ICRC says half the Afghan population facing serious food insecurity

5 hours ago

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2022)

A delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross covering Afghanistan on Monday warned that half of Afghanistan’s population face serious food insecurity.

That is 20 million people, ICRC said.

According to the ICRC, economic challenges and now winter are further threatening the lives of millions.

“International support is urgently needed to prevent the situation from further deterioration,” ICRC tweeted.

Martin Schüepp, Director of Operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC also said that the increased prices of basic commodities in Afghanistan make it difficult for most people to make ends meet.

“An average Afghan family could only afford 82% of basic food commodities, not leaving money for other essential needs,” Schüepp tweeted.
More support to the most vulnerable is crucial, he added.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) said that in preparation for expected hunger over the coming winter, 34 safe storage spaces were built in some of the most remote locations across Afghanistan.

These mobile storage units will protect food for 1.5 million people before communities get cut off by snow and ice, WFP tweeted.

November 20 coincides with International Children’s Day, which came about in 1954 to improve the plight of children around the world.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said in a new report that 13.1 million children in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance.

The government of Afghanistan has called on international aid organizations to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, while it also tries to ease the economic crisis in the country.

Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan

2 hours ago

November 21, 2022

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2022)

Pakistan on Monday reopened Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movement after shutting it down a week earlier following a border shooting.

The shooting took place on November 13 at the Spin Boldak – Chaman crossing. One Pakistani border guard was killed in the incident. Pakistan immediately closed the crossing causing heavy losses to traders and stranding thousands of people on both sides.

Abdul Majeed Zehri, a Pakistani government administrator in Chaman in southwestern Baluchistan province, told reporters on Monday that the decision to reopen the border came after talks with Afghan officials.

They are searching for the attacker. Zehri said Afghan officials also expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of the Pakistani border guard.

More than 13 million Afghan children need humanitarian aid: UNICEF

20 hours ago

November 20, 2022

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2022)

In Afghanistan, however, children have lived under the shadow of war and poverty, examples of which can be seen in the country’s capital.

Idris, a disabled child, says that he has been doing manual labor for three years to support his family.

“My father is addicted (to drugs) and I give my money to my mother to meet our needs,” he said.

Like Idris, there are thousands of child laborers in the country who are the breadwinners of their families and live a hard life.

The government of Afghanistan has called on international aid organizations to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, while it also tries to ease the economic crisis in Afghanistan.

China has no destructive plan nor political agenda in Afghanistan: Baradar

21 hours ago

November 20, 2022

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2022)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, says that China does not have a destructive plan nor a political agenda in Afghanistan and does not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

Speaking in a video conference on Saturday, at the opening ceremony of the Sixth Exhibition of Economic Cooperation, Trade and Investment between China and South Asian countries, Baradar said that the way was open for trade and regional transit at the borders of Afghanistan.

“One of the characteristics of China is that it does not carry out any destructive political agendas in our region, nor does it interfere in our internal affairs,” said Baradar.

He has called on South Asian countries to export their commercial goods to Central Asia through Afghanistan.

“As the Deputy Prime Minister for the Economic Affairs of Afghanistan, I call on all South Asian countries that Afghanistan is ready for any kind of cooperation needed for the secure transit and transfer of your commercial goods to Central Asian markets,” said Baradar.

“I also ask all the investors in the world to come and invest in Afghanistan and achieve their legitimate and trade goals together with the people of Afghanistan.”

He meanwhile emphasized that the IEA ensures that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against other countries.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all countries in the region that no individual or group will ever be allowed to pose any threats to countries in the region and the world,” he said.

He also added that Afghanistan is fully ready to become the connecting point of South and Central Asia.

“Afghanistan is fully prepared to be a safe route for the transit and connection of Central and Southern Asia, and to open its borders even to the Middle East trade corridor,” Baradar added.

This senior official of the Islamic Emirate noted that grounds have been provided for investment, regional connection and cooperation of countries to resume the work of large regional projects.

“The security in Afghanistan has led to the acceleration of major regional projects such as TAPI, as well as the resumption of other projects, including CASA100, TAP and TUTAP,” he said, adding that steps have been taken for other new projects.

At the 6th export and import exhibition of China and South Asian countries, nine companies from Afghanistan displayed their products such as precious stones, saffron, Afghan carpets and rugs.

