Latest News
ICRC says half the Afghan population facing serious food insecurity
A delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross covering Afghanistan on Monday warned that half of Afghanistan’s population face serious food insecurity.
That is 20 million people, ICRC said.
According to the ICRC, economic challenges and now winter are further threatening the lives of millions.
“International support is urgently needed to prevent the situation from further deterioration,” ICRC tweeted.
Martin Schüepp, Director of Operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC also said that the increased prices of basic commodities in Afghanistan make it difficult for most people to make ends meet.
“An average Afghan family could only afford 82% of basic food commodities, not leaving money for other essential needs,” Schüepp tweeted.
More support to the most vulnerable is crucial, he added.
Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) said that in preparation for expected hunger over the coming winter, 34 safe storage spaces were built in some of the most remote locations across Afghanistan.
These mobile storage units will protect food for 1.5 million people before communities get cut off by snow and ice, WFP tweeted.
November 20 coincides with International Children’s Day, which came about in 1954 to improve the plight of children around the world.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said in a new report that 13.1 million children in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance.
The government of Afghanistan has called on international aid organizations to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, while it also tries to ease the economic crisis in the country.
Latest News
Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan
Pakistan on Monday reopened Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movement after shutting it down a week earlier following a border shooting.
The shooting took place on November 13 at the Spin Boldak – Chaman crossing. One Pakistani border guard was killed in the incident. Pakistan immediately closed the crossing causing heavy losses to traders and stranding thousands of people on both sides.
Abdul Majeed Zehri, a Pakistani government administrator in Chaman in southwestern Baluchistan province, told reporters on Monday that the decision to reopen the border came after talks with Afghan officials.
They are searching for the attacker. Zehri said Afghan officials also expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of the Pakistani border guard.
Latest News
More than 13 million Afghan children need humanitarian aid: UNICEF
November 20 coincides with International Children’s Day, which came about in 1954 to improve the plight of children around the world.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said in a new report that 13.1 million children in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance.
In Afghanistan, however, children have lived under the shadow of war and poverty, examples of which can be seen in the country’s capital.
Idris, a disabled child, says that he has been doing manual labor for three years to support his family.
“My father is addicted (to drugs) and I give my money to my mother to meet our needs,” he said.
Like Idris, there are thousands of child laborers in the country who are the breadwinners of their families and live a hard life.
The government of Afghanistan has called on international aid organizations to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, while it also tries to ease the economic crisis in Afghanistan.
Latest News
China has no destructive plan nor political agenda in Afghanistan: Baradar
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, says that China does not have a destructive plan nor a political agenda in Afghanistan and does not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
Speaking in a video conference on Saturday, at the opening ceremony of the Sixth Exhibition of Economic Cooperation, Trade and Investment between China and South Asian countries, Baradar said that the way was open for trade and regional transit at the borders of Afghanistan.
“One of the characteristics of China is that it does not carry out any destructive political agendas in our region, nor does it interfere in our internal affairs,” said Baradar.
He has called on South Asian countries to export their commercial goods to Central Asia through Afghanistan.
“As the Deputy Prime Minister for the Economic Affairs of Afghanistan, I call on all South Asian countries that Afghanistan is ready for any kind of cooperation needed for the secure transit and transfer of your commercial goods to Central Asian markets,” said Baradar.
“I also ask all the investors in the world to come and invest in Afghanistan and achieve their legitimate and trade goals together with the people of Afghanistan.”
He meanwhile emphasized that the IEA ensures that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against other countries.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all countries in the region that no individual or group will ever be allowed to pose any threats to countries in the region and the world,” he said.
He also added that Afghanistan is fully ready to become the connecting point of South and Central Asia.
“Afghanistan is fully prepared to be a safe route for the transit and connection of Central and Southern Asia, and to open its borders even to the Middle East trade corridor,” Baradar added.
This senior official of the Islamic Emirate noted that grounds have been provided for investment, regional connection and cooperation of countries to resume the work of large regional projects.
“The security in Afghanistan has led to the acceleration of major regional projects such as TAPI, as well as the resumption of other projects, including CASA100, TAP and TUTAP,” he said, adding that steps have been taken for other new projects.
At the 6th export and import exhibition of China and South Asian countries, nine companies from Afghanistan displayed their products such as precious stones, saffron, Afghan carpets and rugs.
NASA says people will be living on the Moon within this decade
China announces its first COVID death in nearly six months
Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan
ICRC says half the Afghan population facing serious food insecurity
Gunman kills 5 in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Countries’ policies on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Tahawol: 76th anniversary of Afghanistan’s membership in UN
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of Afghanistan Revenue Department
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN: 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating devices
-
Health4 days ago
Bayat Foundation establishes pediatric oncology unit in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Moscow calls for ‘comprehensive solution’ to Afghan economic problem
-
World4 days ago
N. Korea fires missile, vows ‘fiercer’ response to US, allies
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC takes much needed 3G services to Khulam district in Samangan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
China pledges to continue supporting IEA government