More than 13 million Afghan children need humanitarian aid: UNICEF
November 20 coincides with International Children’s Day, which came about in 1954 to improve the plight of children around the world.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said in a new report that 13.1 million children in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance.
In Afghanistan, however, children have lived under the shadow of war and poverty, examples of which can be seen in the country’s capital.
Idris, a disabled child, says that he has been doing manual labor for three years to support his family.
“My father is addicted (to drugs) and I give my money to my mother to meet our needs,” he said.
Like Idris, there are thousands of child laborers in the country who are the breadwinners of their families and live a hard life.
The government of Afghanistan has called on international aid organizations to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, while it also tries to ease the economic crisis in Afghanistan.
China has no destructive plan nor political agenda in Afghanistan: Baradar
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, says that China does not have a destructive plan nor a political agenda in Afghanistan and does not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
Speaking in a video conference on Saturday, at the opening ceremony of the Sixth Exhibition of Economic Cooperation, Trade and Investment between China and South Asian countries, Baradar said that the way was open for trade and regional transit at the borders of Afghanistan.
“One of the characteristics of China is that it does not carry out any destructive political agendas in our region, nor does it interfere in our internal affairs,” said Baradar.
He has called on South Asian countries to export their commercial goods to Central Asia through Afghanistan.
“As the Deputy Prime Minister for the Economic Affairs of Afghanistan, I call on all South Asian countries that Afghanistan is ready for any kind of cooperation needed for the secure transit and transfer of your commercial goods to Central Asian markets,” said Baradar.
“I also ask all the investors in the world to come and invest in Afghanistan and achieve their legitimate and trade goals together with the people of Afghanistan.”
He meanwhile emphasized that the IEA ensures that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against other countries.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all countries in the region that no individual or group will ever be allowed to pose any threats to countries in the region and the world,” he said.
He also added that Afghanistan is fully ready to become the connecting point of South and Central Asia.
“Afghanistan is fully prepared to be a safe route for the transit and connection of Central and Southern Asia, and to open its borders even to the Middle East trade corridor,” Baradar added.
This senior official of the Islamic Emirate noted that grounds have been provided for investment, regional connection and cooperation of countries to resume the work of large regional projects.
“The security in Afghanistan has led to the acceleration of major regional projects such as TAPI, as well as the resumption of other projects, including CASA100, TAP and TUTAP,” he said, adding that steps have been taken for other new projects.
At the 6th export and import exhibition of China and South Asian countries, nine companies from Afghanistan displayed their products such as precious stones, saffron, Afghan carpets and rugs.
IEA says Media Freedom Coalition’s move to expel Afghanistan is ‘regrettable’
In response to the expulsion of Afghanistan from the global Media Freedom Coalition, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Information and Culture says the new Afghan government is committed to fully supporting the media in the country.
The adviser and spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture, Abdul Matin Qani, said Saturday that the ministry is committed to freedom of expression and fully supports media outlets and access to information in accordance with Islamic and national values.
According to Qani, the Ministry of Information and Culture condemns the unilateral decision of the MFC to remove Afghanistan from the global coalition and says it is not aware of the realities in Afghanistan.
The international community should understand the realities on the ground in Afghanistan and reflect the facts and be aware of the widespread activity of the media and freedom of expression and access to information, the ministry added.
Qani described the decision of the global Media Freedom Coalition as regrettable and added that the ministry will continue to support the freedom of expression and the media in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Information and Culture of the Islamic Emirate has asked the global Media Support Coalition to reconsider its decision on Afghanistan.
This comes after Afghanistan was on Saturday removed as a member of the Media Freedom Coalition – a global partnership of countries working together proactively to advocate for media freedom at home and abroad.
Afghanistan became a member country of the MFC in January 2020.
In a statement issued by the coalition on Saturday, MFC stated: “It is clear to the MFC that the situation of media freedom in Afghanistan is, unfortunately, no longer in line with the Global Pledge. Indeed, the current state of affairs is one of grave concern.
“Since seizing power, the Taliban (IEA) have imposed serious restrictions on media freedom that have threatened the safety and well-being of journalists and media workers.
“The continued harassment, attacks, and detention of journalists and exclusion of women from the media have led to a rapid loss of media independence and put journalists’ lives at risk daily,” the statement read.
In conclusion, the coalition stated: “The Media Freedom Coalition will continue to closely monitor the media freedom situation in Afghanistan and reaffirms the commitment of members to the principles outlined in the Global Pledge on Media Freedom.”
