry
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed
-
World3 days ago
N. Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-South Korean drills begin