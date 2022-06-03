Latest News
IEA claims good progress in diplomacy
Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that the government has made good progress in its diplomacy with the world.
Speaking at a meeting with the government’s spokesmen, Muttaqi said that IEA’s meetings with the United States and EU helped ease economic sanctions.
He went on to say foreign embassies have started to reopen in Kabul and IEA envoys have been accepted in a number of countries.
At the meeting, the official also said that IEA’s opponents are trying to create a gap between the government and people and to damage its relations with the world by spreading false propaganda.
“A few days ago, there were claims that many people had been killed and displaced in Panjshir and Andarab battles. We asked them in the meetings where are the displaced people? Where are the dead? Why were the injured not taken to hospitals?” Muttaqi said.
Referring to trade, he said that Afghanistan has become a key transit country for trade with Central Asia. He also said that there are a good opportunities for investment in Afghanistan.
“We pursued one of the best balanced policies with the world. Today, we don’t have any problems with the neighbors,” Muttaqi said.
US shares Tajikistan’s desire for inclusive political process in Afghanistan
The United States shares Tajikistan’s desire to see the emergence of a peaceful political process in which all of Afghanistan’s communities take part, Washington’s special envoy, Thomas West, said on Thursday.
West made the remarks after visiting Tajikistan where he met with senior local officials including President Emomali Rahmon.
He said that Tajikistan has a long and mountainous border with Afghanistan and legitimate concerns about security threats, adding that the US supports “strong and capable” border monitoring and management.
“U.S. shares Tajikistan’s desire to see emergence of a peaceful political process in which all of Afghanistan’s communities take part,” West said. “Without it, worry that we are headed for greater instability.”
In the meantime, experts say neighboring countries have concerns about the risk of drug trafficking and mass migration and terrorism.
“These countries are at greater risk of narcotics if Afghanistan’s economic, security and military situation deteriorates. There is a risk of massive migration, and there is also a risk that Afghanistan will become a breeding ground for terrorism,” said Wali Forouzan, an expert on international relations.
Three weeks ago, the US Secretary of Defense warned that they were monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and if they saw a threat from Afghanistan against the US, they would be able to attack and repel those threats.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) reiterated that they would not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against any other country.
“Security now prevails across Afghanistan and a central government has been formed and it is being consolidated day by day. We assure the world and the regional countries that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any other country and such concerns are baseless,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
Defense relations with India to be strengthened once diplomatic ties secure: Defense Minister
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Acting Minister of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said this week that once firm diplomatic ties have been established with India, the new Afghan government will look at securing defense relations with New Delhi.
“Before starting defense relations, the first condition is to have good diplomatic relations and to advance them. When we have sincere political and diplomatic relations, we are ready for defense relations as well,” Mujahid told India’s News18.
He also welcomed the humanitarian assistance that India is providing to Afghanistan and said the IEA has “high expectations” of India going forward given the help provided in the past.
“We have high expectations; Because India has helped Afghanistan a lot in the past. When our government was formed, India also provided humanitarian aid and helped us, which is exemplary. We appreciate India’s support and hope that India will continue to help the Afghan people.”
He also urged India to reopen its embassy in Kabul.
On Pakistan, Mujahid said there are no serious issues between Kabul and Islamabad.
“Our relations with Pakistan on the Durand Line and on a regional basis are political in nature. Inshallah, our relations are good and there are no major issues between us. On the issue of boundaries, I would mention that both countries are separate, and issues are bound to come up as is evident with other countries. However, these incidents are not serious enough to cause a disruption in our relations,” he said.
He further said that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against of any country. According to him, the IEA’s ties with al-Qaeda have also deteriorated since the US invasion of Afghanistan.
“Our relations with al-Qaeda broke when America started its attack on Afghanistan and there is no new association with al-Qaeda.
Muttaqi meets with visiting Indian delegation, focuses on Afghan-India relations
An Indian delegation led by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary J.P. Singh met Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kabul on Thursday where they discussed various issues including diplomatic relations.
“Today, IEA Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi received Indian MEA Joint Secretary J.P. Singh and accompanying delegation. The meeting focused on India-Afghan diplomatic relations, bilateral trade and humanitarian aid,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, IEA foreign ministry spokesperson.
“India would consider assisting and working with Afghanistan in various fields, and whilst India has recently opened up its borders and ports for Afghanistan exports leading to increased Afghan exports compared to past years, they would provide further facilitates in this area to help Afghanistan further increase its exports and strengthen its economy. To [this] end, they agreed to expand interactions between the two countries,” Balkhi added.
According to a spokesman from the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, the Indian delegation will also meet with senior IEA leaders and with representatives of foreign organizations.
The delegation also visited the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, and power stations.
According to India’s MEA, New Delhi has already “dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MTs of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and winter clothing”.
“We have also assisted UNICEF by supplying almost 60 million doses of polio vaccine and two tonnes of essential medicines. India’s development and humanitarian assistance has received a widespread appreciation across the entire spectrum of Afghan society,” an MEA statement added.
