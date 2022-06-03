IEA claims good progress in diplomacy

(Last Updated On: June 3, 2022)

Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that the government has made good progress in its diplomacy with the world.

Speaking at a meeting with the government’s spokesmen, Muttaqi said that IEA’s meetings with the United States and EU helped ease economic sanctions.

He went on to say foreign embassies have started to reopen in Kabul and IEA envoys have been accepted in a number of countries.

At the meeting, the official also said that IEA’s opponents are trying to create a gap between the government and people and to damage its relations with the world by spreading false propaganda.

“A few days ago, there were claims that many people had been killed and displaced in Panjshir and Andarab battles. We asked them in the meetings where are the displaced people? Where are the dead? Why were the injured not taken to hospitals?” Muttaqi said.

Referring to trade, he said that Afghanistan has become a key transit country for trade with Central Asia. He also said that there are a good opportunities for investment in Afghanistan.

“We pursued one of the best balanced policies with the world. Today, we don’t have any problems with the neighbors,” Muttaqi said.