IEA assures foreigners of their safety in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has assured foreigners that they will be safe in the country.
This comes a day after China’s foreign ministry asked its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country “as soon as possible”, following an attack on a hotel in Kabul that left five Chinese nationals wounded.
China also called on the IEA to take strong and resolute measures to ensure the security of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects in Afghanistan.
“The foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan fully assures foreign nationals all over the country, including diplomats, tourists and employees of organizations, that they will be safe and the enemy cannot harm them,” said Ahmad Zia Takal, deputy spokesman of the foreign ministry.
Monday’s attack on a hotel in Shahr-e Now area of Kabul was claimed by Daesh.
The United States also condemned the attack.
“We continue to call on the Taliban (IEA) to live up to the commitments that they have made to the international community, to the United States bilaterally in some cases, but most importantly to the commitments that they have to their own people. And one of those commitments is to provide a society that is free from this sort of terrorist violence,” said Ned Price, a spokesperson for US State Department.
Farah resident wins 500,000 AFN in second round of AWCC’s lucky draw
Hamidullah Omarzai, a resident of Farah province, has walked away with a whopping 500,000 AFN in Afghan Wireless Communication Company, AWCC’s, ongoing lucky draw.
Omarzai is the second person to walk away with this fantastic prize in just over a month. The first winner was Mohammad Wais Qaderi from Herat province.
Omarzai says it is the first time in his life he has won a prize of this magnitude.
“Thanks to all the officials of AWCC. It is a very transparent and good process,” Omarzai said.
AWCC’s, Afghanistan’s leading telecommunications company, launched it’s lucky draw around two months ago, and dozens of people have received prizes after participating in the competition, AWCC officials say.
“When customers recharge their phone with 90 afghanis (or more), they stand the chance to win between 50,000 afghanis and 500,000 afghanis – or even two million afghanis,” said Fraidoon Abdullah, AWCC’s director for the western zone.
AWCC’s marketing officials say the final round of the lucky draw will be held next month and the prize will be two million afghanis.
“This process is for three months. Two months have passed and one is remaining. After the completion of three months, we will announce the winner of two million afghanis,” said Mohammad Fahim Rizwan, an officer of the production department of AWCC.
AWCC officials said they are committed to providing a first-class service to their clients which includes world-class communication and internet services. In addition, the lucky draw is meant to bring happiness to the people of Afghanistan, especially to the winners, who are dealing with immense financial hardships.
Saar: Safety of foreigners in Afghanistan discussed
Pakistan FM: World should engage with Afghans in a meaningful way
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday the world should engage with the Afghan people in a meaningful way because they were all tired of wars and conflicts.
In an interview with an Indonesia TV channel, Zardari expressed hope that there would be a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, adding Afghanistan required global support and engagement as the fate and future of the country was in the hands of the people of Afghanistan.
“No one wants Afghanistan to become a hotbed or launching pad of terrorists’ attacks in the region or anywhere else. We are hopeful the one-year-old Afghan interim government (IEA) will not only address the issue of terrorism, but also provide security because that’s a fundamental prerequisite for peace and prosperity,” Zardari said.
He said Pakistan and Afghanistan were neighbours and would remain as neighbours.
Bilawal said it was in Pakistan’s interest that there should be peace in Afghanistan. When there would be a stable country, a prosperous country, they would not have to be worried about the massive exodus of refugees, terrorism and the associated threats.
It would also create economic opportunities for the people of Pakistan as well as for the Afghans, he added.
