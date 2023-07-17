Latest News
IEA approves contracts for 16 projects worth 1 billion AFN
The National Procurement Commission, led by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, held its regular meeting at Marmarin Palace in Kabul on Monday.
During the meeting, 18 projects were presented for discussion, with contracts for 16 projects being approved, and the remaining 2 postponed, according to the PM’s office.
The approved projects, valued at approximately one billion afghanis were from various sectors, including the Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Water and Energy, Ministry of Higher Education, Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, Kabul Municipality, and Afghanistan Gas and Oil State Company.
Upon concluding the meeting, relevant sector ministries and agencies were advised to submit their projects to the National Procurement Commission for discussion and approval within a specified timeframe, ensuring a well-executed procurement process.
Melon yield in Kunduz increases by 20%
Officials at Kunduz Department of Agriculture and Livestock say this year’s melon yield has increased by 20 percent in this province.
“This year’s melon yield has increased by twenty percent compared to the previous year,” said Abdul Ghaffar Sediqi, head of Kunduz Department of Agriculture and Livestock.
Meanwhile, Kunduz farmers are also optimistic about the increase in melon yields in this province, but they ask the government to market their products so that they can be sold at a better price.
In addition, farmers say this year’s drought and lack of water has caused them to harvest melons early.
However, a number of melon sellers state that dozens of trucks full of melons are sent to other provinces for sale every day.
“Thanks to god, the harvest is better than last year,” said a melon seller.
Everyone should study ‘deeply’ in their field: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has asked the young members of the government to read books in order to raise their level of education and gain more knowledge in their profession, saying the youth are the main leaders and rulers of the present and future in the country.
In a meeting with the youths, Muttaqi said that security has been ensured throughout the country and that it has come due to the round-the-clock efforts of the security forces.
“It is important for everyone to study deeply in their profession… Today, in any language you want, books have been written in your field. If you want to excel, everyone should pick and read a book about their profession. When someone is entrusted with responsibility, he is obliged by Sharia to have knowledge in that profession,” Muttaqi said.
He noted that IEA has been able to keep the value of afghani stable.
“Despite all the restrictions, the banks are interacting well, 10 lakh civil servants get salary from banks. The wealth of the people was preserved. Bank visits have increased. Domestic revenues have increased. New banknotes come,” Muttaqi said.
He said that instead of hating and criticizing others, youths should start reforms from themselves and accept each other.
“Correct yourselves. Create timetable for your life. Arrive at your office on time. Make your livelihood halal. Pay attention to the us national treasury. Do not drive cars fearlessly. These are the things with which our government improves,” Muttaqi said.
He said that the existing government in the country was not established by demonstrations and meetings, but countless sacrifices were made in this way, and now is the time to use the opportunities for the development of the country.
Haqqani says IEA’s resolution to succeed is ‘unparalleled’
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that the resolution to succeed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is unparalleled.
Addressing relatives of those who died during the conflict in Karwar district of Logar province, Haqqani said: “If you seem weak, look wise and are lagging behind with development, it will be solved, have patience.”
He added: “Our rivals in the world are watching whether we can run the government. They point at a few issues and claim that we are weak in education, development and economy. We also don’t argue with them. We also admit that we have some shortcomings. But Alhamdulillah the wealth we have is not owned by anyone else and that is firm faith, will and stance.”
The minister said that IEA has paid sacrifices not to gain privileges. He said that the IEA leader is committed to helping IEA members.
Haqqani said that the IEA leader has increased personnel of defense and interior ministries and the intelligence agency.
