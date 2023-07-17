IEA approves contracts for 16 projects worth 1 billion AFN

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2023)

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has asked the young members of the government to read books in order to raise their level of education and gain more knowledge in their profession, saying the youth are the main leaders and rulers of the present and future in the country.

In a meeting with the youths, Muttaqi said that security has been ensured throughout the country and that it has come due to the round-the-clock efforts of the security forces.

“It is important for everyone to study deeply in their profession… Today, in any language you want, books have been written in your field. If you want to excel, everyone should pick and read a book about their profession. When someone is entrusted with responsibility, he is obliged by Sharia to have knowledge in that profession,” Muttaqi said.

He noted that IEA has been able to keep the value of afghani stable.

“Despite all the restrictions, the banks are interacting well, 10 lakh civil servants get salary from banks. The wealth of the people was preserved. Bank visits have increased. Domestic revenues have increased. New banknotes come,” Muttaqi said.

He said that instead of hating and criticizing others, youths should start reforms from themselves and accept each other.

“Correct yourselves. Create timetable for your life. Arrive at your office on time. Make your livelihood halal. Pay attention to the us national treasury. Do not drive cars fearlessly. These are the things with which our government improves,” Muttaqi said.

He said that the existing government in the country was not established by demonstrations and meetings, but countless sacrifices were made in this way, and now is the time to use the opportunities for the development of the country.