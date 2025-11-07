Latest News
IEA’s Supreme Leader: Fatwas should be based primarily on works of early scholars
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate, has emphasized that the primary source for issuing religious rulings (fatwas) should be the works of early Islamic scholars, while the opinions of later scholars should serve only as secondary or supporting references.
Speaking at a gathering of judicial and fatwa officials in Kandahar, Akhundzada urged religious them to exercise independence and courage in their decisions.
“A great responsibility of judgment has been entrusted to you,” he said. “Issue rulings with full courage and do not be influenced by anyone — not even by me. Those responsible for fatwas must act with utmost caution, adhere to the principles of jurisprudence, consult fellow scholars, and carefully consider their opinions.”
He also delivered detailed remarks on sincerity, unity, obedience, support for the Islamic system, adherence to Sharia, and the Islamization of all government laws.
Akhundzada noted that a legitimate Islamic leadership and system had been absent from the Muslim community for centuries, and now that Allah has restored it, both leaders and ordinary Muslims must recognize and support it.
India to establish agricultural research center in Afghanistan
India plans to set up a research center in Afghanistan under the name “Afghan–Hindu,” aimed at advancing agricultural research and building local capacity.
The matter was revealed as India’s charge d’affaires in Kabul, Karan Yadav, met with Ataullah Omari, Afghan Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, according to a statement released by the ministry.
Speaking at the meeting, Omari noted that Afghanistan, in addition to enduring more than four decades of conflict, is severely affected by climate change. Droughts and crop pests have significantly reduced both the quantity and quality of the country’s agricultural output. He stressed the urgent need for scientific research to develop climate-resilient crop varieties.
In response, the Indian diplomat pledged that his country would work on establishing the “Afghan–Hindu” research center, and would support new projects in the sector. He also promised to organize both in-person and online training programs to strengthen the skills of Ministry of Agriculture specialists.
The Afghan Minister of Agriculture called for India’s assistance in equipping laboratories, constructing check dams, and enhancing livestock quality control and animal health laboratories. He also requested support in facilitating visas for Afghan traders exporting agricultural and livestock products to India.
Karan Yadav assured that all the issues raised would be followed through diplomatic channels and implemented in the near future.
IEA holds fire against Pakistan to respect ongoing talks, says Mujahid
The spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that IEA forces have so far refrained from responding to Pakistan’s attacks on Kandahar in order to respect the negotiating team in Turkey and to prevent civilian casualties.
Mujahid added that while the third round of talks with the Pakistani side has begun in Istanbul, “unfortunately,” Pakistani forces this afternoon once again opened fire on Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, causing concern among the local population.
According to Mujahid, during the previous round of negotiations, an agreement had been reached to extend the ceasefire and prevent any violations.
Two killed in Pakistani attack on Kandahar border villages
At least two civilians were killed and several others injured Thursday after Pakistani forces fired mortars into Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, local sources told Ariana News.
The shelling reportedly hit the Wardak and Siet villages, killing one woman and one man, and injuring two others. Officials said ten additional people were hurt in a traffic accident as they fled the conflict zone.
Sources confirmed that the attack occurred around 5:00 p.m., when Pakistani troops opened fire on Afghan border forces using both light and heavy weapons in the Wesh area of Spin Boldak.
Residents said mortar rounds from across the border also struck commercial areas, prompting widespread panic and forcing many shopkeepers and civilians to flee to safer locations. “People were terrified; everyone ran from the markets,” one local resident said.
Local security officials reported that the fighting has since subsided and that Afghan border forces remain on alert, ready to respond to any renewed aggression.
The clashes mark another escalation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, an area that has seen repeated cross-border attacks in recent months.
