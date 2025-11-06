Latest News
Two killed in Pakistani attack on Kandahar border villages
At least two civilians were killed and several others injured Thursday after Pakistani forces fired mortars into Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, local sources told Ariana News.
The shelling reportedly hit the Wardak and Siet villages, killing one woman and one man, and injuring two others. Officials said ten additional people were hurt in a traffic accident as they fled the conflict zone.
Sources confirmed that the attack occurred around 5:00 p.m., when Pakistani troops opened fire on Afghan border forces using both light and heavy weapons in the Wesh area of Spin Boldak.
Residents said mortar rounds from across the border also struck commercial areas, prompting widespread panic and forcing many shopkeepers and civilians to flee to safer locations. “People were terrified; everyone ran from the markets,” one local resident said.
Local security officials reported that the fighting has since subsided and that Afghan border forces remain on alert, ready to respond to any renewed aggression.
The clashes mark another escalation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, an area that has seen repeated cross-border attacks in recent months.
Latest News
IEA holds fire against Pakistan to respect ongoing talks, says Mujahid
The spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that IEA forces have so far refrained from responding to Pakistan’s attacks on Kandahar in order to respect the negotiating team in Turkey and to prevent civilian casualties.
Mujahid added that while the third round of talks with the Pakistani side has begun in Istanbul, “unfortunately,” Pakistani forces this afternoon once again opened fire on Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, causing concern among the local population.
According to Mujahid, during the previous round of negotiations, an agreement had been reached to extend the ceasefire and prevent any violations.
Latest News
Qatar urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve tensions peacefully
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has expressed hope that Afghanistan and Pakistan will peacefully resolve their current issues.
The remarks came during a meeting with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday, held on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development in the Qatari capital. The Emir said he hoped the two neighboring countries would “move beyond recent challenges,” referring to the recent clashes along the Durand Line, according to a statement released by the Pakistani president’s office.
Qatar is playing mediating role in talks between Kabul and Islamabad.
President Zardari appreciated Qatar’s role in hosting and facilitating the UN-led Doha Process meetings on Afghanistan, including the first and second rounds held in May 2023 and February 2024, which have supported international coordination on humanitarian, development and security issues.
Latest News
Germany offers cash to Afghans to halt immigration efforts
The German government is offering cash payments to Afghan nationals stranded in Pakistan if they give up attempts to immigrate under a resettlement programme.
About 2,000 Afghans have been approved for relocation but remain stuck in Pakistan, some for years. The programme was suspended in May by Chancellor Friedrich Merz to address voter concerns over migration amid rising support for the far-right AfD.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the payments are intended as an incentive for voluntary return to Afghanistan or a third country. While Afghans with binding approval to enter Germany will still be admitted after security checks, others will be excluded. Reports suggest the cash amounts to several thousand euros, paid in installments.
“It is logical that if we assume that people have no possibility of being admitted to Germany, we offer them some perspective, and this is linked to making a financial offer for a voluntary return to Afghanistan or another third country,” German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Wednesday.
“These offers have been made to these people in recent days,” Dobrindt said, without revealing how much money was involved or the number of people being excluded from entry.
Tahawol: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
IEA holds fire against Pakistan to respect ongoing talks, says Mujahid
Saar: Russia’s positive remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Two killed in Pakistani attack on Kandahar border villages
Riyadh all set to host official opening of 6th Islamic Solidarity Games
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
Women drive industrial growth in Herat’s expanding economic hub
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
Tahawol: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Saar: Russia’s positive remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghan delegation’s trip to Turkey for Pakistan talks discussed
Saar: Reason for UN activities suspension in Herat discussed
Tahawol: Exploring ways to prevent earthquake damage in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
India sends over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to fight diseases
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
-
Sport4 days ago
Haqqani celebrates Afghanistan U-17 futsal team’s Asian Youth Games triumph
-
Sport4 days ago
Massive welcome for Afghanistan’s U-17 futsal champions in west Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
Gurbaz and Ibrahim power Afghanistan to T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team thrashes Tajikistan 9–5 in ISG opener
-
Regional5 days ago
Syrian President Sharaa expected to visit Washington, US envoy says
-
World4 days ago
Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children