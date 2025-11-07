India to establish agricultural research center in Afghanistan

India plans to set up a research center in Afghanistan under the name “Afghan–Hindu,” aimed at advancing agricultural research and building local capacity.

The matter was revealed as India’s charge d’affaires in Kabul, Karan Yadav, met with Ataullah Omari, Afghan Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Speaking at the meeting, Omari noted that Afghanistan, in addition to enduring more than four decades of conflict, is severely affected by climate change. Droughts and crop pests have significantly reduced both the quantity and quality of the country’s agricultural output. He stressed the urgent need for scientific research to develop climate-resilient crop varieties.

In response, the Indian diplomat pledged that his country would work on establishing the “Afghan–Hindu” research center, and would support new projects in the sector. He also promised to organize both in-person and online training programs to strengthen the skills of Ministry of Agriculture specialists.

The Afghan Minister of Agriculture called for India’s assistance in equipping laboratories, constructing check dams, and enhancing livestock quality control and animal health laboratories. He also requested support in facilitating visas for Afghan traders exporting agricultural and livestock products to India.

Karan Yadav assured that all the issues raised would be followed through diplomatic channels and implemented in the near future.