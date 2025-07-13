IEA delegation attends international railway congress in China

A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) participated in the 12th Congress of the International Union of Railways (UIC), held in China, where representatives from over 60 countries convened to discuss innovations and challenges in the global railway sector.

Mawlavi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, Deputy Minister of Railways at the Ministry of Public Works, led the Afghan delegation at the high-level event, which brought together senior government officials, railway experts, industry leaders, and researchers to explore modern railway technologies and infrastructure development.

According to Ministry spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the congress focused on key themes including advancements in railway systems, cross-border connectivity, capacity-building strategies, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies aimed at transforming rail transport globally.

The participation of Afghanistan at such international forums underscores the IEA’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and upgrading the country’s rail infrastructure, the spokesman said in a statement.

The International Union of Railways (UIC), headquartered in Paris, is the world’s leading railway cooperation body. Afghanistan has been a member of the UIC since 2013, with its membership playing a vital role in aligning the country’s railway development goals with global standards and practices.

As Afghanistan seeks to expand its railway network and enhance trade corridors linking Central and South Asia, involvement in multilateral platforms such as the UIC Congress offers opportunities for technical collaboration, investment, and policy alignment.