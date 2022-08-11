Latest News
IEA commits to implementing Sharia law
Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, acting Minister of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, said Thursday that he will not give into any international pressure on the hijab issue and will implement this Islamic rule.
Hanafi said that along with the members of the vice and virtue ministry, all religious scholars, imams at mosques and elders in communities should implement Islamic rules in society.
Hanafi said in the last 20 years, the mindset of young Afghans had changed considerably.
Currently, there are 8,000 people employed by the ministry who are mostly employed to ensure individual and social reforms are carried out.
A number of religious scholars, however, said that facilities should be provided for those who are busy at this ministry.
In relation to women’s rights, he stated that once again women’s rights will be ensured according to Sharia law.
IEA hosts one day conference to attract investors in energy sector
A one-day conference attended by government officials, representatives of the international community and members of the private sector is being held in Kabul to attract investment in the energy and water sectors.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting Deputy Prime Minister, said in his opening speech the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to developing the country but urged the people to be patient adding “because we have to build this country ourselves”.
Baradar also pointed out that Afghanistan is potentially a wealthy country that has great investment opportunities.
He called on traders to invest in Afghanistan and said that the Afghan government would provide full security for new businesses.
Abdul Latif Mansour, the acting Minister of Energy and Water, also addressed delegates and said the IEA is committed to managing the country’s water efficiently and to producing enough energy for the people.
Mansour said the conference is being held to map out opportunities available in the water and energy sectors for investors and that the IEA has paved the way for local and international business owners to invest in the sectors.
Shahabuddin Delavar, acting head of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum also addressed delegates and said its “now time for us to maintain our country’s independence, and utilize our natural resources”.
He also singled out a key private energy supplier in the country, Bayat Power, and said at the moment the company produces 40MW electricity but that it is hoped this will increase to 250MW.
“We welcome the company’s decision,” he said.
International economists ask Biden to release Afghan central bank funds
More than 70 economists and experts, including Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz, called for Washington and other nations to release Afghanistan’s central bank assets in a letter sent to U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
The letter said foreign capitals needed to return the roughly $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) to allow the economy to function, despite criticism of behaviour by the ruling IEA towards women and minorities, Reuters reported.
“The people of Afghanistan have been made to suffer doubly for a government they did not choose,” the letter said. “In order to mitigate the humanitarian crisis and set the Afghan economy on a path toward recovery, we urge you to allow DAB to reclaim its international reserves.”
The letter, also addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was signed by 71 economists and academic experts, many based in the United States as well as Germany, India and the United Kingdom.
Among them was former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and Stiglitz, a Columbia University professor who received the Nobel Prize in economics in 2001 and is on the advisory board to the Washington-based think tank the Center for Economic and Policy Research, which organised the letter.
National Development Corporation says it has launched 692 projects in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s National Development Corporation said on Wednesday that it has launched 692 projects worth 112 billion afghanis in the country in the past year.
Speaking at a press conference as part of government’s annual accountability program, Abdul Wali Adil, deputy head of the National Development Corporation for financial and administrative affairs, said that it is involved in water resource management, agriculture, construction and manufacturing sectors.
He said that the corporation completed 81 projects including 55 in the construction sector over the past year.
Qosh Tepa water canal, Namak Aab reservoir, Tarak wa Khoshak water canal, and Machalgu dam irrigation canal are among the major projects launched by the National Development Corporation this year, he said.
Officials from the corporation also said that 1.22 billion afghanis in money owed to contractors has been paid.
Wednesday also saw the National Standard Authority giving its one-year accountability report.
Officials of the authority said that it has collected 2 billion afghanis in the past year.
Mohammad Hamid, the technical deputy of the National Standard Authority, said that it has launched efforts to seriously control the quality of fuel and food items.
Government institutions’ accountability program began early this month. So far, the ministries of water, labor, mines, agriculture as well as the national railway authority and the national power utility company have released their reports.
