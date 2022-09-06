Latest News
Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if caught begging: police
Biometrically-registered beggars will be imprisoned if they are caught begging again, police said on Tuesday.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police, said that police will launch a cleanup process in the city following the instructions of the committee for rounding up beggars.
A total of 3,048 beggars were rounded in Kabul since the process started in the city around one month ago, government said on Monday.
Most of those rounded up were women (2,109). Of them, only 629 were deemed as needy while the rest were professional beggars, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.
The total included 656 children (269 needy, 370 professional) and 283 men (60 needy, 223 professional).
The needy beggars were transferred to the Red Crescent Society to receive aid.
Erfanullah Sharafzoy, a spokesman for RCS, said that they began distributing cash aid to the needy beggars. He said that needy families will receive 2,000 afghanis monthly.
Muttaqi speaks with Lavrov after explosion at Russian Embassy in Kabul
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov late Monday after an explosion outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul killed two embassy staff members earlier in the day.
In a phone call, Muttaqi assured Lavrov a thorough investigation would be carried out.
He also said Kabul and Moscow should not allow such acts to undermine “close and positive” relations between the two countries.
Muttaqi also told Lavrov the Afghan security forces will pay special attention to the embassy’s security.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry an explosive device was detonated at the gate of the consulate department of the embassy.
“At 10:50 am Kabul time on Monday, an unidentified attacker activated an explosive device right outside the entry to the consulate department of the Russian embassy in Kabul. Two embassy employees were killed in the attack, with several Afghan citizens injured,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian embassy is in close contact with Afghanistan’s special services, who have launched a probe into the incident, Russia’s Foreign Ministry added.
Earlier in the day, the Press Secretary for Russia’s President, Dmitry Peskov described the incident as a terrorist act.
“Of course, this is a terrorist act, absolutely unacceptable. In general, we strongly condemn such a terrorist act and, of course, now the main thing that needs to be done is to get information from the field about what happened to our diplomatic representatives. I understand that the information will now be refined,” Peskov told reporters.
IEA to boost power capacity by winter in Kabul
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) says that it will increase the power capacity in Kabul city in order to prevent power outages this coming winter.
Officials at Breshna Sherkat, however, ask people to pay serious attention to electricity consumption, adding that residents of Kabul should be careful while using electricity.
“In order to avoid permanent electricity shortages, people should consume less electricity and we will increase the electricity capacity in the capital,” said Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for DABS.
Residents of the capital said that although electricity outages in Kabul occur frequently, the cost of electricity is high and they cannot afford to pay their bills. They have called on the the Islamic Emirate to reduce the price of electricity.
“Our electricity bill comes with a 20% increase compared to the previous month while we have a bad economy in the country now,” said Safiullah, a Kabul resident.
“All our work depends on electricity and without electricity nothing is done, but the electricity bill is too high,” said another resident.
Power outages are one of the concerns that the citizens of the country always raise. Afghanistan also relies on its neighbors for power as it imports 80% of its electricity.
One killed, 10 wounded in Kabul explosion
At least one civilian was killed and 10 others were wounded in a blast on Monday morning in PD7, Kabul police confirmed.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that at around 11:00 am a suicide bomber attempted to detonate explosives near the Russian embassy on Darulaman Road.
“The suicide bomber was identified by security forces before reaching his target, which caused the explosion,” said Zadran.
According to Zadran one civilian was killed and 10 others were wounded in the explosion.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and comprehensive investigations are underway.
So far no group has claimed responsibility.
