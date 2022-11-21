ICRC says half the Afghan population facing serious food insecurity

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2022)

A delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross covering Afghanistan on Monday warned that half of Afghanistan’s population face serious food insecurity.

That is 20 million people, ICRC said.

According to the ICRC, economic challenges and now winter are further threatening the lives of millions.

“International support is urgently needed to prevent the situation from further deterioration,” ICRC tweeted.

Martin Schüepp, Director of Operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC also said that the increased prices of basic commodities in Afghanistan make it difficult for most people to make ends meet.

“An average Afghan family could only afford 82% of basic food commodities, not leaving money for other essential needs,” Schüepp tweeted.

More support to the most vulnerable is crucial, he added.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) said that in preparation for expected hunger over the coming winter, 34 safe storage spaces were built in some of the most remote locations across Afghanistan.

These mobile storage units will protect food for 1.5 million people before communities get cut off by snow and ice, WFP tweeted.

November 20 coincides with International Children’s Day, which came about in 1954 to improve the plight of children around the world.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said in a new report that 13.1 million children in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance.

The government of Afghanistan has called on international aid organizations to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, while it also tries to ease the economic crisis in the country.