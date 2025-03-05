IEA confirms acting interior minister Haqqani is in Kabul

(Last Updated On: )

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani has returned to the country after receiving medical treatment.

Mujahid said Haqqani is currently resting.

Mujahid made these remarks on Wednesday in an interview with Ariana News.

This comes after reports emerged that Sirajuddin Haqqani was in the United Arab Emirates and then in Saudi Arabia.

On the issue of Daesh, Mujahid stated that the group has established a training center in the Mastung district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province. He said the training center is being funded by Islamabad and supported by the country’s military.

He said: “It appears that they [Pakistan] are using the Daesh phenomenon as a tool to advance their own objectives.”