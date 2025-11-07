IEA’s Supreme Leader: Fatwas should be based primarily on works of early scholars

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate, has emphasized that the primary source for issuing religious rulings (fatwas) should be the works of early Islamic scholars, while the opinions of later scholars should serve only as secondary or supporting references.

Speaking at a gathering of judicial and fatwa officials in Kandahar, Akhundzada urged religious them to exercise independence and courage in their decisions.

“A great responsibility of judgment has been entrusted to you,” he said. “Issue rulings with full courage and do not be influenced by anyone — not even by me. Those responsible for fatwas must act with utmost caution, adhere to the principles of jurisprudence, consult fellow scholars, and carefully consider their opinions.”

He also delivered detailed remarks on sincerity, unity, obedience, support for the Islamic system, adherence to Sharia, and the Islamization of all government laws.

Akhundzada noted that a legitimate Islamic leadership and system had been absent from the Muslim community for centuries, and now that Allah has restored it, both leaders and ordinary Muslims must recognize and support it.