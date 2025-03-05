Shehbaz Sharif thanks Trump for noting Pakistan’s role in arrest of Kabul airport ‘bomber’

(Last Updated On: )

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counter-terrorism efforts in the region after the arrest of a suspected ISIS/Daesh leader wanted in connection with the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Sharif said Pakistan would continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.

Sharif said Pakistan Security Forces arrested ISKP’s (Daesh) top tier operational commander Shareefullah. He stated that the suspect is an Afghanistan national.

“The wanted terrorist was apprehended in a successful operation conducted in Pakistan-Afghan border region,” he said.

Sharif’s message followed Trump’s address to Congress where he said the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was now on his way to the US to face justice.

The attack, which took place during the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, killed about 170 Afghan citizens along with the 13 American service members.

In his remarks, Trump thanked the government of Pakistan for its assistance in capturing the “monster.” He also blasted the Biden administration for the “disastrous and incompetent” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the Swift sword of American justice,” the president said.

CNN named the suspect as Mohammad Sharifullah and said he was a leader of an ISIS (Daesh) branch in Afghanistan and Pakistan.