Qatar urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve tensions peacefully
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has expressed hope that Afghanistan and Pakistan will peacefully resolve their current issues.
The remarks came during a meeting with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday, held on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development in the Qatari capital. The Emir said he hoped the two neighboring countries would “move beyond recent challenges,” referring to the recent clashes along the Durand Line, according to a statement released by the Pakistani president’s office.
Qatar is playing mediating role in talks between Kabul and Islamabad.
President Zardari appreciated Qatar’s role in hosting and facilitating the UN-led Doha Process meetings on Afghanistan, including the first and second rounds held in May 2023 and February 2024, which have supported international coordination on humanitarian, development and security issues.
Germany offers cash to Afghans to halt immigration efforts
The German government is offering cash payments to Afghan nationals stranded in Pakistan if they give up attempts to immigrate under a resettlement programme.
About 2,000 Afghans have been approved for relocation but remain stuck in Pakistan, some for years. The programme was suspended in May by Chancellor Friedrich Merz to address voter concerns over migration amid rising support for the far-right AfD.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the payments are intended as an incentive for voluntary return to Afghanistan or a third country. While Afghans with binding approval to enter Germany will still be admitted after security checks, others will be excluded. Reports suggest the cash amounts to several thousand euros, paid in installments.
“It is logical that if we assume that people have no possibility of being admitted to Germany, we offer them some perspective, and this is linked to making a financial offer for a voluntary return to Afghanistan or another third country,” German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Wednesday.
“These offers have been made to these people in recent days,” Dobrindt said, without revealing how much money was involved or the number of people being excluded from entry.
Bayat Foundation rolls out aid to northern Afghanistan earthquake victims
Meanwhile, several families who received the assistance expressed both gratitude and concern, and called for continued support.
Officials from the Bayat Foundation said Wednesday that the organization has dispatched humanitarian food and non-food assistance to earthquake-affected areas in the provinces of Samangan and Balkh in northern Afghanistan.
According to foundation representatives, the aid includes food items, clothing, and essential supplies for families impacted by Monday’s earthquake.
Over the past two days, thousands of packages of cooked food have been distributed to earthquake victims in Samangan’s Khulm district and families who lost their homes have been provided with tents.
Hujatullah Noori, a representative of the Bayat Foundation, said: “We began our assistance on Tuesday. For the past few days, we have been present in the affected areas—those that were truly damaged by the recent earthquake. Yesterday, we distributed thousands of parcels of hot food to affected families, and today we are distributing aid to a few thousand more families in the districts of Khulm and Feroz Nakhchir.”
Local officials described the aid as a demonstration of the Bayat Foundation’s commitment to supporting affected communities and facilitating the post-earthquake recovery process in northern Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, several families who received the assistance expressed both gratitude and concern, and called for continued support.
An earthquake victim in Samangan said: “We sleep outside at night; we have no house and spend our days outdoors. We are asking for more help.”
Another victim said: “We thank the Bayat Foundation for providing us with food. We ask this foundation to continue helping us because our homes have been destroyed—we need tents, mattresses, blankets, and other essentials.”
In addition to the relief supplies, a medical team from the Bayat Foundation visited hospitals in Mazar-e-Sharif, offering assistance to those injured in the earthquake. The team is coordinating with hospital staff to ensure patients receive immediate medical care and essential support during the ongoing relief efforts.
Opium farming in Afghanistan shrank by a fifth in 2025, UN survey finds
The total area of land in Afghanistan on which opium poppy is grown shrank 20% this year, according to a U.N. estimate issued on Thursday, a further drop since farming of the raw material for heroin collapsed in 2023 after the Islamic Emirate banned it.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said its annual survey of opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan, long the world’s dominant producer, had found the harvest had shrunk even faster, falling an estimated 32% to 296 tons, Reuters reported.
The 20% reduction in the area under cultivation follows a 19% rebound in 2024. Those fluctuations are a mere fraction of the massive drop in 2023 that followed the Taliban’s announcement in 2022 that it was outlawing narcotics production.
“The total area under opium poppy cultivation in 2025 was estimated at 10,200 hectares, 20% lower than in 2024 (12,800 hectares) and a fraction of the pre-ban levels recorded in 2022, when an estimated 232,000 hectares were cultivated nationwide,” the UNODC said in a statement.
At the same time, despite the smaller harvest, the price for dry opium fell 27% to $570 per kilogram, it added.
That “suggests a shift in market dynamics and might trigger an increase in attempts to cultivate illicit opium in other countries,” it said, adding: “Cultivation data, together with prices and seizures, signal fundamental changes in drug markets and trafficking in and around Afghanistan.”
The production of synthetic drugs, particularly methamphetamine, has continued to increase since the ban, the UNODC said.
“As agricultural-based opiate production declines, synthetic drugs appear to have become the new business model for organized crime groups due to the relative ease of production, the greater difficulty in detection and relative resilience to climate changes,” it added.
