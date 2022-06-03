Latest News
Defense relations with India to be strengthened once diplomatic ties secure: Defense Minister
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Acting Minister of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said this week that once firm diplomatic ties have been established with India, the new Afghan government will look at securing defense relations with New Delhi.
“Before starting defense relations, the first condition is to have good diplomatic relations and to advance them. When we have sincere political and diplomatic relations, we are ready for defense relations as well,” Mujahid told India’s News18.
He also welcomed the humanitarian assistance that India is providing to Afghanistan and said the IEA has “high expectations” of India going forward given the help provided in the past.
“We have high expectations; Because India has helped Afghanistan a lot in the past. When our government was formed, India also provided humanitarian aid and helped us, which is exemplary. We appreciate India’s support and hope that India will continue to help the Afghan people.”
He also urged India to reopen its embassy in Kabul.
On Pakistan, Mujahid said there are no serious issues between Kabul and Islamabad.
“Our relations with Pakistan on the Durand Line and on a regional basis are political in nature. Inshallah, our relations are good and there are no major issues between us. On the issue of boundaries, I would mention that both countries are separate, and issues are bound to come up as is evident with other countries. However, these incidents are not serious enough to cause a disruption in our relations,” he said.
He further said that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against of any country. According to him, the IEA’s ties with al-Qaeda have also deteriorated since the US invasion of Afghanistan.
“Our relations with al-Qaeda broke when America started its attack on Afghanistan and there is no new association with al-Qaeda.
Latest News
Muttaqi meets with visiting Indian delegation, focuses on Afghan-India relations
An Indian delegation led by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary J.P. Singh met Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kabul on Thursday where they discussed various issues including diplomatic relations.
“Today, IEA Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi received Indian MEA Joint Secretary J.P. Singh and accompanying delegation. The meeting focused on India-Afghan diplomatic relations, bilateral trade and humanitarian aid,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, IEA foreign ministry spokesperson.
“India would consider assisting and working with Afghanistan in various fields, and whilst India has recently opened up its borders and ports for Afghanistan exports leading to increased Afghan exports compared to past years, they would provide further facilitates in this area to help Afghanistan further increase its exports and strengthen its economy. To [this] end, they agreed to expand interactions between the two countries,” Balkhi added.
According to a spokesman from the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, the Indian delegation will also meet with senior IEA leaders and with representatives of foreign organizations.
The delegation also visited the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, and power stations.
According to India’s MEA, New Delhi has already “dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MTs of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and winter clothing”.
“We have also assisted UNICEF by supplying almost 60 million doses of polio vaccine and two tonnes of essential medicines. India’s development and humanitarian assistance has received a widespread appreciation across the entire spectrum of Afghan society,” an MEA statement added.
Latest News
Turkey and Pakistan leaders pledge to work together for stable, peaceful Afghanistan
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met this week in Ankara for discussions and pledged to strengthen bilateral ties and work together to help promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.
The two leaders meanwhile raised concerns about the growing number of illegal Afghan immigrants in their countries but said they have agreed on ways to address the problem.
“Illegal immigration that we are working on together. We have sent enormous aid to Afghanistan, including food, and we will continue to do so,” Erdogan said.
Sharif meanwhile said in an interview with Turkish media that 95 percent of Afghanistan’s population is under the poverty line and needs immediate humanitarian assistance.
“Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis and a complete economic collapse which 95 percent of its population is under the poverty line; they need immediate humanitarian assistance. The world and the Islamic countries have a responsibility to help the people of Afghanistan in need. The international community must not let the black history to be repeated in this country,” Sharif said.
Latest News
Global organizations urge UNHRC to tackle women’s rights ‘crisis’ at upcoming session
Twenty-five civil society organizations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have sent an open letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council calling for urgent debate on the women’s rights situation in Afghanistan.
In a letter sent last week, the organizations called for the debate to be held at the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council which is scheduled to take place in Geneva from 13 June to 8 July.
They also urged the council to “support a resolution responding to this crisis”.
In the letter, the organizations stated that since the take over by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in August last year, “there has been an enormous deterioration in the recognition and protection of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, including with respect to the rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation, health, and sexual and reproductive health.”
“The Taliban (IEA) has also imposed sweeping restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and movement for women and girls. Afghanistan is now the only country in the world to expressly prohibit girls’ education,” the letter read.
The organizations also stated “on 17 May 2022, the Taliban (IEA) dissolved the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, cutting off a crucial source of support for Afghans facing violations of their human rights, including women and girls experiencing gender-based violence.”
“This is the most serious women’s rights crisis in the world today, and the most serious women’s rights crisis since the Taliban (IEA) took over Afghanistan the last time in 1996,” read the letter.
The went on to say that it “is imperative that the Council consider and take action on the women’s rights crisis in Afghanistan in a manner reflecting the gravity and urgency of the situation. At the Council’s forthcoming 50th session the High Commissioner will provide an oral update on the human rights situation in Afghanistan, followed by an interactive dialogue.
“In our view, this interactive dialogue, which will consider the situation in the country in general, should be complemented by an urgent debate providing a dedicated focus on women’s and girls’ rights, gender equality, and the situation for women human rights defenders in the country.”
Heavy storms and drought damage fresh fruits in Kandahar
Sony to build space lasers with new satellite services unit
Defense relations with India to be strengthened once diplomatic ties secure: Defense Minister
Muttaqi meets with visiting Indian delegation, focuses on Afghan-India relations
Turkey and Pakistan leaders pledge to work together for stable, peaceful Afghanistan
Biden welcomes Olympic and Paralympic athletes to White House
Liquidity crisis at core of Afghanistan’s economic challenges: SIGAR
ATN secures rights to broadcast exciting new domestic one-day cricket tournament
Paktia tribes end longstanding dispute
Afghanistan to play Vietnam in football friendly ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US special envoy wraps up ‘productive’ two-day visit to Uzbekistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan academics living abroad for years return home
-
Latest News5 days ago
Qatar calls on West to engage with IEA to stem crisis in Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Bollywood legend invites Rashid Khan to cook at his home in Mumbai
-
Business4 days ago
IEA stops coal trucks through Torkham to speed up fresh fruit exports
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA reject claims by UNSC that foreign groups are active in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan’s ‘high point’; helping Gujarat Titans secure maiden IPL title
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA in Nangarhar seize dozens of weapons being smuggled to Pakistan