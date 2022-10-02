Business
Pomegranate harvest down in Kandahar
Pomegranate production has declined by 10 percent in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, local officials said this week.
Drought and floods are said to be the main reasons behind the decline in pomegranate yield in Kandahar this year.
“We have pomegranate trees covering 10,000 hectares of land. Unfortunately, this year’s harvest saw a 10 percent decrease,” said Shams-ur-Rahman Musa, head of agricultural products at Kandahar agriculture department.
Meanwhile, the provincial chamber of commerce said that they have exported 13,134 tons of pomegranate so far this year.
Abdul Baqi Bina, deputy head of Kandahar Chamber of Commerce, said that pomegranate was also being transported to other provinces of the country.
Local farmers also said that drought and floods affected pomegranate production this year, but added that the demand for the fruit remains high in the market.
“Pomegranate harvest has declined this year due to drought. Hopefully it will increase next year,” said Juma Khan, a farmer in Kandahar.
“I request the Islamic Emirate’s authorities to help provide us with pesticides,” said Abdullah Jan, a farmer in Kandahar.
Business
Food and oil prices fall in Afghanistan: IEA
The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have recently said that the price of food items and oil has decreased by 30 percent in the country.
Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has said that over the past month, the price of food items and oil have decreased by 30 percent, and in the near future the prices will decrease even more.
“The prices have decreased by 20 to 30 percent and will decline further,” said Mohmand.
Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, also said that the ministry has taken more measures to control prices, but they want to import enough food and non-food items into the country.
“We assure the people that before the arrival of this winter season, we have plans to reduce the basic needs, and all commodities and raw materials, Inshallah will have a significant reduction,” said Salam Jawad.
At the same time, the officials of ACCI have further said that the decrease in food prices in the world has had a positive effect on food prices in Afghanistan.
However, the high level of poverty has caused the country’s residents to not be able to buy the materials they need, therefore, they call on the government to pay serious attention to the price of raw materials so that the rates do not rise again.
“Until yesterday, a can of oil was 1900 afghanis, today it has reached 1700 afghanis,” said a shopkeeper.
On the other hand, the price of oil products has also declined, and a number of sellers express hope that the price of oil and gas will decrease further.
“Previously, the price of diesel per liter was 100 afghanis, now it is 97 afghanis. Gasoline was 80 afghanis, now it is 78 afghanis,” said an oil seller.
This reduction in price of food items and oil come while recently the Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed a contract with Russia for the purchase of millions of tons of food and petroleum products, which according to experts, the prices will drop significantly when these products are imported.
Business
IEA in talks with Russian, Chinese businessmen on investment in Afghanistan
Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) are in talks with Russian and Chinese and Arab businessmen over the possibility of investment in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said this week.
“We are in talks with big businessmen of Russia, China and Arab countries on investment in Afghanistan. We will make it public once we reach agreement,” said Khanzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
According to the official, more than 100 business licenses were distributed to foreign nationals during the past one year.
Meanwhile, members of the private sector welcome efforts to attract foreign investment in Afghanistan.
“I think there is interest in investment in Afghanistan. There are political problems. They (investors) will consider political issues, banking issues, and transfer of money. There can be no other excuses. The laws are the same as in the past. The laws are easy and clear,” said Khanjan Alokozay, a member of Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Economic experts call on IEA to maintain positive and constructive engagement with countries in order to help the economic development of Afghanistan.
Business
IEA sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has signed a provisional deal with Russia to supply gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat to Afghanistan, Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters.
Azizi said his ministry was working to diversify its trading partners and that Russia had offered the IEA a discount to average global commodity prices.
The move, the first known major international economic deal struck by the IEA since they returned to power more than a year ago, could help to ease Afghanistan’s isolation that has effectively cut it off from the global banking system.
Azizi said the deal would involve Russia supplying around one million tonnes of gasoline, one million tonnes of diesel, 500,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and two million tonnes of wheat annually.
Russia’s energy and agriculture ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the agreement. The office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is in charge of oil and gas, also did not immediately respond.
Azizi said the agreement would run for an unspecified trial period, after which both sides were expected to sign a longer term deal if they were content with the arrangement.
He declined to give details on pricing or payment methods, but said Russia had agreed to a discount to global markets on goods that would be delivered to Afghanistan by road and rail.
The deal was finalized after an Afghan technical team spent several weeks in discussions in Moscow, having stayed on after Azizi visited there last month.
Pomegranate harvest down in Kandahar
129 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match
Food and oil prices fall in Afghanistan: IEA
WFP says it assisted 2 out of every 5 Afghans in past year
Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian’s rainfall
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Kunar province
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
Dropped catches changed the game for Afghanistan: Nabi
MoFA commits to supporting athletes in Afghanistan
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Mining of lead, coal and iron ore to start in Ghor soon: Officials
-
Sport5 days ago
Turkey sending 3,000 police to Qatar to help secure World Cup
-
Business5 days ago
Mazar factories get dedicated power line in order to operate 24/7
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
-
Latest News3 days ago
China urges objective stance over IEA
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
WhatsApp launching new Call Link feature for group calls
-
World4 days ago
Saudi king names crown prince Mohammed bin Salman as prime minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
US admits killing 12 civilians in 2021, all in Afghanistan