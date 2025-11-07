IEA ambassador in Moscow discusses role of ICC with Russian representative

Gul Hassan Hassan, the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate to Russia, met with Ilya Rogachev, the Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Criminal and Legal Cooperation, to discuss the role and position of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to a statement released by the Afghan Embassy in Moscow, the two sides exchanged views on issues related to the International Criminal Court, including its activities, status, and role as an international institution.

The statement added that the recent decisions of the ICC were also reviewed during the meeting.

It has been reported that Anton Lavrov, Head of the Afghanistan Department in the Second Asian Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was also present at the meeting.

This meeting comes after the Islamic Emirate previously announced the cancellation of Afghanistan’s membership in the Court, stating that history has shown the ICC acts based on political motives rather than the principles of justice and fairness.

ICC is an independent judicial body established to address serious international crimes such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

The Court operates under the Rome Statute and its jurisdiction applies only to countries that have accepted this statute.