IEA in talks with Russian, Chinese businessmen on investment in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2022)

Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) are in talks with Russian and Chinese and Arab businessmen over the possibility of investment in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said this week.

“We are in talks with big businessmen of Russia, China and Arab countries on investment in Afghanistan. We will make it public once we reach agreement,” said Khanzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

According to the official, more than 100 business licenses were distributed to foreign nationals during the past one year.

Meanwhile, members of the private sector welcome efforts to attract foreign investment in Afghanistan.

“I think there is interest in investment in Afghanistan. There are political problems. They (investors) will consider political issues, banking issues, and transfer of money. There can be no other excuses. The laws are the same as in the past. The laws are easy and clear,” said Khanjan Alokozay, a member of Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

Economic experts call on IEA to maintain positive and constructive engagement with countries in order to help the economic development of Afghanistan.