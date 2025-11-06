Qatar urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve tensions peacefully

Officials from the Bayat Foundation said Wednesday that the organization has dispatched humanitarian food and non-food assistance to earthquake-affected areas in the provinces of Samangan and Balkh in northern Afghanistan.

According to foundation representatives, the aid includes food items, clothing, and essential supplies for families impacted by Monday’s earthquake.

Over the past two days, thousands of packages of cooked food have been distributed to earthquake victims in Samangan’s Khulm district and families who lost their homes have been provided with tents.

Hujatullah Noori, a representative of the Bayat Foundation, said: “We began our assistance on Tuesday. For the past few days, we have been present in the affected areas—those that were truly damaged by the recent earthquake. Yesterday, we distributed thousands of parcels of hot food to affected families, and today we are distributing aid to a few thousand more families in the districts of Khulm and Feroz Nakhchir.”

Local officials described the aid as a demonstration of the Bayat Foundation’s commitment to supporting affected communities and facilitating the post-earthquake recovery process in northern Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, several families who received the assistance expressed both gratitude and concern, and called for continued support.

An earthquake victim in Samangan said: “We sleep outside at night; we have no house and spend our days outdoors. We are asking for more help.”

Another victim said: “We thank the Bayat Foundation for providing us with food. We ask this foundation to continue helping us because our homes have been destroyed—we need tents, mattresses, blankets, and other essentials.”

In addition to the relief supplies, a medical team from the Bayat Foundation visited hospitals in Mazar-e-Sharif, offering assistance to those injured in the earthquake. The team is coordinating with hospital staff to ensure patients receive immediate medical care and essential support during the ongoing relief efforts.