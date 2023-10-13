Latest News
Humanitarian services in earthquake affected areas halted due to storm
Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) said that all humanitarian services program run in the earthquake-affected areas of Zinda Jan district of Herat province, have been halted due to the severe storm that began on Thursday.
Additionally, the camp set up by Afghan Red Crescent for rescue, sanitation, and shelter purposes have been demolished, ARCS said.
“During the storm, Afghan Red Crescent has relocated 256 families affected by the earthquake from the Naib Rafi camp to the Babaji camp. Unfortunately, some Afghan Red Crescent employees were injured while rescuing individuals impacted by the heavy wind storm and been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment,” ARCS said in X platform.
Thousands of people have been left homeless, most of whom also lost all their belongings. Coupled with this is the loss of lives. So far over 2,400 people are confirmed dead while another 2,000 were injured.
This came after another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the same area early Wednesday. A further 140 people were injured in this quake. All of them are now being treated at the Herat Provincial Hospital.
Ties with Afghanistan should not be hostage to IEA recognition: Kabulov
Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has said that relations with Afghanistan should not be held hostage or obstructed by the issue of recognizing the Islamic Emirate.
In an interview Anadolu Agency, Kabulov said that the recognition is important for any country that wants to develop normal relations with other members of global society, and the very pulse of life will motivate the IEA government to take the necessary steps in this direction.
Zamir Kabulov also said that Russia has no complaints about the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy, and the Kremlin also approves the Islamic Emirate’s fight against Daesh.
This Russian diplomat also said that Moscow’s request does not mean that the Islamic Emirate should include the officials of the previous government in its administration.
“On domestic policy, we still have differences, as the president and the foreign minister have repeatedly said. We are more concerned about political inclusivity, rather than ethnic inclusivity, which the Taliban [IEA] insist on, this does not mean that Russia insists on including fugitive Afghan statesmen in the Afghan leadership. They have already made their choice. Let the Afghan people draw their own conclusions about them,” Kabulov said.
They envoy also added that non-Pashtun ethnic groups, which make up more than half of Afghanistan’s population, should have the right to participate and vote in the government.
Disparities persist concerning large non-Pashtun ethnic groups in Afghanistan – Tajiks, Hazaras, Uzbeks and Turkmens – who are called a “minority” but collectively make up more than half of the Afghan population and should have the right to vote and participate in the country’s governance, he said.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized on establishing good relations with all countries, but has said that it does not allow interference in internal affairs.
Turkiye delivers support to earthquake-affected families in Herat
The Turkish consulate office in Herat said in a statement that Turkiye remains committed to helping families affected by the recent earthquakes in western Afghanistan.
The statement said that in response to the earthquake, Turkiye mobilized its resources, leveraging the capacities and personnel of its Consulate General in Herat, along with other Turkish institutions and NGOs in Afghanistan.
The relief efforts began immediately, providing essential supplies, including tents, medical equipment, and food to those affected, the statement reported.
Turkiye’s Charge d’Affaires in Kabul, Cenk Ünal, demonstrated a strong commitment to aiding the region by being one of the first foreign diplomats to visit Herat on October 8. His visit aimed to assess the situation on the ground and to oversee Turkiye’s humanitarian assistance and relief operations in the area.
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s (TİKA) Herat office swiftly initiated the distribution of food parcels to earthquake victims on the second day following the disaster. To date, TİKA has distributed 2,000 parcels of essential provisions.
On October 9, a Turkish Air Force cargo plane arrived in Herat, carrying a Turkish search and rescue team, a field hospital, medical professionals, and necessary medical equipment. Two Turkish doctors joined the medical team at Herat Regional Hospital, immediately commencing the provision of critical healthcare services, according to the statement.
The Directorate for Disaster and Emergency Management of Turkiye (AFAD) contributed to the relief efforts by delivering 250 tents, 1,500 blankets, and medical supplies, including 79,168 boxes of medicine and 13,480 bottles of serum to local authorities.
A second Turkish Air Force cargo plane, primarily loaded with humanitarian aid items, touched down in Herat on October 10, further reinforcing Turkiye’s commitment to the relief operations.
In parallel, the Turkish Maarif Foundation and Diyanet Foundation have initiated their independent aid campaigns, focusing on providing sustenance and shelter to the disaster victims, alleviating their challenges during this difficult period.
The statement underscores Turkiye’s unwavering dedication to providing assistance during this time of need and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the well-being of the people of Afghanistan.
Figures show that the earthquakes in Herat have claimed lives of over 2,400 people and have injured more than 2,000 others.
Nangarhar youths collect 8 million Afghanis for Herat earthquake victims
After the deadly earthquakes in Herat province, the process of collecting aid for the earthquake victims began in many provinces of the country, and in Nangarhar, this process was started by young volunteers.
After the three-day campaign, these young people have managed to collect eight million Afghanis in cash, as well as some clothes and food.
“Fortunately, four million cash donations were made by the merchants of Nangarhar province, and with the cooperation and help of young people, nearly another four million Afghanis have been collected, and donations have been collected from the districts also,” said Noor Mohammad Hanif, director of information and culture in Nangarhar province.
A number of the young Nangarhari volunteers called on the government authorities to distribute the aid to the Herat earthquake victims in a transparent manner.
“Whenever natural disasters happen to our people and they need our help, we should not hesitate to provide any kind of help,” said Sami, a resident of Nangarhar province.
“Everyone has helped as much as they can in this campaign, even the children who work on the streets and earn a hundred or two hundred afghanis a day have helped, women have also participated in this campaign,” said Zakirullah, a resident of Nangarhar province.
Officials of the Nangarhar Information and Culture Directorate assured of the transparent distribution of the aid with a regular mechanism.
“We appreciate all those who have helped the earthquake victims from inside and outside the country, especially the youth of Nangarhar who worked hard for this campaign,” said Noor Mohammad Hanif, the director of information and culture in Nangarhar province.
The impact of the disaster in Herat province is very big, so the victims need greater help because they have lost all their belongings.
