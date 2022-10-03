Business
Pakistani minister: Promotion of trade, regional peace are priorities
Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said on Saturday that promotion of trade and regional peace remain as priorities of his country.
The official said this while visiting Kharlachi near the Durand Line.
Turi said Kurram valley was rich with natural beauty and it was important not only for tourists and historians, but also for international traders as it connected Pakistan with Kabul and Central Asian states by the shortest, easiest and safest routes through Kharlachi and Borki crossings.
The minister said he had taken up the issue of extension of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project to Kurram with the concerned authorities. He said it would bring peace and prosperity to the region.
He said that road to the crossing would be paved soon while other issues would also be addressed on priority. He said he had taken up with the railway authorities to restore the rail track up to Tall area so that trade at border could be enhanced.
The minister advised the authorities to support local population’s engagement in the cross-border trade and that maximum employment opportunities should be given to them.
Business
Saudi Arabia may raise Nov official crude prices for Asia
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise prices for most crude grades it sells to Asia in November on expectations for demand recovery and Chinese refineries to increase output following the issuance of new product export quotas.
The November official selling prices (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude may rise by 25 cents a barrel, according to the median of the responses of five refining sources surveyed by Reuters on Sept. 29-30.
“Oil demand is expected to improve, which we can see from current market structure,” said one respondent.
The backwardation in the Dubai market structure widened during trading last month, implying that demand for crude in the near-term is rising. The premium for front-month Dubai over the price for the third-month averaged $5.36 a barrel in September, up from $5.07 in August.
The market also expects China, the world’s biggest crude importer, to increase purchases as Beijing has issued a fresh round of refined product export quotas, totalling 15 million tonnes. That could encourage Chinese refineries to lift their crude buying to ramp up fuel output.
Refining margins for gasoline and diesel plunged on China’s new export quotas as a flood of refined products would knock down the prices of the products.
“That’s a reason why we forecast the official prices for lighter crude grades to only see a small hike,” said another respondent.
The respondents polled by Reuters assess the price increase for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy to be larger than Arab Light, as the refining margins, also known as cracks, for fuel oil are performing better than the light- and middle-distillate products , .
China issued 1.75 million tonnes of export quotas for low-sulphur fuel oil, compared to 13.25 million tonnes for other products in the recent round.
OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) during their monthly meeting this week, in what would be the biggest move yet since the COVID-19 pandemic to address oil market weakness.
Benchmark oil prices have fallen by more than 30% since March.
Saudi crude OSPs are around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.
Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.
Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom’s monthly OSPs.
Business
Pomegranate harvest down in Kandahar
Pomegranate production has declined by 10 percent in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, local officials said this week.
Drought and floods are said to be the main reasons behind the decline in pomegranate yield in Kandahar this year.
“We have pomegranate trees covering 10,000 hectares of land. Unfortunately, this year’s harvest saw a 10 percent decrease,” said Shams-ur-Rahman Musa, head of agricultural products at Kandahar agriculture department.
Meanwhile, the provincial chamber of commerce said that they have exported 13,134 tons of pomegranate so far this year.
Abdul Baqi Bina, deputy head of Kandahar Chamber of Commerce, said that pomegranate was also being transported to other provinces of the country.
Local farmers also said that drought and floods affected pomegranate production this year, but added that the demand for the fruit remains high in the market.
“Pomegranate harvest has declined this year due to drought. Hopefully it will increase next year,” said Juma Khan, a farmer in Kandahar.
“I request the Islamic Emirate’s authorities to help provide us with pesticides,” said Abdullah Jan, a farmer in Kandahar.
Business
Food and oil prices fall in Afghanistan: IEA
The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have recently said that the price of food items and oil has decreased by 30 percent in the country.
Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has said that over the past month, the price of food items and oil have decreased by 30 percent, and in the near future the prices will decrease even more.
“The prices have decreased by 20 to 30 percent and will decline further,” said Mohmand.
Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, also said that the ministry has taken more measures to control prices, but they want to import enough food and non-food items into the country.
“We assure the people that before the arrival of this winter season, we have plans to reduce the basic needs, and all commodities and raw materials, Inshallah will have a significant reduction,” said Salam Jawad.
At the same time, the officials of ACCI have further said that the decrease in food prices in the world has had a positive effect on food prices in Afghanistan.
However, the high level of poverty has caused the country’s residents to not be able to buy the materials they need, therefore, they call on the government to pay serious attention to the price of raw materials so that the rates do not rise again.
“Until yesterday, a can of oil was 1900 afghanis, today it has reached 1700 afghanis,” said a shopkeeper.
On the other hand, the price of oil products has also declined, and a number of sellers express hope that the price of oil and gas will decrease further.
“Previously, the price of diesel per liter was 100 afghanis, now it is 97 afghanis. Gasoline was 80 afghanis, now it is 78 afghanis,” said an oil seller.
This reduction in price of food items and oil come while recently the Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed a contract with Russia for the purchase of millions of tons of food and petroleum products, which according to experts, the prices will drop significantly when these products are imported.
Dairy products worth $180 million are imported annually to Afghanistan: ACAL
‘We have to wait for a level of trust’, Indian FM on visas for Afghan students
Ukrainian forces advance in south as Russia yields on second front
Saudi Arabia may raise Nov official crude prices for Asia
MoI delegation visits victim families of “Kaj” educational center attack
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Kunar province
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
Dropped catches changed the game for Afghanistan: Nabi
Pakistan hoping to win Asia Cup ‘for flood victims’
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
China urges objective stance over IEA
-
Featured4 days ago
More than 10,000 Afghan refugees return home in past week
-
COVID-194 days ago
Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugee dies after falling from 16th floor during a fire
-
Latest News3 days ago
Blast at educational center in Kabul sparks domestic and global condemnations
-
Climate Change5 days ago
New report finds 2022 ‘disastrous year’ for melting Swiss glaciers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s FM warns of consequences to IEA isolation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani meets border security, nomads in remote Khost district