IEA holds fire against Pakistan to respect ongoing talks, says Mujahid

At least two civilians were killed and several others injured Thursday after Pakistani forces fired mortars into Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, local sources told Ariana News.

The shelling reportedly hit the Wardak and Siet villages, killing one woman and one man, and injuring two others. Officials said ten additional people were hurt in a traffic accident as they fled the conflict zone.

Sources confirmed that the attack occurred around 5:00 p.m., when Pakistani troops opened fire on Afghan border forces using both light and heavy weapons in the Wesh area of Spin Boldak.

Residents said mortar rounds from across the border also struck commercial areas, prompting widespread panic and forcing many shopkeepers and civilians to flee to safer locations. “People were terrified; everyone ran from the markets,” one local resident said.

Local security officials reported that the fighting has since subsided and that Afghan border forces remain on alert, ready to respond to any renewed aggression.

The clashes mark another escalation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, an area that has seen repeated cross-border attacks in recent months.