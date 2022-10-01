Business
Food and oil prices fall in Afghanistan: IEA
The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have recently said that the price of food items and oil has decreased by 30 percent in the country.
Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has said that over the past month, the price of food items and oil have decreased by 30 percent, and in the near future the prices will decrease even more.
“The prices have decreased by 20 to 30 percent and will decline further,” said Mohmand.
Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, also said that the ministry has taken more measures to control prices, but they want to import enough food and non-food items into the country.
“We assure the people that before the arrival of this winter season, we have plans to reduce the basic needs, and all commodities and raw materials, Inshallah will have a significant reduction,” said Salam Jawad.
At the same time, the officials of ACCI have further said that the decrease in food prices in the world has had a positive effect on food prices in Afghanistan.
However, the high level of poverty has caused the country’s residents to not be able to buy the materials they need, therefore, they call on the government to pay serious attention to the price of raw materials so that the rates do not rise again.
“Until yesterday, a can of oil was 1900 afghanis, today it has reached 1700 afghanis,” said a shopkeeper.
On the other hand, the price of oil products has also declined, and a number of sellers express hope that the price of oil and gas will decrease further.
“Previously, the price of diesel per liter was 100 afghanis, now it is 97 afghanis. Gasoline was 80 afghanis, now it is 78 afghanis,” said an oil seller.
This reduction in price of food items and oil come while recently the Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed a contract with Russia for the purchase of millions of tons of food and petroleum products, which according to experts, the prices will drop significantly when these products are imported.
Business
IEA in talks with Russian, Chinese businessmen on investment in Afghanistan
Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) are in talks with Russian and Chinese and Arab businessmen over the possibility of investment in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said this week.
“We are in talks with big businessmen of Russia, China and Arab countries on investment in Afghanistan. We will make it public once we reach agreement,” said Khanzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
According to the official, more than 100 business licenses were distributed to foreign nationals during the past one year.
Meanwhile, members of the private sector welcome efforts to attract foreign investment in Afghanistan.
“I think there is interest in investment in Afghanistan. There are political problems. They (investors) will consider political issues, banking issues, and transfer of money. There can be no other excuses. The laws are the same as in the past. The laws are easy and clear,” said Khanjan Alokozay, a member of Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Economic experts call on IEA to maintain positive and constructive engagement with countries in order to help the economic development of Afghanistan.
Business
IEA sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has signed a provisional deal with Russia to supply gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat to Afghanistan, Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters.
Azizi said his ministry was working to diversify its trading partners and that Russia had offered the IEA a discount to average global commodity prices.
The move, the first known major international economic deal struck by the IEA since they returned to power more than a year ago, could help to ease Afghanistan’s isolation that has effectively cut it off from the global banking system.
Azizi said the deal would involve Russia supplying around one million tonnes of gasoline, one million tonnes of diesel, 500,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and two million tonnes of wheat annually.
Russia’s energy and agriculture ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the agreement. The office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is in charge of oil and gas, also did not immediately respond.
Azizi said the agreement would run for an unspecified trial period, after which both sides were expected to sign a longer term deal if they were content with the arrangement.
He declined to give details on pricing or payment methods, but said Russia had agreed to a discount to global markets on goods that would be delivered to Afghanistan by road and rail.
The deal was finalized after an Afghan technical team spent several weeks in discussions in Moscow, having stayed on after Azizi visited there last month.
Business
Mazar factories get dedicated power line in order to operate 24/7
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS)officials in Balkh province said Tuesday an electricity substation, carrying power from Uzbekistan, went into operation this week, providing 20Kw of electricity exclusively to factories in the province.
Officials said the substation supplies a dedicated service, 24 hours a day, to manufacturing and industrial companies in Mazar-e-Sharif.
For years, these factory owners have struggled to keep their businesses afloat due to constant power outages. Those days are now over, officials said.
The substation, built at a cost of more than 13 million afghanis, will supply power to about 30 factories and industrial plants.
“With the activation of this power line, at least 25 industrial and production factories that are engaged in various productions will receive electricity from it. These factories … will not have shortages,” said Sardar Mohammad Saqib, the head of DABS in Balkh.
At the same time, the governor of Balkh emphasized the important role of industry in the country amid efforts to stabilize and grow the economy.
“The Islamic Emirate, the elders of the Islamic Emirate are trying to make our country and our people self-sufficient. Our effort is to get our country out of poverty and need,” said Qadratullah Abu Hamzah, the governor of Balkh.
A number of industrialists in Balkh, welcomed this latest move and said constant power would help increase production at these factories.
“I think that the completion of this project will allow the machines to operate twenty-four hours [a day], especially in winter, when our work is seasonal, at that time our workload will double,” said Mobasher Mutawakkel, one factory owner.
