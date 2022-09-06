IEA claims no journalist killed in past year

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2022)

The Ministry of Information and Culture of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that no journalist has been killed in the country since the establishment of the IEA.

Reporting on their accomplishments in the past year, officials said on Tuesday that currently 219 media outlets are operating across the country.

According to officials they are trying to help solve some of the problems facing the media in covering incidents.

The reactivation of the Media Violation Commission, the creation of free higher education for youths, the prevention of anti-Islamic topics in books, and the revival of Bakhtar News Agency have been important achievements of this institution in the past year.

“In the last year, there has been no murder of any journalist. It is true that sometimes a problem has arisen, but any kind of incident happens at home,” said Khairullah Khairkhah, Minister of Information and Culture.

The officials of this ministry still say that in the past year they have been able to activate the Media Violation Commission; they revived the Bakhtar News Agency and still managed to examine 80 books, in which 150 topics were against the principles of Islam.

“80 books and 150 book titles that were in conflict with the religion of Islam were examined, 44 licenses were renewed and extended, the legislative documents of the Ministry were revised and the video media monitoring department was also created in the structure of this ministry,” said Hayatulla Mahjer, Deputy Minister of Publications of the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The officials of this institution still say that in the past year, much had been done to preserve or restore historical monuments.

The deputy of this ministry said that in the last twenty years, despite the influx of billions of dollars, basic work was not done to preserve historical monuments.

Introducing hundreds of young people to private universities to get free higher education and signing contracts with more than 30 universities are considered as other achievements of the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Expanding the activity of Bakhtar News Agency, which is one of the oldest state media outlets in the country, is a big step for this ministry, officials said.

Currently, Bakhtar Agency has publications in several domestic and foreign languages.