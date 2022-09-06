Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if caught begging: police

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2022)

Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if they are caught begging again, police said on Tuesday.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police, said that police will launch a cleanup process in the city following the instructions of the committee for rounding up beggars.

A total of 3,048 beggars were rounded in Kabul since the process started in the city around one month ago, government said on Monday.

Most of those rounded up were women (2,109). Of them, only 629 were deemed as needy while the rest were professional beggars, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

The total included 656 children (269 needy, 370 professional) and 283 men (60 needy, 223 professional).

The needy beggars were transferred to the Red Crescent Society to receive aid.

Erfanullah Sharafzoy, a spokesman for RCS, said that they began distributing cash aid to the needy beggars. He said that needy families will receive 2,000 afghanis monthly.